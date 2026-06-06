Quick Trade Assistant

4.5
==================================================================
 QuickTradeAssistant — Product Description (MQL5 Market)
==================================================================
 Use PART A for the "Description" field of the product page.
 Use PART B for the "What's New" / version notes when you upload
 a new version. Keep appending new entries at the TOP of PART B.
 (Headers in CAPS can be made bold in the Market text editor.)
==================================================================


==================================================================
 PART A — DESCRIPTION
==================================================================

QuickTradeAssistant is a fast, discretionary order-placement panel
for MetaTrader 5. You define a trade with the mouse and confirm it
with a single key. Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are previewed
live on the chart, every level is draggable, and position size is
calculated for you. Built for traders who place orders by hand and
want speed and precision without opening dialog windows.

This is a trading TOOL, not an automated strategy. It does not open
trades on its own and makes no performance claims — you stay in
full control of every decision.


--- KEY FEATURES ---

- One-key order placement: hover a candle, press a key, order sent.
- Live on-chart preview of Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- All lines are draggable (custom drag that also works reliably
  when native dragging is unavailable). R:R and the risk/reward
  value in account currency are shown above each line.
- Three order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick only),
  and MARKET.
- Three position-sizing methods: % of balance, fixed lots, or a
  fixed money risk in account currency. Each method keeps its own
  value, so switching is instant.
- Partial take-profits: multiple TP levels, each closing a chosen
  percentage of the REMAINING position (or a fixed lot amount).
  Add/remove levels and drag each TP to a custom price.
- Trailing stop: toggle on/off, set the distance in points or by
  dragging the stop line; it only moves in your favour and turns
  off automatically when the position closes.
- Auto break-even with a draggable trigger line, plus a manual
  break-even key.
- Quick close: close a chosen % or lot amount of the open position
  instantly.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP): direction is detected
  automatically, lot size is computed from the stop distance (the
  current spread is included), then you can still fine-tune every
  line before sending.
- Candle-close countdown timer (optional), for any timeframe.
- 8 panel themes, Full or Compact layout, and selectable colors
  for every chart line.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe.


--- HOW IT WORKS (WORKFLOW) ---

1. Hover the candle you want to use as the stop anchor. Hovering
   above price prepares a LONG; below price prepares a SHORT.
2. Press 1 to arm the preview — Entry, SL and TP appear and follow
   your mouse.
3. Adjust anything by dragging the lines, or change order type,
   direction and size from the panel or hotkeys.
4. Press 1 (or Enter) to send the order. Press Esc to cancel.

After the position is open, manage it from the same panel: partial
TPs, trailing stop, auto/manual break-even and quick close.


--- HOTKEYS ---

  1      Show preview (first press) / Activate & send order
  Enter  Activate & send the prepared order
  2      Lock / unlock the prepared levels
  3      Cycle order type: LIMIT full -> LIMIT wick -> MARKET
  4      Toggle direction: LONG / SHORT
  6      Move Stop Loss to break-even (manual)

  7      Start manual 3-click order / confirm & send when ready

  8      New — Instant MARKET order: press key 8 or a fast triple-left-click to open a market

  Esc    Cancel the current preview or manual sequence

All hotkeys are remappable in the inputs, and every action also has
a button on the panel.

Tip: keyboard shortcuts require the chart to have focus. If a key
seems unresponsive, click once on the chart (not on the panel).


--- ORDER MODES ---

  LIMIT full   Entry at the candle extreme (covers the whole candle).
  LIMIT wick   Entry at the candle body edge (covers the wick only).
  MARKET       Entry follows live price; SL/TP freeze when armed.


--- POSITION SIZING ---

  %     Risk a percentage of account balance.
  Lot   Use a fixed lot size.
  USD   Risk a fixed amount of money in account currency.

Lot size is derived from the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.


--- PARTIAL TAKE-PROFITS ---

Each partial TP closes its percentage of the REMAINING position at
the moment it is reached, so you can scale out and still leave a
runner. Values can also be entered as fixed lots. Levels are added
or removed from the panel and each TP line is draggable to a custom
price; the reward value updates live.


--- TRAILING STOP ---

Toggle the trailing stop on the panel. Set the distance in the
panel field, or simply drag the position's stop line to where you
want it. The stop never moves backwards. Activation profit and the
minimum step are configurable, and trailing switches off by itself
once the position is closed.


