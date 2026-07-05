BridgeX MT5 to TV

BridgeX Mirror instantly streams your MT5 trades directly to TradingView. Get live pop-up alerts for opens, closes, and pending orders. Includes a premium analytics dashboard with Win Rate, Profit Factor, and PnL tracking.

You execute trades on MetaTrader 5 manually or by EAs, but you analyze charts on TradingView. Constantly switching screens to see if your MT5 EA or manual trades have opened is inefficient and slows down your workflow.

Download the extension from chrome web stor

3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX Mirror EA : Download 

Blog Post : Ultimate Two way Bridge between Metatrader and Tradingview 
After purchase ask us for a Free Month of our BridgeX TV to MT5/MT4 .

BridgeX Mirror seamlessly bridges this gap. It instantly pushes your MT5 trade data (Opens, Closes, Pending Orders, SL/TP updates) directly onto your TradingView screen as sleek, professional pop-up alerts.

No complex webhooks. No third-party signal services. Just a direct, secure bridge between your terminal and your charts.

Key Features
✅ Live TradingView Alerts: Beautiful, non-intrusive pop-ups on TradingView the millisecond a trade opens or closes. Includes distinct sounds for Buys, Sells, and Closes.
✅ 1-Click TradingView Execution: Want to manually mirror your MT5 trades on TradingView? Click the built-in button on the popup, and it automatically triggers TradingView's Shift+B / Shift+S hotkeys.
✅ Close Trade Analytics: Unlike basic copiers, BridgeX tracks the full lifecycle. Get instant close alerts showing exact Pips gained/lost and Dollar Profit ($).
✅ Advanced Analytics Dashboard: A built-in premium dashboard tracks your performance live:
- Overall Win Rate, Profit Factor, and Net P&L.
- Average Win/Loss size, Best/Worst trade.
- Average Holding Time.
- Per-Account Breakdown (Compare performance across multiple accounts).
✅ Smart Trade Merging: Intelligently combines MT5 open records and close records into one clean, unified trade history (fixing MT5's split-deal architecture).
✅ Multi-Account & API Key Isolation: Running 5 different EAs on 5 different accounts? BridgeX lets you generate unique API keys to filter exactly which accounts feed into your Dashboard and TradingView. Perfect for signal providers!
✅ Symbol Mapping: Automatically translates MT5 symbols (e.g., US500) to TradingView symbols (e.g., SPX500).

🛠 How It Works
BridgeX Mirror requires a companion Chrome Extension (100% Free, provided ) to receive the data on TradingView.
1- Install Extension: Download the free BridgeX Mirror Chrome Extension .
2- Generate Key: Open the Extension Dashboard, click "Generate API Key", and copy it.
3- Attach EA: Drag the BridgeX Mirror utility (available in the mql5 market) onto your MT5 chart, paste the API Key into the settings, and click OK.

🎯 Who Is This For?
- Signal Providers: Share your trades visually on TradingView without exposing your broker or account details.
- Prop Firm Traders: Track your MT5 prop firm accounts while managing your risk and stats on a beautiful dashboard.
- Algorithmic Traders: Monitor your EAs without keeping MT5 in the foreground.
- Manual Copiers: Use the instant alert pop-ups to quickly execute matching trades on your TradingView broker.

💡 Why Choose BridgeX?
No Subscriptions: Pay once on MQL5, the Chrome Extension and Dashboard are free forever.
Privacy First: Data goes directly from your MT5 terminal to your browser via your own secure PocketBase API. No middlemen.
Lightweight: The MT5 utility uses a terminal Mutex, meaning you only need ONE instance running per MT5 terminal, no matter how many charts you have open. Zero CPU drain.
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4 (3)
Эксперты
The Range Breakout X2 использует стратегию скальпингового прорыва. Этот советник определит ежедневные 4 ключевых уровня поддержки и сопротивления и будет открывать длинные и короткие сделки на этих уровнях. Прибыль можно зафиксировать с помощью настраиваемой трейлинговой стоп-позиции... Это оптимизированная стратегия прорыва диапазона с простой и полной настройкой для всех рынков: Forex, индексы, акции, товары и криптовалюты. Бэктесты, показанные на скриншотах, были выполнены с настройками по ум
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Эксперты
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Эксперты
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Эксперты
Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. 30% OFF for 24 Hours. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy to use, and works on any market
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Утилиты
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Утилиты
“Цена запуска: $55 (в наличии только 2 копии!). Следующая цена: $75. Окончательная цена: $149.” Если вы приобрели наш продукт, пожалуйста, напишите нам сообщение, указав вашу электронную почту, чтобы получить Excel ProTrading Analytics Template. Раскройте весь потенциал вашей торговой стратегии с этим комплексным решением: Trade History Exporter + Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы вручную или используете советники (EAs), этот мощный инструмент позволяет анализирова
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Утилиты
Преобразуйте свою торговлю из догадок в решения, основанные на данных. Оцените силу количественного анализа, который используют профессиональные институции — теперь доступного каждому серьёзному трейдеру. «В торговле управляют тем, что измеряется. Начните измерять то, что действительно важно.» Это полный набор инструментов для количественного анализа, созданный и защищённый автором, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят глубоко понимать поведение рынка, волатильность, ликвидность и торго
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Утилиты
Освойте испытания проп-фирм до риска реальными деньгами!   Наш продвинутый симулятор воссоздает аутентичные торговые среды проп-фирм, помогая вам тренироваться, разрабатывать стратегии и проходить испытания с уверенностью. С нашим симулятором вы можете имитировать любые испытания проп-фирм, используя демо- или реальные счета, поддерживать ручные торговые стратегии и автоматическую торговлю через советники, создавать персонализированные испытания на индивидуальные периоды и бросать вызов себе для
Apex Striker
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Apex Striker is a sophisticated EA that automates Fibonacci breakout trading on   Gold ,  Forex and any Market . Whether you're a beginner looking for a "plug-and-play" solution or an advanced trader who wants full auto or manual control, this EA adapts to your trading style. XAUUSD-M15 Set File : Download  (Optimized for Gold only) Current Conditions (April) : Ask for setfile  (Anti and Mini Breakouts activated) MT4 version available (Ask a Free activation after purchase) You can run the EA on
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