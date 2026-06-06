Quick Trade Assistant

5
==================================================================
 QuickTradeAssistant — Product Description (MQL5 Market)
==================================================================
 Use PART A for the "Description" field of the product page.
 Use PART B for the "What's New" / version notes when you upload
 a new version. Keep appending new entries at the TOP of PART B.
 (Headers in CAPS can be made bold in the Market text editor.)
==================================================================


==================================================================
 PART A — DESCRIPTION
==================================================================

QuickTradeAssistant is a fast, discretionary order-placement panel
for MetaTrader 5. You define a trade with the mouse and confirm it
with a single key. Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are previewed
live on the chart, every level is draggable, and position size is
calculated for you. Built for traders who place orders by hand and
want speed and precision without opening dialog windows.

This is a trading TOOL, not an automated strategy. It does not open
trades on its own and makes no performance claims — you stay in
full control of every decision.


--- KEY FEATURES ---

- One-key order placement: hover a candle, press a key, order sent.
- Live on-chart preview of Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- All lines are draggable (custom drag that also works reliably
  when native dragging is unavailable). R:R and the risk/reward
  value in account currency are shown above each line.
- Three order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick only),
  and MARKET.
- Three position-sizing methods: % of balance, fixed lots, or a
  fixed money risk in account currency. Each method keeps its own
  value, so switching is instant.
- Partial take-profits: multiple TP levels, each closing a chosen
  percentage of the REMAINING position (or a fixed lot amount).
  Add/remove levels and drag each TP to a custom price.
- Trailing stop: toggle on/off, set the distance in points or by
  dragging the stop line; it only moves in your favour and turns
  off automatically when the position closes.
- Auto break-even with a draggable trigger line, plus a manual
  break-even key.
- Quick close: close a chosen % or lot amount of the open position
  instantly.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP): direction is detected
  automatically, lot size is computed from the stop distance (the
  current spread is included), then you can still fine-tune every
  line before sending.
- Candle-close countdown timer (optional), for any timeframe.
- 8 panel themes, Full or Compact layout, and selectable colors
  for every chart line.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe.


--- HOW IT WORKS (WORKFLOW) ---

1. Hover the candle you want to use as the stop anchor. Hovering
   above price prepares a LONG; below price prepares a SHORT.
2. Press 1 to arm the preview — Entry, SL and TP appear and follow
   your mouse.
3. Adjust anything by dragging the lines, or change order type,
   direction and size from the panel or hotkeys.
4. Press 1 (or Enter) to send the order. Press Esc to cancel.

After the position is open, manage it from the same panel: partial
TPs, trailing stop, auto/manual break-even and quick close.


--- HOTKEYS ---

  1      Show preview (first press) / Activate & send order
  Enter  Activate & send the prepared order
  2      Lock / unlock the prepared levels
  3      Cycle order type: LIMIT full -> LIMIT wick -> MARKET
  4      Toggle direction: LONG / SHORT
  6      Move Stop Loss to break-even (manual)

  7      Start manual 3-click order / confirm & send when ready

  8      New — Instant MARKET order: press key 8 or a fast triple-left-click to open a market

  Esc    Cancel the current preview or manual sequence

All hotkeys are remappable in the inputs, and every action also has
a button on the panel.

Tip: keyboard shortcuts require the chart to have focus. If a key
seems unresponsive, click once on the chart (not on the panel).


--- ORDER MODES ---

  LIMIT full   Entry at the candle extreme (covers the whole candle).
  LIMIT wick   Entry at the candle body edge (covers the wick only).
  MARKET       Entry follows live price; SL/TP freeze when armed.


--- POSITION SIZING ---

  %     Risk a percentage of account balance.
  Lot   Use a fixed lot size.
  USD   Risk a fixed amount of money in account currency.

Lot size is derived from the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.


--- PARTIAL TAKE-PROFITS ---

Each partial TP closes its percentage of the REMAINING position at
the moment it is reached, so you can scale out and still leave a
runner. Values can also be entered as fixed lots. Levels are added
or removed from the panel and each TP line is draggable to a custom
price; the reward value updates live.


--- TRAILING STOP ---

Toggle the trailing stop on the panel. Set the distance in the
panel field, or simply drag the position's stop line to where you
want it. The stop never moves backwards. Activation profit and the
minimum step are configurable, and trailing switches off by itself
once the position is closed.


