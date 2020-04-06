Aurum Quant Logic - Professional XAUUSD Algorithm

Aurum Quant Logic is a specialized trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Unlike high-risk Grid or Martingale bots, this EA relies on pure quantitative analysis, volatility breakout logic, and strict risk management.

Designed for longevity, it uses a dynamic channel breakout strategy filtered by ADX (Average Directional Index) to capture high-probability moves while filtering out market noise.

🏆 Key Features

Prop Firm Ready: Includes Hard Stop Loss and limited Drawdown features, making it suitable for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other funding challenges.

No Dangerous Methods: 100% Price Action logic. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging.

100% Price Action logic. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Machine Learning Optimized: Parameters have been fine-tuned using historical data to adapt to Gold's volatility.

Dynamic Channels: Calculates adaptive High/Low levels to identify genuine trend shifts.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only

XAUUSD (Gold) Only Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) - Optimized for trend stability.

Auto-lot calculation based on balance % or fixed lot.

Auto-lot calculation based on balance % or fixed lot. Filters: ADX Trend Strength, ATR Volatility, and Time-of-Day filters.

🚀 Setup Instructions

Open the XAUUSD chart. Set the timeframe to H1. Attach the EA to the chart. Adjust InpRiskPercent according to your risk appetite (Recommended: 0.25% - 1.0%). Enable "Algo Trading" in MetaTrader 5.

📊 Parameters

InpRiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade.

Percentage of balance to risk per trade. InpStopLoss_ATR: Multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility.

Multiplier for dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility. InpTrendPeriod: Lookback period for trend determination.

Lookback period for trend determination. InpUseTimeFilter: Enable to trade only during specific high-volume hours.

Disclaimer: Trading Gold involves risk. Please backtest with high-quality tick data and use a demo account before trading real funds.