Quick Trade Assistant

4.5
==================================================================
 QuickTradeAssistant — Product Description (MQL5 Market)
==================================================================
 Use PART A for the "Description" field of the product page.
 Use PART B for the "What's New" / version notes when you upload
 a new version. Keep appending new entries at the TOP of PART B.
 (Headers in CAPS can be made bold in the Market text editor.)
==================================================================


==================================================================
 PART A — DESCRIPTION
==================================================================

QuickTradeAssistant is a fast, discretionary order-placement panel
for MetaTrader 5. You define a trade with the mouse and confirm it
with a single key. Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are previewed
live on the chart, every level is draggable, and position size is
calculated for you. Built for traders who place orders by hand and
want speed and precision without opening dialog windows.

This is a trading TOOL, not an automated strategy. It does not open
trades on its own and makes no performance claims — you stay in
full control of every decision.


--- KEY FEATURES ---

- One-key order placement: hover a candle, press a key, order sent.
- Live on-chart preview of Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- All lines are draggable (custom drag that also works reliably
  when native dragging is unavailable). R:R and the risk/reward
  value in account currency are shown above each line.
- Three order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick only),
  and MARKET.
- Three position-sizing methods: % of balance, fixed lots, or a
  fixed money risk in account currency. Each method keeps its own
  value, so switching is instant.
- Partial take-profits: multiple TP levels, each closing a chosen
  percentage of the REMAINING position (or a fixed lot amount).
  Add/remove levels and drag each TP to a custom price.
- Trailing stop: toggle on/off, set the distance in points or by
  dragging the stop line; it only moves in your favour and turns
  off automatically when the position closes.
- Auto break-even with a draggable trigger line, plus a manual
  break-even key.
- Quick close: close a chosen % or lot amount of the open position
  instantly.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP): direction is detected
  automatically, lot size is computed from the stop distance (the
  current spread is included), then you can still fine-tune every
  line before sending.
- Candle-close countdown timer (optional), for any timeframe.
- 8 panel themes, Full or Compact layout, and selectable colors
  for every chart line.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe.


--- HOW IT WORKS (WORKFLOW) ---

1. Hover the candle you want to use as the stop anchor. Hovering
   above price prepares a LONG; below price prepares a SHORT.
2. Press 1 to arm the preview — Entry, SL and TP appear and follow
   your mouse.
3. Adjust anything by dragging the lines, or change order type,
   direction and size from the panel or hotkeys.
4. Press 1 (or Enter) to send the order. Press Esc to cancel.

After the position is open, manage it from the same panel: partial
TPs, trailing stop, auto/manual break-even and quick close.


--- HOTKEYS ---

  1      Show preview (first press) / Activate & send order
  Enter  Activate & send the prepared order
  2      Lock / unlock the prepared levels
  3      Cycle order type: LIMIT full -> LIMIT wick -> MARKET
  4      Toggle direction: LONG / SHORT
  6      Move Stop Loss to break-even (manual)

  7      Start manual 3-click order / confirm & send when ready

  8      New — Instant MARKET order: press key 8 or a fast triple-left-click to open a market

  Esc    Cancel the current preview or manual sequence

All hotkeys are remappable in the inputs, and every action also has
a button on the panel.

Tip: keyboard shortcuts require the chart to have focus. If a key
seems unresponsive, click once on the chart (not on the panel).


--- ORDER MODES ---

  LIMIT full   Entry at the candle extreme (covers the whole candle).
  LIMIT wick   Entry at the candle body edge (covers the wick only).
  MARKET       Entry follows live price; SL/TP freeze when armed.


--- POSITION SIZING ---

  %     Risk a percentage of account balance.
  Lot   Use a fixed lot size.
  USD   Risk a fixed amount of money in account currency.

Lot size is derived from the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.


--- PARTIAL TAKE-PROFITS ---

Each partial TP closes its percentage of the REMAINING position at
the moment it is reached, so you can scale out and still leave a
runner. Values can also be entered as fixed lots. Levels are added
or removed from the panel and each TP line is draggable to a custom
price; the reward value updates live.


--- TRAILING STOP ---

Toggle the trailing stop on the panel. Set the distance in the
panel field, or simply drag the position's stop line to where you
want it. The stop never moves backwards. Activation profit and the
minimum step are configurable, and trailing switches off by itself
once the position is closed.


--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

Risk / position size
  InpRiskMode        Sizing method: % of balance / fixed lot / USD risk
  InpRiskPercent     Risk percent of balance (default 1.0)
  InpFixedLot        Fixed lot size (default 0.10)
  InpRiskUSD         Fixed money risk in account currency (default 100)

TP / RR
  InpDefaultRR       Default reward-to-risk ratio (default 5.0)
  InpNumPartialTP    Number of partial TP levels (default 2)
  InpPartialMode     Partial unit: percent or lots
  InpPartialValues   Default partial values, comma-separated (e.g. 50,50)

SL / spread / type
  InpDefaultMode     Default order type (LIMIT full / wick / MARKET)
  InpSLBufferPoints  Extra buffer added to the stop, in points (default 20)
  InpUseSpreadInSL   Include current spread in the stop distance (default true)

Trailing stop
  InpTrailPoints       Trailing distance in points (default 200)
  InpTrailStartPoints  Start trailing after this profit in points (0 = immediately)
  InpTrailStepPoints   Minimum step to move the stop, in points (default 20)

Candle close timer
  InpShowCloseTimer  Show time left to candle close (default off)
  InpTimerTF         Timer timeframe (CURRENT = chart timeframe)
  InpTimerColor      Timer text color

