is the free chart-only edition offor MetaTrader5. It is designed for traders who want a clean Smart Money Concepts charting experience without dashboards, alerts, or trade management tools. If you like the charting experience and want advanced analysis, workflows, multi-timeframe tools, alerts, Entry signals, and risk planning, upgrade anytime to SMC Pro ToolKit.

Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:

https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS



What this edition includes

• Market structure mapping

• BOS and CHoCH labels

• HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels

• Order Block zones

• Fair Value Gap mapping

• Premium, Equilibrium and Discount areas

• Previous high and low reference levels

• Liquidity-based chart context

• Light and dark chart layouts

• Chart-only workflow without extra panels

Scope of this edition

This edition is focused on visual chart analysis only. It does not place trades, does not provide trade recommendations and does not include dashboard modules, setup management, alerts, risk tools, signal logs or advanced workflow panels.

Why upgrade to SMC Pro ToolKit?

Upgrade when you need a professional dashboard, multi-timeframe analysis, Trend Radar, trading setup management, alert system, risk planning tools, workflow panels, and advanced analysis features. SMC Pro Charts keeps your chart clean. SMC Pro ToolKit supports your full trading workflow.

Launch note

This product is currently offered free during its launch period. Future pricing or availability may change through the MQL5 Market page.

Important note

SMC PRO Charts is a market analysis and chart-visualization tool. It does not guarantee profits, does not remove trading risk and does not make trading decisions for the user. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.