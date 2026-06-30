Multi Strategy Scanner
- 指标
-
Mohamed Samsudeen
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 1 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.
- Trend Pullback
- Liquidity Sweep
- Breakout and Retest
- Asian Range Breakout
- VWAP Reversal
- Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Bollinger Band Squeeze
- Fibonacci Pullback
- Supply and Demand
- Volatility Spike
COMBINE Mode
The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.
The indicator supports the following chart objects:
Visual Overlays
- Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
- Bollinger Bands
- Daily VWAP
- Liquidity Levels
- Asian Session Range
- Opening Range
- Fibonacci Levels
- Supply and Demand Zones
ConfigurationInput parameters allow for the management of:
- Analysis method activation
- COMBINE mode logic
- Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
- Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
- Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)