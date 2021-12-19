Dragon Training

At first, I got my teeth into Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.

This Lesson is “Awesome”. In fact, It’s probably one of my best trading lessons I have ever written.

It took me at least 2 days of brain power and probably 20 coffees. Please pay it forward, share it with others. Enjoy.

Bruce Lee was arguably the best martial artist of all time, and guess what? He was not born the best martial artist of all time.

He earned that title through dedication and focus…he learned to become a MASTER of his craft…

If you want to succeed in Forex you will need to do adopt the Bruce Lee mentality…

Forget everything you have learned up to this point in your trading career. One of the biggest problems that plague traders

who are trying to adopt a new approach to the Forex market is that they seem to bring a lot of preconceived notions

and failed trading concepts with them. If you really want to excel at Forex trading and adopt a fresh new trading strategy,

you need to focus on one strategy or way of thinking and stop allowing previously failed trading methods

to influence your current perspective on the market.

A sniper in the military has an edge over his or her enemy; their edge is unwavering patience, mastery of their weapon.

We can apply these same concepts to Forex trading…

Forex trading is very similar…you need a trading edge (weapon), you have to master this edge. Let’s discuss how we can learn to trade...

• Mastery of strategy

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”
― Abraham Lincoln


Learning to master one trading setup at a time will help you properly train your brain to become more objective.

The process of truly mastering and “owning” one forex trading setup at a time might take months or even years to accomplish.

You must put in the time and effort to learn and master it; I cannot do this for you.

You need to be realistic about this, it will to become a master at anything.

• Train your Brain

Many traders search long and hard for some “holy-grail” trading system that allows them to avoid having to develop their discretionary trading skills,

unfortunately for them, professional trading inherently involves a fine-tuned sense of being able to discern between A, B, and C grade trade setups.

Learning to master and “own” one forex trading strategy at a time will solve both of these problems because your focus will not be scattered

amongst multiple strategies and you will naturally gain confidence in each setup as you master them one by one.

• Specialization is the Universal Key to Making Money

What do most people that make a lot of money in this world have in common? What do Tiger Woods and Bill Gates have common?

Or how about George Soros and Venus Williams? At first you might say “nothing” besides the fact that they all make a lot of money.

But what is the fundamental reason, behind all else, that these people and others like them make so much money

while the rest of the world struggles to get themselves out of bed in the morning? One word; specialization.

People that make a lot of money focus in on one thing that they are passionate about, and they do it over and over and over until they achieve

the result they are looking for. Simply put, you cannot really make a lot of money at anything in life if you master nothing. All of the people

in the above example have literally “mastered” one thing, sure they had ups and downs along the way, but they did not let that bother them,

instead they transmuted this negative energy into motivation and pressed on because they believed in what they were doing. Had they got

involved and distracted with numerous other side-projects or interests they simply would not have achieved what they did.

• How to Master the Setup

Find all the information out on the setup you choose and learn everything you can about it. Once you do this you can begin implementing this

knowledge on a strategy tester, only after you master this one setup on a strategy tester should you attempt to master it on a demo trading account.

If you find you are becoming consistently profitable with this one setup on a demo trading account

and you truly feel like you “own” it, then and only then should you think about adding a this setup to your trading toolbox.

I have created a free Dragon Lite to help you have the first experience with the Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.

Recommended products
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
EA13 Gold Whale Hunter
Nhat Tien Duong
3 (1)
Experts
Gold Whale Hunter EA (EA13_M3RX): The Prop Firm Survivor Are you tired of EAs that only work on "Zero Spread" accounts but fail miserably on real Prop Firm conditions? Meet Gold Whale Hunter , the EA designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't scalp for pennies; it hunts for the big trends.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE: [  EA13_99999D_TANINCODER_5946594662422 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License Key, the Bot needs permission
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.43 (7)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (2)
Indicators
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilities
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
Account Monitor Pro
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
Account Monitor Pro — Your Ultimate Trade Statistics Hub Account Monitor Pro is a professional information dashboard designed for traders who combine Expert Advisors (EAs) and manual trading. The indicator separates statistics in real-time based on your Magic Number, allowing you to clearly see who is driving the profit: the algorithm or yourself. Key Features: Split Monitoring: Instant separation of "Robot" positions (by Magic Number) and "Manual" trades. Multi-language Support: 11 languages in
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
Indicators
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Experts
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Totz FVG SupplyDemand Liquidity Indicator
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
Indicators
Totz Smart Money Concepts (FVG + Supply/Demand + Liquidity) Totz SMC is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) visual indicator engineered to clean up your charts, standardise market structure identification, and highlight high-probability institutional entry zones automatically. Key Features Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically plots bullish and bearish imbalance zones with custom opacity and minimum size filtering. Supply & Demand Zones: Pinpoints explosive institutional displacement b
FREE
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Auric Confluence for XAUUSD
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Auric Confluence for XAUUSD Multi-timeframe analytical dashboard for gold charts in MetaTrader 5. Auric Confluence reads the latest completed H1 bar together with completed H4 and D1 context, then presents the current analytical state in one compact chart panel. At a glance Buy / Sell — separate directional readings. Confluence — agreement among the analytical components. Entry Location — Cheap/Pullback, Fair/Mid or Expensive/Extended context. Fibonacci band — retracement-band context when appli
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Account history collector panel AHCP for MT5
Ding Kang Chen
Utilities
Advanced History Collector Panel for MT5 The Advanced History Collector Panel is a professional-grade account analysis and visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It bridges the gap between raw trading logs and actionable insights by transforming execution data into interactive charts and comprehensive tables. Key Features: Comprehensive Data Metrics : Track daily/weekly profit and loss, long/short ratios, total volume, and deposit/withdrawal history. Dynamic Visualizations : Toggle betw
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilities
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to B
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (36)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.48 (143)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
Phoenix Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the Min Profit Point , trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to enter
Dragon Lite
Dang Cong Duong
4.5 (4)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor.  Take your time to test demo. You should be always perfectly familiar with your   Expert Advisor   before a live trading. Based on the statistics, you are more likely to succeed if you learn from experience to use this. Dragon Lite   is a free version for you to understand how the bot works. Parameter Trading Mode: Change to  UNLIMITED.  You should use the  Dragon Training  proficiently before using the   Dragon Ultra . The Forex Tra
FREE
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Monkey Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Monkey Lite  offers the following array of features: One-click instant order entry (short or long). Track total current orders and total current profit. Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button. Utility types Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels. Main features Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip). After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit. After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.
FREE
Dragon Ultra
Dang Cong Duong
5 (2)
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into   Dragon Ultra   Expert Advisor. Build a smart grid both with the trend and against the trend. The powerful combination of locking and partial loss closure. The program is constantly being improved and upgraded. You should use the  Dragon Training proficiently before buying the product. You can run in real environment with the Dragon Lite , note that the input parameters are hidden. Advantages of the Dragon Ultra Smart recovery system with Fibonacci grid Good resist
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Filter:
[Deleted] 2023.11.19 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review