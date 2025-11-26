Sajiro Trade Copier

A professional MT4 trade-copying system with intelligent activation based on consecutive loss detection.

Sajiro Copier is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts or use recovery, hedging, or diversification strategies.

The EA copies trades only when a predefined loss streak occurs on the Master account, allowing for controlled risk exposure and increased flexibility.

This system combines stability, precision, and clean file-based synchronization between accounts — without DLLs, sockets, or external servers.

1. Master + Slave Mode (Single EA File)

The EA includes both roles in one file.

Simply set:

IsMaster = true for the Master account

IsMaster = false for the Slave account

2. Smart Consecutive Loss Activation

Slave copying activates only when the Master reaches the configured number of consecutive losing trades.

Any winning trade resets the streak and immediately disables copying.

This provides strategic controlled copying for:

Loss-recovery systems

Hedging accounts

Diversification setups

High-risk/low-risk split routing

3. Stable File-Based Communication

The EA uses a Common Files CSV channel for Master–Slave communication:

No network permissions required

No external dependencies

VPS-friendly

Fast and reliable

Each communication channel is identified by a custom ChannelID , allowing unlimited isolated copier instances.

4. Clean Trade Mapping

Trades are paired using structured comments:

COPIER- < ChannelID >- < MasterTicket >

This ensures:

Accurate matching

No duplication

Automatic cleanup

Support for multi-channel setups

5. Lot Multiplier & Magic Number Filter

The Slave account supports:

LotMultiplier for scalable risk control

MagicFilter to copy only specific EA trades or all trades

6. Automatic Slave Synchronization

Slave EA will:

Open new trades when copying is active

Maintain positions

Close trades that no longer exist on the Master side

Ensures perfect alignment between accounts at all times.

7. Safe Trade Execution

Includes robust wrappers:

SafeOrderSend

SafeOrderModify

SafeOrderClose

With retries on temporary errors such as:

Server busy

No connection

Trade context busy

Trade timeout

This ensures stable operation during volatile market conditions.

MASTER

Monitors closed trades

Tracks loss streak

Writes trade snapshot + status to CSV

SLAVE

Reads Master file

Opens/matches trades when copying is enabled

Removes trades when the Master closes them

Multi-account management

Loss-phase copying

Drawdown-protection routing

Hedge-based strategies

Diversified portfolio setups

Prop-firm account linking

Signal filtering by loss streak

Parameter Description IsMaster Select Master or Slave mode ChannelID Unique communication channel name MagicFilter Copy only trades with this magic (-1 = all) ConsecutiveLossRequired Loss streak count to activate copying LotMultiplier Multiplies Master lot size on Slave Slippage Maximum allowed slippage