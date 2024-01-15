Robin Scalper Indicator

Robin Scalper indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators.

The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for all symbols, time frames and trading styles. 

Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint.


Setting Parameters :
  • Indicator Name - Indicator Name.
  • Trend Period - Trend Period of the indicator.
  • Filter - Signal smoothness.
  • EMA fast Filter - Fast EMA filter.
  • EMA slow Filter - Slow EMA filter.
  • Send Pop Up Alert - Show pop up alert
  • Pop Up Alert Sound - Pop Up Alert Sound
  • Send Push Notification - Send Push Notification to mobile phone
  • Send Email - Send Email
  • Alert Sound File - Alert Sound File name 


How to use this indicator?

Place this indicator on any time frame, then just follow the alert. 


