Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File

Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 for slave EA
MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip

User Manual : download here


Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts with flexible risk management and advanced lot size settings.

Key Features

✅ Compatible with all brokers, including brokers that use symbol suffixes and prefixes. Automatic symbol mapping and detection included.

✅ Fully supports Cent Accounts and Standard Accounts.

✅ Flexible lot size management:

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Multiplier Based on Master Account
  • Percentage-Based Risk Calculation
  • Balance Ratio Scaling

✅ Real-time trade copying with low latency.

✅ Copy Market Orders and Pending Orders.

✅ Full Support for Partial Close Synchronization — automatically detects and mirrors partial position closures from the master account to all slave accounts while maintaining accurate lot-size ratios.

✅ Automatic synchronization of:

  • Open Positions
  • Take Profit (TP)
  • Stop Loss (SL)
  • Pending Order Modifications
  • Partial Closures
  • Order Closures

✅ Supports multiple slave accounts from a single master account.

✅ Magic Number filtering for selective trade copying.

✅ Symbol filtering to copy only selected instruments.

✅ Built-in safety protection to prevent duplicate orders.

✅ Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs.

✅ User-friendly setup with Plug & Play configuration.

Ideal For

  • Signal Providers

  • Account Managers

  • Proprietary Firm Traders

  • Trade Copier Services

  • Personal Multi-Account Management

Advantages

  • Fast and stable execution

  • Easy installation

  • No VPS dependency restrictions

  • Supports brokers with different symbol names

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Take your account management to the next level with this professional Copy Trade EA, designed for accuracy, flexibility, and reliable performance across all major brokers.


