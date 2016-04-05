Defence Zone Engine Gold

Professional XAUUSD Support & Resistance Analysis Using Market Structure, Supply & Demand and Timeframe-Aware Zone Refinement

Overview

Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional market structure analysis tool designed .

Defence Zone Engine Gold is a professional XAUUSD chart utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) to automatically identify, validate, refine, filter and rank support and resistance zones using market structure, supply and demand concepts, confidence scoring and timeframe-aware refinement.

The engine automatically identifies, validates, refines, filters and ranks high-quality support and resistance zones using supply and demand concepts, market structure analysis, confidence scoring and timeframe-aware refinement.

Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators that rely on pivots, fractals, swing highs/lows or fixed formulas, Defence Zone Engine Gold focuses on identifying areas where price has historically been defended by buyers and sellers and where meaningful market reactions are most likely to occur.

The engine was designed, developed and extensively tested on XAUUSD and is intended for discretionary traders seeking objective support and resistance analysis.

Documentation

A comprehensive User Guide is available at the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ywo86shqsvv0q46wztx4k/Zone_Engine_User_Guide_v2_1A_Final_Clean.pdf?rlkey=l2jo2e4ww1i5e2svy1wszba3s&st=hey9qb4e&dl=0

The guide includes:

• Installation instructions

• Recommended settings

• Dashboard overview

• Snapshot mode explanation

• Confidence score interpretation

• Alert configuration

• Frequently asked questions

Users are encouraged to review the documentation before using the product to understand the available features and recommended configurations.

Weekly Market Preparation & Snapshot Modes

Defence Zone Engine Gold can be used as a weekly market preparation tool for XAUUSD traders.

The engine supports two zone selection modes:

Friday Snapshot Mode

When Friday Snapshot mode is enabled, the engine uses the previous week's closing market structure as the reference point for zone selection and ranking.

This allows traders to prepare support and resistance levels before the market opens for the new trading week.

Friday Snapshot mode is not limited to weekly zone analysis. Users may continue to scan and display zones using their preferred analysis timeframe, including H4, H1 and M15 configurations, while maintaining a stable weekly reference point.

Using Friday Snapshot mode allows traders to prepare support and resistance zones for the upcoming trading week while still retaining the flexibility to analyse the market using H4, H1 or M15 scan configurations.

Many traders use this mode during the weekend to build a trading plan and identify important reaction areas before Monday market open.

Typical workflow:

• Market closes on Friday

• Friday Snapshot is captured

• User selects preferred scan timeframe

• Engine calculates and ranks zones relative to the Friday Snapshot

• Traders review support and resistance areas before Monday market open

• Market opens with predefined zones already identified

Current Price Mode

When Friday Snapshot mode is disabled, the engine uses the current market price as the reference point for zone selection and ranking.

This allows support and resistance zones to adapt dynamically as market conditions change.

Current Price Mode is often preferred by traders who want zone selection to reflect the latest market position during active trading sessions.

Recommended Configuration

For most XAUUSD traders:

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

This configuration provides stable weekly preparation while maintaining meaningful market structure analysis.

Key Features

Automatic Zone Detection

Defence Zone Engine Gold automatically identifies support and resistance zones using a structured multi-stage selection process.

The engine does not rely on simple pivot points, fractals, swing highs/lows or fixed support and resistance formulas.

Instead, zones are generated using market structure analysis and then evaluated through multiple filtering stages before being displayed.

Zone Identification

The engine searches for:

• Order Block structures

• Base structures

• Defence bands

• Structural reaction areas

• Structure and Fibonacci confluence zones

• Optional Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones

Zone Validation

Each candidate zone is evaluated using:

• Structural quality

• Zone width validation

• Market reaction strength

• Timeframe context

• Confidence scoring

• Historical interaction analysis

Zone Filtering

Weak or unsuitable zones may be removed through:

• Minimum width requirements

• Confidence and quality thresholds

• Ladder spacing rules

• Overlap management

• Source validation checks

This helps reduce clutter and prevents multiple overlapping zones from being displayed.