--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

Risk / position size
  InpRiskMode        Sizing method: % of balance / fixed lot / USD risk
  InpRiskPercent     Risk percent of balance (default 1.0)
  InpFixedLot        Fixed lot size (default 0.10)
  InpRiskUSD         Fixed money risk in account currency (default 100)

TP / RR
  InpDefaultRR       Default reward-to-risk ratio (default 5.0)
  InpNumPartialTP    Number of partial TP levels (default 2)
  InpPartialMode     Partial unit: percent or lots
  InpPartialValues   Default partial values, comma-separated (e.g. 50,50)

SL / spread / type
  InpDefaultMode     Default order type (LIMIT full / wick / MARKET)
  InpSLBufferPoints  Extra buffer added to the stop, in points (default 20)
  InpUseSpreadInSL   Include current spread in the stop distance (default true)

Trailing stop
  InpTrailPoints       Trailing distance in points (default 200)
  InpTrailStartPoints  Start trailing after this profit in points (0 = immediately)
  InpTrailStepPoints   Minimum step to move the stop, in points (default 20)

Candle close timer
  InpShowCloseTimer  Show time left to candle close (default off)
  InpTimerTF         Timer timeframe (CURRENT = chart timeframe)
  InpTimerColor      Timer text color

Panel
  InpCorner          Panel corner on the chart
  InpPanelX/InpPanelY Panel offset from the corner
  InpFontSize        Panel font size
  InpLayout          Panel layout: Full or Compact
  InpSkin            Panel theme (8 styles)

Line colors
  InpColLong / InpColShort / InpColSL / InpColTP / InpColPartial / InpColBE
                     Colors for each chart line (pick from a list)

Hotkeys
  InpKey1..InpKey7   Remappable action keys (see HOTKEYS above)

General
  InpMagic           Magic number for this tool's orders (default 770077)
  InpSlippage        Maximum allowed slippage in points (default 30)


--- NOTES ---

- Discretionary tool: it never trades on its own; you confirm every
  order. No profit guarantees are made or implied.
- The free demo of this product runs only in the MetaTrader 5
  Strategy Tester (this is set automatically by the Market). Use
  the tester to try the panel before purchasing.
- No DLLs and no external connections are used.



==================================================================
 PART B — VERSION HISTORY ("What's New")
==================================================================
 When you publish an update, add the newest version on TOP, using
 the same format. Keep entries short and concrete.
------------------------------------------------------------------

Version 1.84
- New: Floating profit/loss indicator pinned to the right edge of the
  chart, shown in blue and updated in real time, so it never overlaps
  the candle-close timer.
- New: When a partial take-profit is reached, its row on the panel is
  highlighted ("taken") instead of leaving an empty gap. The panel
  returns to its initial state once the position is fully closed.
- Improved: In Lot mode, each partial take-profit is now an independent
  absolute lot amount, limited only by the size of the open position.
  You can freely allocate lots per level (for example, close 0.02 of a
  0.03 position). Percent mode still closes a percentage of the
  remaining position. Switching between % and Lot converts the values
  consistently.
- Improved: On-chart labels (R:R, value in account currency, and the
  candle-close timer) now sit just above their lines for readability.
- Fixed: The Auto break-even trigger line label now reads "Auto BE".

Version 1.80
- First public release on the MQL5 Market.
- One-key / mouse order placement with live Entry, SL and TP preview.
- Order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick), MARKET.
- Position sizing by % of balance, fixed lots, or fixed money risk.
- Partial take-profits (percent of remaining or fixed lots),
  draggable, add/remove levels.
- Trailing stop with adjustable distance (field or drag), auto-off
  on close.
- Auto and manual break-even.
- Quick close by percent or lots.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP) with auto direction and
  spread-aware lot sizing.
- Optional candle-close countdown timer.
- 8 panel themes, Full / Compact layout, selectable line colors.
- Risk and reward values shown in account currency above each line.

------------------------------------------------------------------
 Template for the next entry (copy, fill in, move to the top):

Version X.YZ
- Added: ...
- Improved: ...
- Fixed: ...
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Reviews 1
siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

Raimondas Augustinas
570
Reply from developer Raimondas Augustinas 2026.06.08 10:17
thanks!
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