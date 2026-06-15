Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro

5
  • 指标
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 产品
  • 版本: 1.11
  • 更新: 30 七月 2026

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: A Smarter Way to Read Support, Resistance and Price Rejection on MetaTrader 5

In trading, one of the most important skills is knowing where the market is likely to react. Whether a trader focuses on forex, gold, indices, crypto, or CFDs, price often responds around meaningful support and resistance areas. These areas can become turning points, breakout zones, retest levels, or simply locations where traders should pay closer attention.

The challenge is that most charts are not clean. A market can create many highs, lows, wicks, fake breaks, reactions and failed moves. Some levels are useful. Others are only noise. For many traders, the difficult part is not understanding support and resistance in theory, but deciding which price areas truly deserve attention in real time.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones was created to help solve this problem on MetaTrader 5.

It is a professional support and resistance zone indicator designed to identify price areas where the market has shown meaningful rejection behavior, then organize those areas into clean bullish and bearish zones. Instead of forcing traders to manually inspect every wick, pivot, and reaction point, the indicator helps structure the chart into a more readable zone map.

The goal is simple: help traders see important rejection areas faster, compare zone quality more clearly, and build a more disciplined price-action workflow.

What Is Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones?

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is a MetaTrader 5 indicator focused on support, resistance, supply, demand, price reaction, and rejection-zone analysis.

It does not open trades automatically. It does not promise a perfect buy or sell signal. It is not designed to replace a trader’s judgment. Instead, it works as a decision-support tool for traders who already use technical analysis and want a cleaner, more structured way to read the chart.

The indicator studies practical market footprints such as swing pivots, dominant wick rejection, and tick-volume spike behavior. When several reactions appear around a similar price area, the indicator can group them into one clear zone instead of filling the chart with too many isolated lines.

Each active zone is then evaluated and displayed with useful information such as:

  • Bullish or bearish zone direction
  • Zone strength score
  • Tier classification
  • Star rating
  • Confluence count
  • Distance from current price
  • Ranked dashboard information

This allows traders to quickly understand not only where the zones are, but also which zones may deserve more attention.

Why Rejection Zones Matter in Trading

Support and resistance are among the most widely used concepts in technical analysis. However, professional traders rarely treat support and resistance as exact single-price lines. In real markets, price often reacts within areas, not at one perfect level.

This is why zone-based analysis can be more practical than line-based analysis.

A rejection zone can represent an area where buyers previously defended price, sellers previously rejected price, or the market showed strong reaction behavior. When price returns to such an area, traders may watch for confirmation such as rejection candles, breakout and retest, structure shift, momentum change, or higher-timeframe alignment.

The key word is “watch.”

A zone is not a command to enter a trade. A zone is an area where analysis becomes more important.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones helps traders organize these areas visually so they can approach the market with more structure and less emotion.

The Core Logic Behind Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

The strength of Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones comes from its structured approach. Instead of relying on one simple condition, the indicator focuses on several types of rejection behavior.

1. Swing Pivot Reactions

Swing highs and swing lows are important because they show where the market previously changed direction. A swing high may become a bearish reference area, while a swing low may become a bullish reference area.

By detecting confirmed pivot reactions, the indicator helps traders identify areas where price has previously created meaningful structure.

2. Dominant Wick Rejection

Long wicks can reveal rejection. For example, a long upper wick may show that price pushed higher but failed to hold, suggesting bearish pressure around that area. A long lower wick may show that price pushed lower but was rejected, suggesting bullish reaction.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones uses dominant wick behavior to detect areas where price rejection was visually significant.

3. Tick-Volume Spike Footprints

Volume behavior can add useful context. In MetaTrader 5, many instruments use tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume. Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones treats unusual tick-volume activity as a footprint that may support the importance of a zone.

This does not mean the indicator reads institutional order flow or guarantees hidden market intent. It simply adds another practical layer to the zone-building process.

4. Smart Zone Clustering

One of the most useful parts of the indicator is clustering.

Many charts contain multiple reaction points around a similar price area. If every reaction were drawn as a separate level, the chart would quickly become crowded. Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones groups nearby same-side reactions into cleaner zones, helping traders focus on areas rather than isolated candles.

