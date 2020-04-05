Xauusd tma bands Grid Scalper

XAUUSD TMA BANDS GRID SCALPER EA

All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password 🔑 is in telegram group.


OVERVIEW

XAUUSD TMA Bands Grid Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading of Gold (XAUUSD). It uses TMA Bands, EMA 200 trend filter, and grid recovery system.


The EA calculates TMA Bands internally and does not require external indicators.


MAIN FEATURES

Internal TMA Bands calculation

EMA 200 trend filter

Automatic buy and sell entries

Grid recovery system

Lot multiplier option (martingale style)

Basket profit closing system

Money-based take profit and stop loss

Automatic TMA band plotting

Built-in M1 and M5 guide panel

Magic number support

Low CPU usage


TRADING LOGIC

The EA uses TMA Bands and EMA trend direction.


SELL CONDITION

Price above upper TMA Band with EMA confirmation → SELL


BUY CONDITION

Price below lower TMA Band with EMA confirmation → BUY


If trade moves against direction:

Grid orders are opened based on step distance and lot multiplier.


All positions close when basket profit target is reached.


RISK MANAGEMENT

This EA uses grid recovery and optional martingale lot scaling.


High risk may occur during strong trending markets.

Always test on demo before live trading.


DEFAULT SETTINGS

TMA Half Length: 12

ATR Period: 100

ATR Multiplier: 2.0

EMA Period: 200

Price Type: Weighted


TRADING SETTINGS

Initial Lot: 0.01 / 0.05

Take Profit: 15 USD / 50 USC

Stop Loss: 500 USD

Slippage: 20 points

Magic Number: 20260703


GRID SETTINGS

Grid Step: 8000 points

Lot Multiplier: 2.0

Basket Close Profit: 50 USD


RECOMMENDED USAGE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 / M5

Account: ECN / Raw Spread

Leverage: 1:500+

Minimum Balance: $500+

VPS Recommended


IMPORTANT NOTICE

Trading involves risk.

Grid and martingale strategies can increase drawdown in strong trends.

Use demo account before live trading.