Fallback Zone Search

If insufficient valid support or resistance zones are available near the current market structure, the engine can automatically search for additional candidates using the following hierarchy:

Primary Structure Search

↓

Refined Structure Search

↓

Optional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Search

↓

Higher Timeframe Fallback Search

↓

Fibonacci Confluence Search

The engine always prioritizes structural zones before considering higher-timeframe fallback or Fibonacci-based alternatives.

Zone Selection

After filtering is complete, the engine ranks remaining candidates and selects the strongest support and resistance zones for display based on:

• Structural quality

• Confidence score

• Zone strength

• Market relevance

• Distance from snapshot price

The result is a focused set of high-quality support and resistance zones designed to assist discretionary trading decisions.

Timeframe-Aware Zone Refinement

Defence Zone Engine Gold uses a single-stage refinement model designed to improve zone precision while preserving higher-timeframe structure.

When suitable lower-timeframe structure exists, parent zones may be refined using the next lower timeframe before final selection.

Examples include:

• Weekly structure refined using Daily structure

• Daily structure refined using H4 structure

• H4 structure refined using H1 structure

• H1 structure refined using M15 structure

Refinement is applied only when it improves zone quality and passes the engine's validation and selection process.

As a result, final displayed zones may consist of a combination of parent structure zones and refined structure zones depending on current market conditions.

The engine does not perform full cascading refinement across all lower timeframes. Each zone is refined at most once using the next lower timeframe in the hierarchy.

Confidence Scoring

Each displayed zone receives a confidence score derived from multiple structural factors, including:

• Structural authority

• Zone strength classification

• Historical age

• Zone width quality

• Touch history

• Timeframe validation

• Confluence factors

Confidence scores help traders quickly distinguish between stronger and weaker zones.

Intelligent Zone Selection

The engine automatically prioritizes the strongest support and resistance zones while filtering weaker, redundant or overlapping candidates.

Selection considers:

• Structural quality

• Confidence score

• Zone strength

• Market relevance

• Snapshot position

• Ladder spacing requirements

Higher Timeframe Fallback Analysis

When insufficient local structure exists, the engine can automatically search a user-selected higher timeframe for additional support and resistance candidates.

The fallback search timeframe is fully configurable and can be adjusted to suit different trading styles and market conditions.

Examples:

• H4 scan → W1 fallback

• H1 scan → D1 or W1 fallback

• M15 scan → H1, H4 or W1 fallback

Fallback zones may be refined using the next lower timeframe before final zone selection.

Examples:

• W1 → D1 refinement

• D1 → H4 refinement

• H4 → H1 refinement

• H1 → M15 refinement

The recommended configuration for XAUUSD is:

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

This configuration provides broad structural coverage while maintaining stable and meaningful support and resistance zones.

Fibonacci Confluence Support

Optional Fibonacci analysis can be enabled to supplement structural zones when additional confirmation is available.

Fibonacci-based zones are used only after structural candidates have been evaluated and are intended to complement, not replace, market structure analysis.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Support

Optional Fair Value Gap detection can be enabled to include qualifying imbalance zones within the candidate pool.

FVG zones are evaluated using the same validation, filtering and ranking framework applied to other structural candidates.

Visual Dashboard

Built-in dashboard displaying:

• Active scan timeframe

• Snapshot mode

• Zone statistics

• Confidence information

• Engine status

Zone Alerts

Receive notifications when price approaches or enters important support and resistance zones.

Supports:

• MT5 platform alerts

• Mobile push notifications

Recommended Instrument

Defence Zone Engine Gold is designed, developed and extensively tested specifically for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Settings

• Scan Timeframe: H4

• Fallback Search Timeframe: W1

• Friday Snapshot: Enabled

• Primary Refinement: Enabled

• Zone Dashboard: Enabled

Suitable For

• Supply and demand traders

• Market structure traders

• Price action traders

• Swing traders

• Day traders

• Gold traders

Important Notes

Defence Zone Engine Gold is an analysis and decision-support tool.

The product does not place trades automatically and should be used together with appropriate trade confirmation and risk management techniques.

Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results.