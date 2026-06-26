Quantum Gold Institutional Xauusd Ea

4.75

 

QUANTUM GOLD INSTITUTIONAL XAUUSD EA

Gold Trading Robot | MetaTrader 5 | Professional Expert Advisor

 

Quantum Gold Institutional XAUUSD EA is an algorithmic trading system of institutional quality designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its architecture is optimized for traders who require a disciplined approach to gold trading and an ultra-low drawdown. This trading robot combines state-of-the-art risk mitigation with a proven mathematical engine.

 

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Specifications and Recommendations

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- Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

- Timeframe: M1 (Optimized)

- Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD (Configurations available starting from 100 USD in the comments section)

- Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / RAW Spread accounts highly recommended)

- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

- VPS: Highly recommended for stable and continuous 24/7 execution

- Prop Firms Compatibility: Compatible with major evaluation models (FTMO, FundedNext, Traddoo, etc.)

 

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Operational Philosophy and Risk Management

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1. Advanced Risk Mitigation and Capital Protection

- Dynamic Exposure Control: Quantum Gold actively adjusts its exposure based on precise volatility-based spacing (ATR indicator).

- Drawdown Velocity Protection: Safety locks that intervene immediately if drawdown parameters accelerate abnormally.

- Economic News Filter: The bot automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic news releases.

 

2. Institutional Mathematical Engine

- Profit Factor: Designed to maximize the weight of winning positions while keeping balance drawdown close to zero.

- Intelligent Basket Management: Each secondary position is calculated dynamically according to market structure, volatility, and trend filters.

 

3. Turnkey Integration

- Immediate Setup: Simply attach the EA to your XAUUSD M1 chart, load your preferred risk profile (.set file available), and let the model handle the rest.

- Clean Interface: The dashboard eliminates complexity, ensuring effortless setup for traders of all experience levels.

 

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Verified Backtesting

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Tested on 100% quality historical data with real variable spreads (2025-2026 period):

- Total Net Profit: +131% account growth (1,311 USD profit on a 1,000 USD deposit)

- Profit Factor: 40.33

- Maximal Balance Drawdown: 0.32%

- Win Rate: 97.09% accuracy

- Sharpe Ratio: 5.32

 

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Important Support Information

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To remain fully compliant with Market rules:

- The complete user manual and configuration files (.set) are available for direct download in the product's Comments section.

- Technical support, results sharing, and Q&A are handled exclusively via our integrated MQL5 public channel or through direct messaging on the platform.

 

Launch Promotion: Take advantage of our temporary price of 49 USD before the regular price adjustment (the price increases for every 10 licenses sold).

 

Legal Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Quantum Gold focuses on high-quality setups. There may be periods without any trades when market conditions do not meet the strict entry criteria. This behavior is normal and intentional, prioritizing capital preservation.

 

Keywords: XAUUSD EA, Gold Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, Prop Firm Bot, FTMO EA, Gold Scalper, Low Drawdown EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping, MetaTrader 5 Expert.


Reviews 9
astrodigi
45
astrodigi 2026.07.30 16:39 
 

EA molto preciso e profittevole Sviluppatore molto disponibile e gentile Grazie Gaya

IRIZU
22
IRIZU 2026.07.29 12:14 
 

Gaya is a beast right here. He provides a worthwhile logic for budget algo trading. As a new user in MQL5 and algo trading, I must say that he's absolutely helping me without any drawbacks. The best thing is that Gaya is committed to continuous optimization and will always answer your message, no matter how many times you chat with him. Thank you for your professionalism!

Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.07.14 15:18 
 

5 stars for now. Seller is very responsive and try to explain everything. Althought i do not complete understand it's logic for one week of usage it has profitable trades. I hope it continues like this and developer keep updating it.

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Happyfeet69
47
Happyfeet69 2026.08.07 09:14 
 

Gaya said it could be used on a prop firm. I used it on a prop firm using the recommended settings, but the account blew within 2 weeks. The daily drawn limit was set to 3%, and it went WAY past that, breaching the daily loss limit for the account. I can't say much about how it performs on personal accounts, but I'd be careful running it on a prop account. It has grid-like behaviour.

Abc90239023
20
Abc90239023 2026.08.02 04:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gaya Chibane
1500
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.08.02 08:07
Hello, welcome to the community! To ensure you get the best configuration (including the right time frame and setup for your $100 test), please send me a private message with: Account type Broker name I'll get back to you with your custom settings right away! Best
Gaya CHIBANE
astrodigi
45
astrodigi 2026.07.30 16:39 
 

EA molto preciso e profittevole Sviluppatore molto disponibile e gentile Grazie Gaya

IRIZU
22
IRIZU 2026.07.29 12:14 
 

Gaya is a beast right here. He provides a worthwhile logic for budget algo trading. As a new user in MQL5 and algo trading, I must say that he's absolutely helping me without any drawbacks. The best thing is that Gaya is committed to continuous optimization and will always answer your message, no matter how many times you chat with him. Thank you for your professionalism!

