Golden Python

Golden Python

Golden Python is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability price conditions using multi-period channel analysis and manages each trade with a structured, rule-based approach from entry to exit.

The system does not use martingale, grid recovery, or averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss and is managed through a profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains at progressively higher levels as the trade moves in the intended direction.

Discounted price.  The price will increase by $100 with every 2 purchases. Final price $1200

How It Works

Golden Python monitors three independent price channels across different lookback periods. Entry signals are generated when price extends beyond the shorter-term channel boundaries. The stop loss is calculated dynamically based on recent market volatility using ATR, so risk exposure is always proportionate to current market conditions.

Once a position is open, the EA monitors profit in real time and adjusts the stop loss upward as profit milestones are reached, securing gains without closing the trade prematurely. Positions are exited when price crosses back through the exit channel or when the profit protection logic determines the move has exhausted.

Key Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5
  • Dynamic stop loss based on market volatility — no fixed pips
  • Structured profit protection — stop loss moves to lock in gains as the trade progresses
  • Rule-based exit logic using a separate exit channel
  • One trade at a time — no stacking, no compounding exposure
  • On-chart dashboard showing balance, equity, net profit, gross profit, gross loss, profit factor, win rate, total trades, wins, losses, average win, average loss, max drawdown, open positions, and floating profit/loss
  • Visual channel display directly on the chart — entry, trend, and exit zones are clearly marked
  • Dark chart theme applied automatically — candlestick colours, background, and grid configured on attach
  • All inputs are configurable — channel periods, ATR period, lot size, stop loss multiplier, and display settings

Setup Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any (M5 to H1 recommended)
  • Account type: Any
  • Minimum balance: 500 USD recommended
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Input Parameters

  • Short channel period — controls the entry breakout lookback
  • Long channel period — defines the broader trend reference
  • Exit channel period — determines the exit zone
  • ATR period — volatility measurement window
  • ATR multiplier — scales the dynamic stop loss
  • Fixed lot size — position size for each trade
  • Strict stop loss toggle and multiplier
  • Buy and sell trade toggles
  • Magic number — for multi-EA setups
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Dashboard display toggle and position
  • Channel display toggle and colour settings

Important

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before applying it to a live account. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance and risk tolerance.


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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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