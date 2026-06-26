Gold Bulldog
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Gold Bulldog is an expert advisor designed for scalping gold (xauusd) by using advanced signals combined with smart risk management and trend filtering.
Main Features
- Continuation signal detection
- Multi-Timeframe
- EMA trend filter
- Trading session filter
- Breakeven protection
- Dynamic trailing stop
- Live statistics dashboard
- Automatic trade execution
How To Use
- Attach Gold Meerkat to XAUUSD M15 chart by default settings but settings can be adjusted as you wish
- Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 5.
- Recommended for brokers with:
- low gold spreads
- fast execution
- minimal slippage
- Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.
- VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
- Start on demo before moving to live trading.
Recommended Conditions
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15 or any with own settings
- Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s
Gold Bulldog is ideal for traders seeking an automated trend-continuation system with strong trade management and clean execution logic.