Recommended products
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilities
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
Utilities
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
Command Center MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
How EA Works : https://youtu.be/EV3Rilud3BQ MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768117 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167977 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167978 Command Center [tambangEA] Professional Multi Pair Trading Terminal Dashboard Problem Most traders lose speed and clarity because their workflow is fragmented. They scan one chart for signals. They open another chart for confirmation. They check news on a website. They monitor
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
MetaTrade Hub MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Utilities
MetaTrade Hub   is an easy-to-use and customizable tool. This product is presented in an attractive   graphical interface  that allows you to send adjustable signals in two ways ( Manual or Automatic ) from   Metatrader5   to the   Telegram channel or Discord channel.   In this case, your account becomes a   Signal Provider.  You can also share N ews reports with others. All   message formats   -   language   -   emojis   can be adjusted and personalized. You can   Enable   or   Disable   certai
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Precision Data Extractor RSI
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: RSI , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Relative Strength Index  ( RSI )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex, Stocks
Local Copy Trading Utility
Tarrab Ali
Utilities
Local Copy Trader Utility - Professional Copy Trading System Overview Local Copy Trader Utility is the complete solution for mirroring trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts. With both Master and Slave functionality in one powerful Expert Advisor, it delivers reliable, lightning-fast trade copying with zero external dependencies. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, following trading signals, or transferring trades between brokers, this system ensures your positions stay perfectly synchronized
ProBridger
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
How Traders and Analysts Can Use the Data Export Bridge to Improve Their Analytics The MQL Data Export Bridge unlocks a new level of analytical power by transforming MetaTrader into a real‑time data provider for any external research environment. Here are the most impactful ways different users can apply the bridge to enhance their trading performance. Build Predictive Models with Machine Learning Who benefits: Quantitative traders, data scientists, algorithm developers How it helps: Export t
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilities
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Aura Sideways Specialist
Dae Shik Kim
Experts
Aura Specialist V34: Sideways Market Precision Expert ※ Your reviews and comment scores are a great help in continuing to develop this program. Thank you. ※ This program is designed exclusively for highly volatile Gold (XAUUSD). While it enables stable operation even in volatile markets, it was specifically developed for those who struggle with managing sideways markets. Aura Specialist V34 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed to maximize profits by capturing subtle fluc
FREE
WolfgangThePatternGuru
Humphrey Mangera
Libraries
Key Features: 200+ Fully Implemented Patterns   across all categories Advanced Market Structure Analysis Smart Money Integration   (Wyckoff, Order Blocks, Liquidity) Professional Risk Management Multi-Timeframe Analysis AI-Powered Confidence Scoring Advanced Visualization Real-time Alerts Pattern Categories: Single Candle Patterns (Hammer, Doji, Marubozu, etc.) Multi-Candle Patterns (Engulfing, Stars, Harami, etc.) Chart Patterns (Head & Shoulders, Cup & Handle, Triangles, etc.) Harmonic Pattern
FREE
PRISM KellyEngine
Edwin Torres
Utilities
EN DESARROLLO, TESTING PERIOD. PRISM KellyEngine aplica disciplina de riesgo profesional directamente en tu flujo MT5. Te ayuda a: definir lotaje de forma consistente, limitar sobrecarga de riesgo, proteger cuenta en escenarios de volatilidad. Ideal para traders que quieren dejar atras el lotaje por intuicion. Parametros principales  Riesgo base por operacion (%) Limite maximo de lotaje Umbral de confianza Multiplicadores de seguridad Incluye Motor de sizing adaptable Controles de limites de ri
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening,  closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring
FREE
Big Ching UH dividend payout EA
Chi Hang Liu
Utilities
Delving deep into the sphere of finance and trading strategies, I decided to conduct a series of experiments, exploring approaches based on reinforcement learning as well as those operating without it. Applying these methods, I managed to formulate a nuanced conclusion, pivotal for understanding the significance of unique strategies in contemporary trading.  
FREE
RiskFrame Trade Manager MT5
Daniil Romanov
Utilities
RiskFrame Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 Shape the trade plan around the chart. Size it from risk, check it before sending, and manage the resulting position from the same workspace. RiskFrame is a manual trade-planning, execution and position-management utility for discretionary MetaTrader 5 traders. Its central workflow is a flexible Visual Trade Plan that can be positioned, resized and flipped around the area you are analysing instead of forcing the chart to fit around the panel. Entry, St
SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel
Sabin Florent Thenard
Utilities
SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5. Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from one clean, resizable panel. Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without spreadsheets. KEY FEATURES - Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels   (pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price) - Automatic lot sizin
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Precision Data Extractor ATR
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilities
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
QQ Trade Manager
Gumilang Nurhastiko
Utilities
Tired of watching your winning trades turn into losses because you missed the exit? Quantum Trade Manager is your ultimate automated co-pilot on MetaTrader 5. This premium utility operates strictly as a Trade Manager (No Auto-Trading/No Entry Signals) , which means it will never open unauthorized positions. Instead, it monitors your live manual trades or existing EA orders in millisecond ticks, instantly applying institutional-grade risk management. Key Features: Automatic SL & TP Assignmen
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilities
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Premium Trade Panel Pro
Memet Nuryaman
Utilities
Premium Trade Panel Pro MT5 is a professional trading utility designed to assist traders in executing and managing trades efficiently within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The panel provides a convenient dashboard directly on the chart, allowing traders to open, manage, and control positions quickly while maintaining proper risk management. This tool is suitable for manual traders who require faster trade execution and efficient position management. One-Click Trading Open BUY or SELL positions inst
Account history collector panel AHCP for MT5
Ding Kang Chen
Utilities
Advanced History Collector Panel for MT5 The Advanced History Collector Panel is a professional-grade account analysis and visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It bridges the gap between raw trading logs and actionable insights by transforming execution data into interactive charts and comprehensive tables. Key Features: Comprehensive Data Metrics : Track daily/weekly profit and loss, long/short ratios, total volume, and deposit/withdrawal history. Dynamic Visualizations : Toggle betw
FREE
Ultimate Semafor Premium BuySell indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase   THE ARCHITECTURE OF A PERFECT TRADING SYSTEM Let me break down how all the components in this Ultimate Semafor system work together like a Swiss watch mechanism. This is a multi-layered confirmation system where each piece validates the others.   SYSTEM PHILOSOPHY: "TRIPLE CONFIRMATION" This system follows a simple but powerful principle: No single indicator can
Symbol Switcher Pro
Ferdi
Utilities
Symbol Switcher Pro Symbol Switcher Pro is a free utility panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you navigate up to 40 trading symbols from a single draggable interface — with live PnL displayed per pair so you always know where you stand without leaving the chart. Overview Managing multiple symbols in MetaTrader 5 typically means jumping between chart windows, losing context, and wasting time. Symbol Switcher solves this with a compact, customizable button panel that sits on your chart. One click swi
FREE
Auto Grid Bot
Victor Ifeanyi Dozie
Utilities
https://youtu.be/Yj1TC3xRCnA Grid Trade Manager – Precision, Control, and Smarter Grid Trading Take full control of your grid trading strategy with Grid Trade Manager, a powerful and intuitive tool designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk handling. Whether you’re a beginner exploring grid systems or an advanced trader optimizing execution, this all-in-one solution equips you with everything needed to manage trades efficiently and confidently. ⸻ Core
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
More from author
One Click Trade Manager for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
One Click Trade Manager for MT5 Trade Faster and Manage Your Positions with a Single Click Take full control of your trades with an intuitive one-click trading panel for MetaTrader 5. Whether you're entering new positions or managing multiple open trades, this EA helps you execute actions instantly without navigating multiple windows. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Pos
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181698 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multip
Scalping Gold Digger
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Experts
SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA Intelligent Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/GoldDigger_DEMO1.zip Trade Gold with Confidence SCALPING GOLD DIGGER EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders. Combining intelligent market analysis with adaptive trade management, it automatically identifies high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Built for both beginners and experienced traders, SCALPING GOLD
Best Trade Copier Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
FREE
Best Trade Copier Master File MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079  for slave EA MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS terminals,
FREE
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101  for slave EA MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accoun
FREE
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103 MT5 Version =  hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multi
One Click Trade Manager for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
One Click Trade Manager for MT4 Bring MT5 Bulk Order Features to MetaTrader 4 Trade faster and manage your positions with a single click. If you love the convenience of Bulk Order in MT5 but still trade on MT4 , this EA is the perfect solution. No more manually closing orders one by one. Main Features Close All Positions Instantly close every open position on the current account. Close Profitable Positions Lock in profits by closing only winning trades. Close Losing Positions Remove losing
Best Trade Copier MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186082 MT5 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186048 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best EA Trade Copier for MT4. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termin
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for   averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired   profit target   or   maximum loss   in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set   Target Profit
BreakEvent Indicator with color area for averaging
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Indicators
Break Even Zone – Real-Time Floating P/L Visual Indicator Quick Overview: Break Even Zone is a powerful visual indicator that automatically highlights your floating profit or loss directly on the chart. It displays a red zone when your open trades are in floating loss , and a green zone when they are in floating profit – helping you make smarter, faster decisions. ️ Key Features: Red Zone Block appears when your trades are in floating loss Green Zone Block shows up when trades are in f
Color MACD
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Indicators
Indicator: Color MACD Description: The Color MACD Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic MACD, designed to give traders a clearer and more intuitive visual signal of market momentum and trend changes. Unlike the standard MACD, this version adds color-coded bars and signal lines to help you identify bullish and bearish momentum instantly — without having to interpret raw histogram data. Key Features: Color-coded histogram and signal line for quick visual analysis. Detects trend
Best Trade Copier
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186073 MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Best Trade Coppier for MT5. EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time. Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS termina
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired profit target or maximum loss in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set Target Profit in USD for a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review