Panel
  InpCorner          Panel corner on the chart
  InpPanelX/InpPanelY Panel offset from the corner
  InpFontSize        Panel font size
  InpLayout          Panel layout: Full or Compact
  InpSkin            Panel theme (8 styles)

Line colors
  InpColLong / InpColShort / InpColSL / InpColTP / InpColPartial / InpColBE
                     Colors for each chart line (pick from a list)

Hotkeys
  InpKey1..InpKey7   Remappable action keys (see HOTKEYS above)

General
  InpMagic           Magic number for this tool's orders (default 770077)
  InpSlippage        Maximum allowed slippage in points (default 30)


--- NOTES ---

- Discretionary tool: it never trades on its own; you confirm every
  order. No profit guarantees are made or implied.
- The free demo of this product runs only in the MetaTrader 5
  Strategy Tester (this is set automatically by the Market). Use
  the tester to try the panel before purchasing.
- No DLLs and no external connections are used.



==================================================================
 PART B — VERSION HISTORY ("What's New")
==================================================================
 When you publish an update, add the newest version on TOP, using
 the same format. Keep entries short and concrete.
------------------------------------------------------------------

Version 1.84
- New: Floating profit/loss indicator pinned to the right edge of the
  chart, shown in blue and updated in real time, so it never overlaps
  the candle-close timer.
- New: When a partial take-profit is reached, its row on the panel is
  highlighted ("taken") instead of leaving an empty gap. The panel
  returns to its initial state once the position is fully closed.
- Improved: In Lot mode, each partial take-profit is now an independent
  absolute lot amount, limited only by the size of the open position.
  You can freely allocate lots per level (for example, close 0.02 of a
  0.03 position). Percent mode still closes a percentage of the
  remaining position. Switching between % and Lot converts the values
  consistently.
- Improved: On-chart labels (R:R, value in account currency, and the
  candle-close timer) now sit just above their lines for readability.
- Fixed: The Auto break-even trigger line label now reads "Auto BE".

Version 1.80
- First public release on the MQL5 Market.
- One-key / mouse order placement with live Entry, SL and TP preview.
- Order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick), MARKET.
- Position sizing by % of balance, fixed lots, or fixed money risk.
- Partial take-profits (percent of remaining or fixed lots),
  draggable, add/remove levels.
- Trailing stop with adjustable distance (field or drag), auto-off
  on close.
- Auto and manual break-even.
- Quick close by percent or lots.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP) with auto direction and
  spread-aware lot sizing.
- Optional candle-close countdown timer.
- 8 panel themes, Full / Compact layout, selectable line colors.
- Risk and reward values shown in account currency above each line.

------------------------------------------------------------------
 Template for the next entry (copy, fill in, move to the top):

Version X.YZ
- Added: ...
- Improved: ...
- Fixed: ...
------------------------------------------------------------------

评分 2
siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

RaydenLaPara
16
RaydenLaPara 2026.08.09 21:31 
 

bro era excelente le daria 5 estrellas pero esta nueva funcion de instant buy or sell MKT. ok esta bien. pero al que no la quiere usar y darle sin error deberia poderla quitar en configuracion de parametros. quitando esto 5 estrellas hermano

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Thank you for your interest in The Tail. I have been trading since 2018. Or rather, it’s not me who trades, but the army of my robots, which I constantly develop. Tail is one such candidate. This robot works on moving averages, filters trades by RSI. The robot provides the functionality of volume and position control. Combine different approaches. I recommend using it in a group of 3-5 of the same robots on different instruments for the best result. I recommend keeping a high value of the
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Isaac Derban
实用工具
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Sergei Kiriakov
实用工具
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Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
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实用工具
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3 (1)
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实用工具
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5 (2)
实用工具
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Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
指标
概述 Candle Timer Countdown Pro 显示当前K线收盘的平滑、精准倒计时，并配有一个圆形进度弧，让您一眼即可直观了解剩余时间。不同于其他在无新tick时会冻结或时间漂移的计时器，本指标使用服务器时间插值算法，在 M1 至 MN 的所有周期上提供无卡顿的平滑倒计时。 无论您是在1分钟图上进行剥头皮交易，还是在H4进行波段操作，准确知道当前K线何时收盘，有助于把握入场时机、确认K线形态，并避免过早决策。 为什么本计时器与众不同 大多数 MT5 计时器仅依赖 TimeCurrent()，该函数只有在新tick到来时才更新。在低波动或高周期图表中，tick可能间隔数秒，导致计时器冻结后突然跳动。 本指标通过在每次tick到达时锚定服务器时间，并在两次tick之间使用本地毫秒时钟进行插值计算，实现每0.5秒平滑递减，无卡顿、无延迟。同时配备实时圆形进度弧，提供独特的可视化时间提示。 主要功能 精准倒计时 服务器时间插值确保即使在tick稀少时也能平滑倒计时，无冻结、无跳动、无漂移。 圆形进度弧 在倒计时文字旁显示实时圆形进度环。 可选样式： 空心圆环 实心扇形 颜色随多空方
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4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
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RaydenLaPara
16
RaydenLaPara 2026.08.09 21:31 
 

bro era excelente le daria 5 estrellas pero esta nueva funcion de instant buy or sell MKT. ok esta bien. pero al que no la quiere usar y darle sin error deberia poderla quitar en configuracion de parametros. quitando esto 5 estrellas hermano

siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

Raimondas Augustinas
605
来自开发人员的回复 Raimondas Augustinas 2026.06.08 10:17
thanks!
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