This creates a more professional chart-reading experience and reduces visual noise.

Understanding the Zone Score

Each active zone receives a strength score from 0 to 10.

This score helps traders compare zones more easily. A higher score means the zone has stronger internal qualities according to the indicator’s model.

The score can reflect factors such as:

  • How many reactions are grouped into the zone
  • Whether different footprint types support the zone
  • How strong the rejection behavior was
  • How recently the zone was updated by market activity

It is important to understand that the score is not a win-rate number. A 9/10 zone does not mean a trade from that zone will win. It means the zone is stronger according to the indicator’s structure and may deserve more attention.

Used correctly, the score helps traders prioritize analysis, not predict the future.

Zone Tiers: FAINT, WEAK, MEDIUM, STRONG and ELITE

To make the chart easier to read, Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones classifies zones into tiers.

Lower-tier zones, such as FAINT or WEAK, may be useful as light reference areas. MEDIUM zones may deserve more attention when aligned with the broader market context. STRONG and ELITE zones represent the highest-priority areas according to the scoring model.

This tier system is useful because traders often need to make decisions quickly. Instead of treating every zone equally, the indicator helps visually separate weaker areas from stronger reaction zones.

However, even an ELITE zone should not be used blindly. The best approach is to combine strong zones with confirmation, market context, and risk management.

How Traders Can Use Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

A practical workflow may look like this:

First, start with the bigger market picture. Check whether the market is trending, ranging, breaking structure, or approaching a major high or low. A zone is more useful when interpreted inside the correct market context.

Second, look at the dashboard and chart. Identify the strongest nearby zones, especially STRONG or ELITE zones. Check whether price is approaching a bullish demand area or a bearish supply area.

Third, inspect how price is moving into the zone. Is price approaching with strong momentum? Is momentum slowing? Are candles rejecting? Is there a breakout and retest? Is the zone aligned with the higher timeframe?

Fourth, wait for confirmation. This could be a rejection candle, structure shift, failed breakout, retest reaction, momentum change, or any other confirmation method that fits your trading plan.

Finally, plan risk before entry. A good zone does not remove risk. Traders should always define invalidation, stop-loss logic, position size, and potential reward before making a decision.

This is the right way to use Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: as a structured map for decision-making, not as a blind signal generator.

Why Traders May Appreciate This Indicator

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is especially useful for traders who want a cleaner chart and a more disciplined support and resistance workflow.

Many traders draw zones manually, but manual drawing can become inconsistent. One day a trader may mark a zone aggressively; another day they may ignore the same structure. Emotion, fatigue, and bias can all affect manual analysis.

By using a structured detection and scoring model, the indicator helps make the process more consistent.

It can help traders:

  • Reduce chart clutter
  • Identify important reaction areas faster
  • Compare zone strength more objectively
  • Monitor distance to key areas
  • Organize support and resistance analysis
  • Combine zones with their own strategy rules
  • Avoid treating every level as equally important

This makes the indicator suitable for price-action traders, support and resistance traders, supply and demand traders, gold traders, forex traders, and anyone who wants a more organized chart-reading process on MetaTrader 5.

Suitable Markets and Timeframes

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones can be applied to liquid MetaTrader 5 instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto, and CFDs.

Lower timeframes may produce more zones and more noise. Higher timeframes usually provide cleaner but less frequent structures. Traders should test the indicator on their preferred symbols and timeframes before using it in live trading.

For example, a scalper may use the indicator to monitor intraday reaction areas, while a swing trader may prefer higher-timeframe zones for broader planning.

There is no single perfect setting for every trader. The best settings depend on the instrument, timeframe, volatility, and trading style.

A Professional Tool, Not a Shortcut

The most responsible way to describe Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is this:

It helps traders organize market reaction areas, but it does not replace trading skill.

That is a strength, not a weakness.

Good trading requires patience, confirmation, risk control, and review. A high-quality indicator should support that process, not encourage emotional or automatic decisions.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones is designed for traders who respect structure. It provides a cleaner way to read rejection behavior, but the final decision should always belong to the trader.