Рекомендуем также
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический торговый советник ForexM Советник ForexM торгует акциями в соответствии с профессиональным анализом рынка в режиме реального времени. Все выставленные ордера имеют рыночное исполнение и хорошо взвешены благодаря работе рыночных аналитиков в режиме реального времени. Советник поставляется с лучшими начальными настройками и готов к работе. Функции: - Полностью автоматизированная торговля. - Управление рисками. - Работает на любом количестве инструментов одновременно. -
MetrionZ
Sanjar Mamanazarov
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я — MetrionZ EA , советник нового поколения, построенный на стратегии пробоя ключевых свинг-уровней. Моя специальность? Прорывы рынка. Моя миссия? Поймать мощное направленное движение сразу после пробоя уровня — снова и снова. Как это работает: MetrionZ анализирует последние 80 свечей на M5, определяет локальные максимумы и минимумы (swing high / swing low), затем автоматически выставляет Buy Stop выше сопротивления и Sell Stop ниже поддержки. Как только рынок пробивает уровень
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Эксперты
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
TokyoStreet
Artem Marukhov
Эксперты
TokyoStreet  — это интеллектуальный торговый советник, специально разработанный для анализа и торговли криптовалютами. Используя передовые технологии машинного обучения и искусственного интеллекта, этот советник обрабатывает огромные объемы рыночных данных в реальном времени, помогая трейдерам принимать максимально информированные и точные решения. Советник анализирует исторические данные о ценах и объемах торгов, применяя глубокие нейронные сети (Deep Neural Networks) и методы временных рядов
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Эксперты
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Ocean Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Ocean Gold EA v1.0 — Smart Money Concepts + Ocean Deep Edition Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe Ocean Gold Picture is an advanced trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines the best tools of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with institutional risk management and a unique visual approach inspired by the depths of the ocean. Key Features: High-Precision Multi-Confirmation Strategy: Order Blocks (SMC) Liquidity Sweeps + Fair V
Infinite Calm Waters
Ridzq Adnan Cikal
Эксперты
Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters представляет собой усовершенствованного торгового робота, созданного для трейдеров, которые требуют точности, надежности и высокой производительности на постоянно меняющемся рынке Forex. Построенный на надежной многовалютной системе, этот советник (EA) интегрирует лучшие методы торгового диапазона в ваш торговый арсенал. Просто примените его к графику XAGUSD M30 , и Infinite Calm Waters EA автоматически будет отслеживать и выпо
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Stealth Sniper PRO
Javokhir Berdikulov
Эксперты
Stealth Sniper PRO: Профессиональный Торговый Комплекс Stealth Sniper PRO   — это ультимативное аналитическое решение и торговый комплекс нового поколения. Созданный на стыке агрессивных математических моделей и консервативного риск-менеджмента, этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто требует от рынка безупречной точности и полной конфиденциальности. Это не просто советник — это   философия профессиональной охоты , где каждое движение графика превращается в выверенный сигнал, а хаос рынка —
Flashpip Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Flashpip Scalper EA  Core System Overview Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments. Primary Trading Strategy The EA implements a   mul
Next Level Trade One Full
Mustafa Ertekin
Эксперты
Next Level Trade One EA (MT5) — Full Version Overview Next Level Trade One EA (MT5) Full is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to operate with a multi-pair portfolio logic while keeping user setup intentionally simple. The Full version is built for traders who want to run the strategy with higher account balances , broader configuration flexibility, and the complete feature set. User control remains minimal:            In the full version, the user can start the lo
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
QuantumAlgo Gold XAUUSD
Husain Haider Zaidi
4 (4)
Эксперты
QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper EA — Эксперт по золоту XAUUSD на основе ИИ для MetaTrader 5 Высокоточный скальпер по золоту для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1. Основан на адаптивном многоуровневом сигнальном движке, жёсткой защите Stop Loss и дисциплинированном риск-менеджменте — без сетки, без мартингейла, без усреднения . Live Signal: [ДОБАВЬТЕ ССЫЛКУ НА LIVE-СИГНАЛ] MT5 версия (это объявление) · Prop Firm Set: доступен по запросу после покупки Set-файлы и руководство: свяжитесь со мной в личных сообщениях
XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU DAEDALUS QUANTUM MIND  CCI + Parabolic SAR Adaptive Intelligence (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Daedalus Quantum Mind  is an adaptive, AI-inspired Expert Advisor that combines the legendary power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and Parabolic SAR with an intelligent "Quantum Neural" layer that dynamically adjusts trade parameters based on real-time market conditions. Named after Daedalus, the greatest architect and inventor of Greek mythology, this system builds an intricate "Labyrinth" of
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Seek And Finds Eps
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Seek And Find   — Adaptive Grid Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Find the Patterns. Seek the Profit. Seek And Find — это интеллектуальный торговый советник, построенный на гибкой решетчатой (grid) логике с динамической адаптацией к рыночным условиям. Он анализирует поведение цены в канальном коридоре и находит оптимальные моменты для входа, используя настраиваемую прогрессию ордеров и контроль объема. Советник одинаково хорошо подходит для рэндж-трейдинга и трендовой торговли, не треб
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
Gold Sniper AI Pro
Salahaldeen Abedalqader Mah'd Alshaer
Эксперты
Gold Sniper AI – روبوت تداول الأموال الذكية Gold Sniper AI هو مستشار خبير متقدم مصمم خصيصًا لتداول XAUUSD (الذهب) باستخدام مفاهيم المال الذكي وتحليل حركة السعر. يقوم نظام التداول الآلي بتحليل عوامل السوق المتعددة قبل تنفيذ الصفقات للعثور على فرص ذات احتمالية عالية في سوق الذهب. ⸻ منطق الاستراتيجية يجمع برنامج Gold Sniper AI بين العديد من مفاهيم التداول الاحترافية، بما في ذلك: • الكشف عن اتجاهات السوق الأوروبية • تحليل هيكل السوق • عمليات مسح السيولة • كتل الطلبات • فجوات القيمة العادلة (F
CandleGuard BE
Damian Mateusz Schmidt
Эксперты
CandleGuard BE Professional Break-Even & Trailing Manager for MetaTrader 5 CandleGuard BE is an advanced, manual-friendly Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage break-even and trailing stop logic strictly on candle close , using any selected timeframe , independently of the chart timeframe. The tool focuses on clarity, safety, and precision , giving traders full control and full visual feedback. Key Concept No noise. No tick-based chaos. Only clean decisions based on closed can
Blackwave HedgeGuard Pro
Gary Comey
Эксперты
Blackwave GBPUSD Hedge Recovery Адаптивное хедж-восстановление для проблемных позиций GBPUSD Blackwave GBPUSD Hedge Recovery — это специализированный советник MT5 для управления хеджированием, созданный для помощи трейдерам в стабилизации просадки по ручным позициям GBPUSD с помощью адаптивной корзины хеджирования на основе ATR. Советник был разработан для решения одной из самых распространённых проблем в восстановлении убыточных сделок: Сам хедж может стать источником следующей просадки. Многие
SmaRt FX
