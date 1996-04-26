Smc Pro ToolKit MT4
- Indicators
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Talal N Z AljarushaBuilding innovative trading technologies that empower traders to better understand financial markets, improve decision-making, and optimize their trading workflows.
Every solution is designed with a strong focus on reliability, performance, usability, and continuous innovation.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace.
|Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:
https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS
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EARLY BUYER LAUNCH OFFERSMC Pro ToolKit is currently available at a special launch price for the first 20 buyers only.
Launch Price: 49 USD
Planned Regular Price: 79 USD
After the first 20 buyers, the launch offer will end and the product price is planned to move to the regular price.
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CORE SMART MONEY CONCEPTS TOOLS
SMC Pro ToolKit automatically maps the most important Smart Money Concepts elements directly on the chart:BOS and CHoCH market structure
Swing and internal structure analysis
HH, HL, LH, and LL swing points
Order Block zones
Fair Value Gap zones
Inverse Fair Value Gap zones
Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount areas
Equal Highs and Equal Lows
Liquidity sweep detection
Strong and Weak High/Low levels
Previous Day, Week, and Month High/Low levels
OTE zone analysis
Breaker Block context
These tools help traders understand where price is positioned, how structure is developing, and where liquidity or institutional reaction areas may exist.
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PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
The built-in dashboard works as a compact control center directly on your chart. It helps you follow the current market condition without switching tools or searching through a crowded workspace.
Dashboard tabs include:
MAIN: current setup status, POI, Entry, SL, TP, RR, and signal quality
MTF: multi-timeframe context and major/minor trend view
ZONES: important smart money areas and market location
RISK: risk planning, lot assistance, and setup risk details
LOG: setup history and performance statistics
INSIGHT: clean market summary and next-action context
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MULTI-TIMEFRAME SETUP SUGGESTIONS
SMC Pro ToolKit can analyse and display setup opportunities from multiple timeframes while the indicator remains attached to one chart.
Users can choose between:Scanning all supported timeframes
Monitoring one selected timeframe only
Displaying all valid setups together
Displaying one setup at a time until it reaches TP or SL
Setting the minimum setup score required before a setup is shown
Enabling or disabling BUY and SELL setup suggestions separately
This gives traders greater control over the number, quality, and frequency of displayed opportunities.
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SMART SETUP PLANS
When the required conditions are confirmed, the indicator can generate a structured setup plan containing:Trade direction
Source zone
Entry area
Stop Loss
Take Profit
Risk/Reward ratio
Setup quality score
Setup reason
Market structure context
Timeframe source
Setup confirmation is based on closed-candle analysis to reduce premature signals and create a more disciplined trading workflow.
Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and the original setup zone remain available on the chart while the setup is active or being reviewed.
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MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS
SMC Pro ToolKit maps market structure directly on the chart using BOS and CHoCH events. It also marks swing points, key highs/lows, and directional context to help you understand whether price is continuing, shifting direction, or moving inside a pullback.
This reduces manual chart marking and gives you a cleaner view of the current structure.
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SESSION RANGE
The Session Range tool displays important session-based price information directly on the chart.
It can show:Session High
Session Low
Session midpoint
Session names
Historical session ranges
Extended High and Low levels
Sweep zones
Session-based liquidity context
This tool helps traders evaluate how price behaves around major session boundaries and liquidity levels.
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SMART MONEY ZONES
The indicator highlights key Smart Money Concepts areas such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Premium/Discount zones, and OTE zones.
Zones are displayed with clean labels and visual context so you can quickly understand where price is reacting, where liquidity may be resting, and whether the current location supports continuation or caution.
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OPENING RANGE
The Opening Range tool maps the initial session range and provides additional context for breakout-based trading.
Features include:Custom opening-range duration
Historical opening ranges
Breakout signals
Range targets
Extended targets
Optional daily directional bias
Custom session time
Session moving-average filter
The Opening Range tool is designed for traders who monitor session breakouts, expansion, and target progression.
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LRC CHANNEL
The integrated Linear Regression Channel helps traders evaluate trend direction, price deviation, and channel behaviour.
Features include:Linear regression centre line
Upper and lower deviation bands
Adjustable channel length
Configurable deviation multipliers
Pearson correlation display
Optional left and right extension
Adjustable fill transparency
Direct control from the Tools panel
The LRC Channel is an independent analysis tool and does not modify the Smart Money setup score.
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TREND RADAR
Trend Radar gives a fast directional overview across multiple symbols and timeframes from one independent window. It helps you scan market bias, compare directional strength, and focus on the symbols that deserve attention.
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MARKET PULSE AND CURRENCY POWER
Market Pulse provides a compact reading of momentum, trend strength, market state, and spread context using tools such as ADX, DMI, and RSI.
Currency Power gives a relative strength view across major currencies and selected symbols, helping you understand whether the current chart has supportive currency pressure.
These tools are designed as analysis context and decision support, not as automatic trading instructions.
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RISK ASSISTANT
The Risk Assistant helps you plan risk before entering a setup. It can display risk percent, suggested lot, potential loss, reward estimate, RR, spread-to-stop context, and other practical setup planning details.
The tool does not open trades automatically. It supports manual trading decisions and risk planning.
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OFFICIAL SESSION ENGINE
The session engine tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session status directly from the dashboard. It supports automatic session handling and can also be used as a setup filter when enabled.
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VOLUME PROFILE CONTEXT
The integrated Volume Profile tool can display POC, VAH, and VAL levels beside smart money structure, giving extra context around value areas and price reaction zones.
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ALERTS
Confirmed setup alerts can be shown visually on the chart and sent through MT5 terminal alerts, push notifications, or email depending on your settings.
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CHART THEMES
SMC Pro ToolKit includes a professional Dark Pro theme and a clean Light theme. Both are designed for clear chart visibility and a modern trading workspace.
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WHO IS SMC PRO TOOLKIT FOR ?
SMC Pro ToolKit is designed for traders who use or study:Smart Money Concepts
ICT-style market structure
Order Blocks
Fair Value Gaps
Inverse Fair Value Gaps
Liquidity sweeps
Premium and Discount zones
OTE analysis
Breaker Blocks
Opening Range strategies
Session-based trading
Multi-timeframe analysis
Manual setup planning
Risk-managed trading
It is especially useful for traders who want to convert a raw MetaTrader 5 chart into a structured and professional Smart Money trading workspace.
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IMPORTANT NOTE
SMC Pro ToolKit is an analysis and decision-support indicator.
It does not guarantee profits, eliminate losses, or remove trading risk. Market conditions can change rapidly due to volatility, economic events, liquidity conditions, or geopolitical developments.
All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.
For best results, use the indicator together with proper risk management, market knowledge, and a clearly defined trading plan.