Alexandr
126
Alexandr 2026.07.28 20:44 
 

Я купил этот советник, и что могу сказать, он невероятно точен, аккуратен по входам и просто прибыльный "из коробки", не только на золоте, но и на некоторых фьючерсах тоже даёт прибыль хоть и значительно меньше, но в целом даёт прибыль на реальном счёте как и на демо с естественной разницей хоть и не большой. Сделки не открывает одну за другой, не надейтесь, но всё аккуратно. Есть 1 пункт Emergency closure limit не совсем понятно за что отвечает и какова его логика значений. Советую под желаемую пару, включая рекомендуюемую, всё же проптимизировать для максимального соотношения прибыль/просадка. Рекомендую к приобретению, не пожалеете.

Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.07.14 15:18 
 

5 stars for now. Seller is very responsive and try to explain everything. Althought i do not complete understand it's logic for one week of usage it has profitable trades. I hope it continues like this and developer keep updating it.

Gaya Chibane
1500
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.07.14 19:49
Thank you for the review! 🙏 Don't worry if the inner logic seems complex at first; the EA is specifically engineered with advanced, institutional-grade algorithms to handle market liquidity and surgical risk management automatically. It is designed to do all the heavy lifting so you can enjoy consistent performance without any trading stress. Regarding updates, you can rest assured: continuous optimization is my absolute priority. I closely monitor the markets daily and will always keep updating the system to ensure we stay ahead of the curve. Welcome to our trading community 🔥
Ray T.
468
Ray T. 2026.07.13 08:43 
 

This EA is better than advertised! If you are reading this comment, and looking for the best EA for Prop Firm trading... Look no further.. Don't let the price fool you! I have purchased over 500 Ea's since 2008, have spent thousands of hours testing and learning how to use EA's. This is hands down the most profitable! Mr. Gaya Chibane cares about his clients, and I have the utmost respect for him. Your not going to find a better software developer in the MQL5 store. Consider yourself lucky. I've seen it all when it comes to EA's. Don't waste your money, purchase this one, and don't look back.. I have it on my 100k Funded prop firm account right now. The accuracy is incredible.. I can't stress this enough, don't miss your opportunity to grab the best EA in this store! I have purchased all of the top EA's in MQL5.. This is the one.. The diamond in the ruff..

Gaya Chibane
1500
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.07.14 19:55
Hi Ray, Honestly, reading your message put a massive smile on my face. Coming from someone who has been in the game since 2008 and tested over 500 EAs, this is hands down the best compliment I could ever receive. When I was coding Quantum Gold, my main goal was simply to build something safe, reliable, and capable of protecting large funded accounts like your 100k one. Knowing that it’s delivering exactly what you needed makes all those long hours of development completely worth it. I’m here for the long run, and I’ll keep working hard to make sure this tool stays at its best for you and the rest of the community. Thank you so much for the incredible support, man.
salamanca1234
182
salamanca1234 2026.07.11 14:43 
 

Good job to the author EA is working as expected it paid itself in an week of course time will tell how if performance remain stable Gaya is very helpful and always open to help.

Gaya Chibane
1500
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.07.12 18:11
Thank you for this amazing feedback! I’m glad to hear the EA is working as expected and has already covered its cost in just a week. Consistency and risk management are my top priorities, which is why I stand by my clients every step of the way with personalized support. While past performance does not guarantee future results, this logic is built to handle changing market conditions safely. Welcome to the community,
Bairon75
194
Bairon75 2026.07.04 08:21 
 

Kudos to the author for the Quantum Gold Institutional Expert Advisor. Excellent risk management with capital protection. With the current settings, it can be run starting with an investment of just €50 or $50. The author is always available to help users with setup and operational advice. What more is there to say... Highly recommended. Happy trading, everyone.

Gaya Chibane
1500
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.07.05 16:34
Thank you for this exceptionally warm and insightful feedback. It is an absolute privilege to collaborate with clients who truly understand and appreciate high-tier algorithmic architecture. When I engineered this Institutional EA, my core mission was to deliver genuine, institutional-grade risk management and capital protection directly to retail traders. To be completely transparent, the current marketplace price is only a fraction of the software's true intrinsic value, considering the thousands of hours of quantitative optimization and mathematical refinement embedded into its code. Seeing the algorithm demonstrate such flawless efficiency and stability—even when deployed on micro-allocations—is the ultimate validation of this precision engineering. Your recognition of my dedication means a lot to me. Please rest assured that my commitment to your success does not end at purchase. I will always be here to provide you with expert operational advice, continuous support, and premium guidance at any moment of your trading journey. Wishing you outstanding consistency and highly profitable trading!
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