Luca Fontana
Эксперты
SmaRT FX v1 - Simple Moving Average Robo Trading for Forex After the purchase, contact me for the full manual and support. SmaRT FX combines moving averages with price action, looking for an entry pattern. It works on all major forex pairs and on several minors. It use stop loss, and take profit, no betting (no grid, no martingale). Plus it is possible to restrict the working time, adding breakevn and manage a trailing stop. To use it with multiple cross, you need to attach an instance to a grap
Arrow Trader EA v6
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Эксперты
XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA (v6.20) XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA is a rule-based scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe , using a fixed pip-to-point calculation (1 input pip = 10 points) to ensure consistent and predictable trade management across different brokers. Core Trading Logic The EA executes trades based on a multi-layer confirmation system: Higher Timeframe Trend Filter (H1 EMA 100) Buy trades only when price is above the H1 EMA Sell trades on
RenkobrickEA
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
Эксперты
What is Renko EA? The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction. Renko Brick Visualization BUY SELL Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action! Key F
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Эксперты
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Dsc HFT US30 M5
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Эксперты
ONLY 10 COPIES AT $199! After that, the price will return to  $499   To run the backtest correctly, download the set's on our drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oapc5sOvXMevUuWqlUumOeAVqQ5evUAV?usp=share_link The expert DSC HFT US30 was created for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) asset in the M5 time under Hedge account. It´s a Expert to leverage the account quickly. It is a high hit rate and with that wen take advantahe of Forex leverage to multiply capital. To use the Expert correctly,
Solomon Gold Pro
Jonathan Paul Oliver
Эксперты
Solomon Gold Pro – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Intelligent Gold Trading Automation Solomon Gold Pro is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . It automates trading using a disciplined, rule-based strategy that identifies market opportunities and executes trades with predefined risk management. Built for traders seeking consistency and automation, Solomon Gold Pro removes emotional decision-making while maintaining
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
ZigZag Higher High Lower Low
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
ZigZag++ is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for market structure analysis using ZigZag logic with pivot detection and swing labeling. The indicator identifies swing highs and lows and marks basic market structure on the chart. FEATURES ZigZag calculation with adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep) Pivot detection for swing highs and lows Market structure labels: HH (Higher High) HL (Higher Low) LH (Lower High) LL (Lower Low) Optional current candle pivot detection Configurable displa
Fta Tma Automated Trading System
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
All EAs running on live accounts. Investor Id password is in telegram group. Professional XAUUSD Trading Robot Based on TMA Reversal, Adaptive Trend Filtering & Intelligent Baske FTA TMA V7 is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple confirmation systems into a single intelligent trading engine designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions. Unlike traditional T
Live trades Charts
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
LIVE TRADES CHARTS – MQL5 INDICATOR DESCRIPTION Live Trades Charts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays active trading positions directly on the chart. The indicator reads open trades and shows basic trade and account information in real time. It updates on every tick. FUNCTIONS Displays open trades on chart Per trade information: Symbol Lot size Direction (Buy or Sell) Floating profit or loss Trade duration Account information: Total floating profit/loss Number of open trades Balanc
Bullish 3 Candle Sell Indicator
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Bullish 3-Candle FVG Sell Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading indicator designed to identify Bearish Sell Zones created after a Bullish Fair Value Gap (FVG) . The indicator automatically detects a valid Bullish FVG formed by three consecutive bullish candles , highlights the imbalance zone, and allows traders to use it as a potential SELL entry area when price retraces into the FVG. This indicator is intended for SELL trades only and is ideal for traders who follow ICT, SMC, instit
Tma Bands scalping
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
TMA Bands Professional Triangular Moving Average (TMA) Bands Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TMA Bands is a smooth volatility channel indicator that plots dynamic upper and lower bands around a Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The bands automatically expand and contract according to market volatility using an ATR-based calculation, helping traders identify overextended price movements and potential reversal zones. This indicator is designed with a clean and lightweight interface, making it suitable f
Adaptive Trend Finder v2
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Adaptive Trend Finder v2 Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments. Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity
Smart Structure Zones ict
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Smart Structure Zones ICT Smart Structure Zones ICT is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structure-based price analysis. It displays market structure, BOS, CHoCH, order block zones, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, premium/discount areas, and higher-timeframe highs and lows directly on the chart. The indicator is made for traders who use price action, structure analysis, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and multi-timeframe levels as part of their chart study. Main Features
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator: Tma Bands scalping (Free) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site +Profile Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site +Profile Short Description Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candl
Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents
Astik Jaura
Эксперты
МИНИМАЛЬНЫЙ ДЕПОЗИТ: 150 000 USC Счета с балансом ниже 150 000 USC считаются СЧЕТАМИ С ВЫСОКИМ РИСКОМ. Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит не устраняет торговые риски. Используйте консервативные настройки и обязательно протестируйте советник на демо-счёте перед торговлей на реальных средствах. SMART SAFE GOLD GRID CENTS Smart Safe Gold Grid Cents — это полностью автоматический торговый советник для торговли GOLD/XAUUSD на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник разработан преимущественно для центовых сче
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro
Astik Jaura
Индикаторы
Balance And Equity Monitor Pro for MetaTrader 5 Overview Balance And Equity Monitor Pro is an advanced account-performance visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays a professional Strategy Tester-style balance and equity graph directly inside the main chart window. The indicator reads the trading account’s deal history, reconstructs historical open positions, calculates historical floating profit and drawdown, and combines this information with real equity values recorded while the i
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв