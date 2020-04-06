Aurum Quant Logic
- Experts
- Fatih Yayli
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
Aurum Quant Logic is a specialized trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Unlike high-risk Grid or Martingale bots, this EA relies on pure quantitative analysis, volatility breakout logic, and strict risk management.
Designed for longevity, it uses a dynamic channel breakout strategy filtered by ADX (Average Directional Index) to capture high-probability moves while filtering out market noise.
🏆 Key Features
- Prop Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop Loss and limited Drawdown features, making it suitable for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other funding challenges.
- No Dangerous Methods: 100% Price Action logic. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging.
- Machine Learning Optimized: Parameters have been fine-tuned using historical data to adapt to Gold's volatility.
- Dynamic Channels: Calculates adaptive High/Low levels to identify genuine trend shifts.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only
- Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) - Optimized for trend stability.
- Risk Management: Auto-lot calculation based on balance % or fixed lot.
- Filters: ADX Trend Strength, ATR Volatility, and Time-of-Day filters.
🚀 Setup Instructions
- Open the XAUUSD chart.
- Set the timeframe to H1.
- Attach the EA to the chart.
- Adjust InpRiskPercent according to your risk appetite (Recommended: 0.25% - 1.0%).
- Enable "Algo Trading" in MetaTrader 5.
📊 Parameters
- InpRiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade.
- InpStopLoss_ATR: Multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility.
- InpTrendPeriod: Lookback period for trend determination.
- InpUseTimeFilter: Enable to trade only during specific high-volume hours.
Disclaimer: Trading Gold involves risk. Please backtest with high-quality tick data and use a demo account before trading real funds.