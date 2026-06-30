Multi Strategy Scanner

  • 指标
  • Mohamed Samsudeen
    Mohamed Samsudeen

    Mohamed Samsudeen

    5 (1)
    凭借超过15年的实盘交易和算法策略开发实践经验，我们致力于为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 提供最先进、最稳定、以绩效为驱动的专家顾问（EAs）。我们的旅程始于对市场行为的深刻热情，逐步演变为算法交易方面多年的创新。每一款产品的发布都建立在技术精准、智能风险管理以及对市场真实动态的理解之上。
    19 产品 1 主题 3 评论
  • 版本: 2.0
  • 更新: 1 七月 2026
  • 激活: 5

Multi-Strategy Scanner is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors multiple technical analysis methods and displays signal indications based on user-defined configurations. This product does not execute trades or manage positions.

Included Analysis MethodsThe indicator evaluates the following methods:
  • Trend Pullback
  • Liquidity Sweep
  • Breakout and Retest
  • Asian Range Breakout
  • VWAP Reversal
  • Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
  • Bollinger Band Squeeze
  • Fibonacci Pullback
  • Supply and Demand
  • Volatility Spike


COMBINE Mode

The COMBINE mode enables the evaluation of multiple analysis methods simultaneously. Users define the minimum number of methods required to agree on a direction (Buy or Sell) before a signal indication is displayed. Signal calculations are performed on the closed candle.


Visual Overlays

The indicator supports the following chart objects:
  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Daily VWAP
  • Liquidity Levels
  • Asian Session Range
  • Opening Range
  • Fibonacci Levels
  • Supply and Demand Zones


Configuration

Input parameters allow for the management of:
  • Analysis method activation
  • COMBINE mode logic
  • Technical indicator settings (periods, deviations, thresholds)
  • Visual preferences (overlays, signal history, panel visibility)
  • Session time frames (Asian, London, New York)


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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      指标
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      Talal N Z Aljarusha
      5 (5)
      指标
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      指标
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      Shengzu Zhong
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      指标
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      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      指标
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      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      指标
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      Daniel Stein
      5 (33)
      指标
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (25)
      指标
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      Issam Kassas
      5 (5)
      指标
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      FX Trend MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (6)
      指标
      FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Six trading personalities. Built
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      实用工具
      Prop Firm Trade Manager MT5  Managing risk and staying compliant with strict evaluation rules requires absolute precision. The Prop Firm Trade Manager MT5 is a professional trading panel MT5 designed to streamline your manual execution, automate complex calculations, and protect your funding account from rule violations. Featuring mt5 advanced dashboards, this tool displays real-time data directly on your main chart. It functions as an all-in-one trade manager for mt5, combining a position siz
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      实用工具
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      指标
      Professional Trading Tools for Every Trader: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/royalcrescent777/seller Hyper Flow is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that maps institutional price action onto your chart and keeps every feature under your control through a built-in panel. It suits discretionary analysis on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, gold and metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The tool reads market structure in real time across two layers. Internal shifts and broader swin
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      XAU Alpha EA MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      XAU Alpha EA MT5 (M5 timeframe)  XAU Alpha is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The system operates entirely based on predefined algorithmic rules and automatically manages trade execution when programmed conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who prefer a structured, rule-based grid trading approach rather than discretionary decision-making. Suggested Trading Environment Instrument XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Rec
      Personality Type Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      指标
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      Apt Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      指标
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      Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT4
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      实用工具
      Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE  The same guide is also available for MT4 How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on On
      Quantum Force
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      5 (1)
      专家
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
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      Apt EA MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) APT is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 using pivot-based mathematical calculations and algorithmic trading logic for XAUUSD. The EA analyzes price movement to identify possible market reversal areas for buy and sell trades. Buy positions are opened near potential lower reversal zones, while sell positions are opened near potential upper reversal zones based on pivot price behavior. Depending on market conditions and timeframe selection,
      Trend Reversal Bot
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD This Expert Advisor (EA) is a rule-based trading system specifically developed for XAUUSD. It focuses on identifying potential trend reversals and swing trading opportunities using technical price action and volatility filters. The EA operates on a per-trade logic, where every position is opened and closed based on predefined technical conditions. It does not utilize such as grid, martingale, or lot multiplication. Each trade is independent and carries its ow
      Aurum Grid Pro MT5 EA
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      Aurum Grid Pro MT5 Aurum Grid Pro is a complete pre-defined and professional trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) that utilizes a structured reversal-based grid logic. Unlike high-frequency systems, this Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on trade quality, executing positions only when specific market conditions align with its internal reversal filters. The system is engineered for traders who value systematic execution, providing a balanced approach to the gold market through automated position managemen
      Smooth Guardian EA MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      Smooth Guardian EA MT5 – Trend Scalper for XAUUSD Smooth Guardian EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following scalper designed for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want structured entries, disciplined execution, and controlled risk management in dynamic market conditions. The EA identifies trend direction and executes pullback-based entries to capture short-term intraday opportunities using a rule-based trading system. It is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). Key Features Fully automat
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      专家
      XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 XAU Trade Matrix EA MT5 is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on XAUUSD (Gold). It executes trades based on predefined rules, aiming to maintain and remove emotional decision-making from manual trading. This EA is built around a structured and controlled trading approach: Fully automated trade execution Rule-based entry and exit logic Risk Approach Unlike many aggressive systems in the market, this EA follows a structured risk management appr
      Market Footprint Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      指标
      Market Footprint Indicator Market Footprint turns plain candles into a clear picture of where volume is happening and who is pushing price. It plots colored volume "bubbles" on every bar and a volume-by-price histogram on the right edge of the chart, so you can see at a glance where activity is concentrated and which side is in control. A small draggable panel with a built-in User Guide is included on the chart. This is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. It works on any symbol and any timeframe. P
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      Mohamed Samsudeen
      实用工具
      Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
      High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5
      Mohamed Samsudeen
      指标
      HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected instrument from live price action. Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999 This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions
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