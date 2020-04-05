Gold Bulldog is an expert advisor designed for scalping gold (xauusd) by using advanced signals combined with smart risk management and trend filtering.

The system is designed to capture momentum continuation moves rather than reversals, making it more effective during trending market conditions. It automatically handles entries, stop loss placement, trade management, and position protection without manual intervention.

Main Features

Continuation signal detection

Multi-Timeframe

EMA trend filter

Trading session filter

Breakeven protection

Dynamic trailing stop

Live statistics dashboard

Automatic trade execution

How To Use

Attach Gold Meerkat to XAUUSD M15 chart by default settings but settings can be adjusted as you wish

chart by default settings but settings can be adjusted as you wish Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 5.

Recommended for brokers with: low gold spreads fast execution minimal slippage

Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.

VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.

Start on demo before moving to live trading.

Recommended Conditions Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15 or any with own settings

Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s



Gold Bulldog is ideal for traders seeking an automated trend-continuation system with strong trade management and clean execution logic.