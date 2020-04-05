XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA

All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.





OVERVIEW

XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system.





The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators.





MAIN FEATURES

Internal TMA Bands calculation

EMA 200 trend filter

Automatic buy and sell entries

Grid recovery system

Lot multiplier option (martingale style)

Basket profit closing system

Money-based take profit and stop loss

Automatic TMA band plotting

Built-in M1 and M5 guide panel

Magic number support

Low CPU usage





TRADING LOGIC

The EA uses TMA Bands and EMA trend direction.





SELL CONDITION

Price above upper TMA Band with EMA confirmation → SELL





BUY CONDITION

Price below lower TMA Band with EMA confirmation → BUY





If trade moves against direction:

Grid orders are opened based on step distance and lot multiplier.





All positions close when basket profit target is reached.





RISK MANAGEMENT

This EA uses grid recovery and optional martingale lot scaling.





High risk may occur during strong trending markets.

Always test on demo before live trading.





DEFAULT SETTINGS

TMA Half Length: 12

ATR Period: 100

ATR Multiplier: 2.0

EMA Period: 200

Price Type: Weighted





TRADING SETTINGS

Initial Lot: 0.01 / 0.05

Take Profit: 15 USD / 50 USC

Stop Loss: 500 USD

Slippage: 20 points

Magic Number: 20260703





GRID SETTINGS

Grid Step: 8000 points

Lot Multiplier: 2.0

Basket Close Profit: 50 USD





RECOMMENDED USAGE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 / M5

Account: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:500+

Minimum Balance: $500+

VPS Recommended





IMPORTANT NOTICE

Trading involves risk.

Grid and martingale strategies can increase drawdown in strong trends.

Use demo account before live trading.