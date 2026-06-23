Smc Pro Charts
- Indicators
-
Talal N Z AljarushaBuilding innovative trading technologies that empower traders to better understand financial markets, improve decision-making, and optimize their trading workflows.
Every solution is designed with a strong focus on reliability, performance, usability, and continuous innovation.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 1 August 2026
|Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:
https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS
What this edition includes
• Market structure mapping
• BOS and CHoCH labels
• HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels
• Order Block zones
• Fair Value Gap mapping
• Premium, Equilibrium and Discount areas
• Previous high and low reference levels
• Liquidity-based chart context
• Light and dark chart layouts
• Chart-only workflow without extra panels
Scope of this edition
This edition is focused on visual chart analysis only. It does not place trades, does not provide trade recommendations and does not include dashboard modules, setup management, alerts, risk tools, signal logs or advanced workflow panels.
Why upgrade to SMC Pro ToolKit?
Upgrade when you need a professional dashboard, multi-timeframe analysis, Trend Radar, trading setup management, alert system, risk planning tools, workflow panels, and advanced analysis features. SMC Pro Charts keeps your chart clean. SMC Pro ToolKit supports your full trading workflow.
Launch note
This product is currently offered free during its launch period. Future pricing or availability may change through the MQL5 Market page.
Important note
SMC PRO Charts is a market analysis and chart-visualization tool. It does not guarantee profits, does not remove trading risk and does not make trading decisions for the user. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.
This indicator is ideal for any trader who wants to leverage institutional order flow. The automatic market structure mapping, which includes swings, breaks of structure (BOS), and change of character (CHoCH) is flawless and eliminates guesswork. The real-time identification of premium/discount zones, and high-probability order blocks can allow traders to execute trades with laser-sharp accuracy and tight risk management. It condenses hours of manual charting into instant, actionable market insights. A massive thank you to the developer for putting so much thought, effort, and technical expertise into this indicator. Your dedication to creating a reliable, high-utility tool for the trading community does not go unnoticed.