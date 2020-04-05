Reversion Apex EA

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.30
  • Активации: 20

Reversion Apex EA

Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5

Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management.

Strategy Overview

The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that momentum is turning before opening a trade. Long positions are considered when price closes back above the lower band and RSI crosses upward through the mid-level, while short positions are considered when price closes back below the upper band and RSI crosses downward through the mid-level. Because entries are confirmed on bar close, the strategy is designed to behave consistently in both testing and live conditions.

Risk Management

Reversion Apex EA includes a full risk-control engine rather than simple signal execution. It supports automatic risk-% position sizing, fixed-lot mode, ATR-based or fixed stop loss and take profit, break-even protection, trailing stop management, and optional RSI cross-back exits. It also includes daily loss protection, maximum drawdown guards, profit target control, spread filtering, session filtering, and one-entry-per-bar logic for more disciplined live trading.

Presets and Setup

The product is designed to be practical to deploy and includes a full preset library organized for different markets and use cases. Presets are available for Forex majors, metals, indices, crypto CFDs, account types, and prop-firm style configurations, making it easier to match the EA to your symbol, timeframe, and risk profile. A detailed user manual and setup guidance are included so the system can be installed and configured correctly from the start.

Included Bonus

When you purchase Reversion Apex EA, you will also receive the matching indicator at no extra cost. This bonus is included free as an added $100 value.

Use Case

Reversion Apex EA is built for traders who want disciplined automation without overtrading or chasing price. It is suitable for traders working with Forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs, especially those who value rule-based execution and account protection.

Final Note

Reversion Apex EA combines a clear mean-reversion entry model with professional trade management and built-in account safeguards. It is designed for traders who want a cleaner, more controlled approach to automated trading on MetaTrader 5.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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