Quantum Gold Institutional Xauusd Ea
- Experts
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- Version: 12.1
- Updated: 1 August 2026
- Activations: 10
QUANTUM GOLD INSTITUTIONAL XAUUSD EA
Gold Trading Robot | MetaTrader 5 | Professional Expert Advisor
Quantum Gold Institutional XAUUSD EA is an algorithmic trading system of institutional quality designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its architecture is optimized for traders who require a disciplined approach to gold trading and an ultra-low drawdown. This trading robot combines state-of-the-art risk mitigation with a proven mathematical engine.
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Specifications and Recommendations
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- Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe: M1 (Optimized)
- Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD (Configurations available starting from 100 USD in the comments section)
- Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / RAW Spread accounts highly recommended)
- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
- VPS: Highly recommended for stable and continuous 24/7 execution
- Prop Firms Compatibility: Compatible with major evaluation models (FTMO, FundedNext, Traddoo, etc.)
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Operational Philosophy and Risk Management
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1. Advanced Risk Mitigation and Capital Protection
- Dynamic Exposure Control: Quantum Gold actively adjusts its exposure based on precise volatility-based spacing (ATR indicator).
- Drawdown Velocity Protection: Safety locks that intervene immediately if drawdown parameters accelerate abnormally.
- Economic News Filter: The bot automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic news releases.
2. Institutional Mathematical Engine
- Profit Factor: Designed to maximize the weight of winning positions while keeping balance drawdown close to zero.
- Intelligent Basket Management: Each secondary position is calculated dynamically according to market structure, volatility, and trend filters.
3. Turnkey Integration
- Immediate Setup: Simply attach the EA to your XAUUSD M1 chart, load your preferred risk profile (.set file available), and let the model handle the rest.
- Clean Interface: The dashboard eliminates complexity, ensuring effortless setup for traders of all experience levels.
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Verified Backtesting
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Tested on 100% quality historical data with real variable spreads (2025-2026 period):
- Total Net Profit: +131% account growth (1,311 USD profit on a 1,000 USD deposit)
- Profit Factor: 40.33
- Maximal Balance Drawdown: 0.32%
- Win Rate: 97.09% accuracy
- Sharpe Ratio: 5.32
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Important Support Information
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To remain fully compliant with Market rules:
- The complete user manual and configuration files (.set) are available for direct download in the product's Comments section.
- Technical support, results sharing, and Q&A are handled exclusively via our integrated MQL5 public channel or through direct messaging on the platform.
Launch Promotion: Take advantage of our temporary price of 49 USD before the regular price adjustment (the price increases for every 10 licenses sold).
Legal Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Quantum Gold focuses on high-quality setups. There may be periods without any trades when market conditions do not meet the strict entry criteria. This behavior is normal and intentional, prioritizing capital preservation.
Keywords: XAUUSD EA, Gold Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, Prop Firm Bot, FTMO EA, Gold Scalper, Low Drawdown EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping, MetaTrader 5 Expert.
EA molto preciso e profittevole Sviluppatore molto disponibile e gentile Grazie Gaya