--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

Risk / position size
  InpRiskMode        Sizing method: % of balance / fixed lot / USD risk
  InpRiskPercent     Risk percent of balance (default 1.0)
  InpFixedLot        Fixed lot size (default 0.10)
  InpRiskUSD         Fixed money risk in account currency (default 100)

TP / RR
  InpDefaultRR       Default reward-to-risk ratio (default 5.0)
  InpNumPartialTP    Number of partial TP levels (default 2)
  InpPartialMode     Partial unit: percent or lots
  InpPartialValues   Default partial values, comma-separated (e.g. 50,50)

SL / spread / type
  InpDefaultMode     Default order type (LIMIT full / wick / MARKET)
  InpSLBufferPoints  Extra buffer added to the stop, in points (default 20)
  InpUseSpreadInSL   Include current spread in the stop distance (default true)

Trailing stop
  InpTrailPoints       Trailing distance in points (default 200)
  InpTrailStartPoints  Start trailing after this profit in points (0 = immediately)
  InpTrailStepPoints   Minimum step to move the stop, in points (default 20)

Candle close timer
  InpShowCloseTimer  Show time left to candle close (default off)
  InpTimerTF         Timer timeframe (CURRENT = chart timeframe)
  InpTimerColor      Timer text color

Panel
  InpCorner          Panel corner on the chart
  InpPanelX/InpPanelY Panel offset from the corner
  InpFontSize        Panel font size
  InpLayout          Panel layout: Full or Compact
  InpSkin            Panel theme (8 styles)

Line colors
  InpColLong / InpColShort / InpColSL / InpColTP / InpColPartial / InpColBE
                     Colors for each chart line (pick from a list)

Hotkeys
  InpKey1..InpKey7   Remappable action keys (see HOTKEYS above)

General
  InpMagic           Magic number for this tool's orders (default 770077)
  InpSlippage        Maximum allowed slippage in points (default 30)


--- NOTES ---

- Discretionary tool: it never trades on its own; you confirm every
  order. No profit guarantees are made or implied.
- The free demo of this product runs only in the MetaTrader 5
  Strategy Tester (this is set automatically by the Market). Use
  the tester to try the panel before purchasing.
- No DLLs and no external connections are used.



==================================================================
 PART B — VERSION HISTORY ("What's New")
==================================================================
 When you publish an update, add the newest version on TOP, using
 the same format. Keep entries short and concrete.
------------------------------------------------------------------

Version 1.84
- New: Floating profit/loss indicator pinned to the right edge of the
  chart, shown in blue and updated in real time, so it never overlaps
  the candle-close timer.
- New: When a partial take-profit is reached, its row on the panel is
  highlighted ("taken") instead of leaving an empty gap. The panel
  returns to its initial state once the position is fully closed.
- Improved: In Lot mode, each partial take-profit is now an independent
  absolute lot amount, limited only by the size of the open position.
  You can freely allocate lots per level (for example, close 0.02 of a
  0.03 position). Percent mode still closes a percentage of the
  remaining position. Switching between % and Lot converts the values
  consistently.
- Improved: On-chart labels (R:R, value in account currency, and the
  candle-close timer) now sit just above their lines for readability.
- Fixed: The Auto break-even trigger line label now reads "Auto BE".

Version 1.80
- First public release on the MQL5 Market.
- One-key / mouse order placement with live Entry, SL and TP preview.
- Order modes: LIMIT (full candle), LIMIT (wick), MARKET.
- Position sizing by % of balance, fixed lots, or fixed money risk.
- Partial take-profits (percent of remaining or fixed lots),
  draggable, add/remove levels.
- Trailing stop with adjustable distance (field or drag), auto-off
  on close.
- Auto and manual break-even.
- Quick close by percent or lots.
- Manual 3-click order (SL -> Entry -> TP) with auto direction and
  spread-aware lot sizing.
- Optional candle-close countdown timer.
- 8 panel themes, Full / Compact layout, selectable line colors.
- Risk and reward values shown in account currency above each line.

------------------------------------------------------------------
 Template for the next entry (copy, fill in, move to the top):

Version X.YZ
- Added: ...
- Improved: ...
- Fixed: ...
------------------------------------------------------------------

Отзывы 2
siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

RaydenLaPara
6
RaydenLaPara 2026.08.09 21:31 
 

bro era excelente le daria 5 estrellas pero esta nueva funcion de instant buy or sell MKT. ok esta bien. pero al que no la quiere usar y darle sin error deberia poderla quitar en configuracion de parametros. quitando esto 5 estrellas hermano

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Candle Timer Countdown Pro отображает плавный и точный обратный отсчёт до закрытия текущей свечи с круговой шкалой прогресса, позволяющей мгновенно видеть оставшееся время. В отличие от обычных таймеров, которые замирают между тиками или сбиваются, данный индикатор использует интерполяцию серверного времени и обеспечивает плавную работу на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы скальпинг на M1 или свинг на H4, точное знание времени закрытия свечи помогает правильно выбр
С этим продуктом покупают
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Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Фильтр:
RaydenLaPara
6
RaydenLaPara 2026.08.09 21:31 
 

bro era excelente le daria 5 estrellas pero esta nueva funcion de instant buy or sell MKT. ok esta bien. pero al que no la quiere usar y darle sin error deberia poderla quitar en configuracion de parametros. quitando esto 5 estrellas hermano

siy0729
34
siy0729 2026.06.08 05:29 
 

Классный ассистент БЫСТРОГО входа и управления сделками. Закрыл почти весь базовый минимум, частичные фиксации есть, трал есть + безубыток, таймер закрытия свечи есть, спред тоже есть. Размещение лимиток супер.

Raimondas Augustinas
592
Ответ разработчика Raimondas Augustinas 2026.06.08 10:17
thanks!
Ответ на отзыв