Best Practices for Using Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones

To get the most value from the indicator, consider these practical habits:

Use default settings first. Before changing many inputs, observe how the indicator behaves on your favorite market and timeframe.

Do not trade every zone. Focus on zones that align with market context, higher-timeframe structure, or your own confirmation rules.

Pay attention to distance. A strong zone far away from current price may be important later, but not immediately relevant.

Use alerts as reminders, not trade commands. Alerts can help you notice important events, but they should not replace analysis.

Review broken zones. A broken zone may provide useful information about market strength, failed support, failed resistance, or possible role reversal.

Always manage risk. No technical indicator can remove market uncertainty.

If You Find It Useful, Your Feedback Is Appreciated

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones was built to support traders who want a clearer, more structured way to analyze support, resistance, and rejection behavior on MetaTrader 5.

If the indicator helps improve your chart-reading workflow, your rating and review are greatly appreciated. A short star rating or honest comment can help other traders understand whether the tool may fit their own process, and it also supports continued development and future improvements.

Your feedback is valuable because professional trading tools should evolve from real user experience, not only from theory.

Explore More Strategy-Based Yoshi Tools

If you are interested in structured trading tools for MetaTrader 5, you may also explore other Yoshi-style indicators built around practical trading concepts such as trend-following, pullback logic, breakout frameworks, price action structure, and market behavior analysis.

Each tool is designed with the same general philosophy:

Clean chart visualization, practical trading logic, disciplined analysis, and responsible use with risk management.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones focuses on support, resistance, and rejection areas. Other tools may support different parts of the trading process, such as trend context, pullback timing, breakout planning, or market structure review.

Together, these tools can help traders build a more complete and organized chart-analysis workflow.

Final Thoughts

Support and resistance will always be important because markets continue to react around meaningful price areas. The challenge is reading those areas with clarity and discipline.

Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones helps traders turn scattered market reactions into structured, ranked, and visually clear zones on MetaTrader 5.

It is not a shortcut to guaranteed results. It is a professional decision-support indicator for traders who want to understand where price has reacted, which zones may deserve attention, and how to approach those zones with confirmation and risk control.

Used with patience and a clear trading plan, Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones can become a valuable part of a trader’s technical analysis workflow.

 Update note: Based on real user feedback, the alert system has been refined to make the trading workflow cleaner and more focused. New-zone alerts were removed to reduce unnecessary noise, while alerts for price approaching Strong Zones remain the main focus. This update is intended to make the indicator more practical, calmer, and easier to use during live market conditions.

Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro v1.9 - Release Notes:

Based on real user feedback, the alert system has been refined to make the trading workflow cleaner and more focused. New-zone alerts were removed to reduce unnecessary noise, while alerts for price approaching Strong Zones remain the main focus. This update is intended to make the indicator more practical, calmer, and easier to use during live market conditions.


评分 3
ms_ismail
29
ms_ismail 2026.07.06 08:01 
 

good

Fenix Trader
121
Fenix Trader 2026.06.30 14:19 
 

That's great, thanks, my friend... I'm enjoying it. I'd like to know if it's possible to display only the rejection points marked as "strong" on the screen?

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本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
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筛选:
FXproSD
16
FXproSD 2026.07.14 12:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

ms_ismail
29
ms_ismail 2026.07.06 08:01 
 

good

Fenix Trader
121
Fenix Trader 2026.06.30 14:19 
 

That's great, thanks, my friend... I'm enjoying it. I'd like to know if it's possible to display only the rejection points marked as "strong" on the screen?

Le Quang Thanh
3290
来自开发人员的回复 Le Quang Thanh 2026.07.25 10:56
Thank you so much for your kind words! I'm really happy to hear that the indicator has been helpful to you. 😊
About the ×2, ×3, ×4...: it doesn't mean how many times price has touched the zone.
It shows how many detections were merged into that Rejection Zone. For example: ×2 = the zone was confirmed by 2 detections.
×5 = the zone was confirmed by 5 detections.
In general, a higher ×N means the zone has more confluence from multiple detection events, which can make it more significant. It's one of the factors considered by the scoring system, but it's not the only one.
Thank you again for your support, and I wish you many successful trades! 🚀
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