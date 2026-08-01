Smc Pro Charts MT4

SMC PRO Charts is the free chart-only edition of SMC Pro ToolKit for MetaTrader4. It is designed for traders who want a clean Smart Money Concepts charting experience without dashboards, alerts, or trade management tools. If you like the charting experience and want advanced analysis, workflows, multi-timeframe tools, alerts, Entry signals, and risk planning, upgrade anytime to SMC Pro ToolKit.

Watch setup guides, control panel tutorials, workflow videos, and live streams here:
https://www.youtube.com/@SMCPROTOOLS

What this edition includes

• Market structure mapping
• BOS and CHoCH labels
• HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels
• Order Block zones
• Fair Value Gap mapping
• Premium, Equilibrium and Discount areas
• Previous high and low reference levels
• Liquidity-based chart context
• Light and dark chart layouts
• Chart-only workflow without extra panels

Scope of this edition

This edition is focused on visual chart analysis only. It does not place trades, does not provide trade recommendations and does not include dashboard modules, setup management, alerts, risk tools, signal logs or advanced workflow panels.

Why upgrade to SMC Pro ToolKit?

Upgrade when you need a professional dashboard, multi-timeframe analysis, Trend Radar, trading setup management, alert system, risk planning tools, workflow panels, and advanced analysis features. SMC Pro Charts keeps your chart clean. SMC Pro ToolKit supports your full trading workflow.

Launch note

This product is currently offered free during its launch period. Future pricing or availability may change through the MQL5 Market page.

Important note

SMC PRO Charts is a market analysis and chart-visualization tool. It does not guarantee profits, does not remove trading risk and does not make trading decisions for the user. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.


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Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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