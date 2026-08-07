Morpheus Scalper

  • Experts
  • Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    I am a technology lover and have worked in the IT and software development industry since I graduated in computer science, but for the last 9 years I have been working on the development of Expert Advisors for Forex and the Stock Exchange as well as freelancing in the same area.
  • Version: 3.1
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Morpheus Scalper MT5 Forex Robot – Gold XAUUSD Lifetime License

Launch Price: Limited time offer - $47 (Regular price $97)

Configuration:

  • Timeframe: Multi-Timeframe

  • Preferred Pair: XAUUSD

  • Strategy: No Grid / No Martingale

Overview: Morpheus Scalper MT5 is a surgical scalping system designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It operates on a purely mathematical strategy with strict risk parameters, eliminating emotional trading completely.

Key Features:

  • No Grid / No Martingale: Strict risk management that avoids steep drawdowns and protects your balance.

  • Specialized for Gold: Optimized exclusively for the unique volatility of the M15 XAUUSD chart.

  • Unwavering Discipline: Executes fast technical trades automatically in a matter of seconds.

  • Fully Automated: Install once and let the technology work for you 24/7.

What You Get:

  • Morpheus Scalper MT5 Robot: Lifetime License with no monthly fees.

  • Optimized Preset: Ready to load on M15 XAUUSD.

  • Step-by-Step Installation Guide and initial technical support via MQL5 messages.

FAQ:

  • Do I need experience? No, it comes pre-configured. Just follow the tutorial.

  • Does it expire? No, lifetime license for MetaTrader 5.

  • Recommended balance? Adapts to different account sizes with secure risk management included.


Risk Disclaimer

The financial market and the trading of variable income assets involve substantial risk of loss and are not suitable for all investors. Past results, simulations, or the performance of automated strategies do not guarantee or represent a guarantee of future profits or returns. The use of Expert Advisors (trading robots) and automation tools on MetaTrader 5 is the sole responsibility of the user, who must assess their risk profile before trading in the live market.

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Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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