Dragon Training
- Experts
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Dang Cong DuongIf you don't get a miracle... become one.
- Version: 2.6
- Updated: 4 March 2022
At first, I got my teeth into Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.
• Mastery of strategy
“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”
― Abraham Lincoln
Learning to master one trading setup at a time will help you properly train your brain to become more objective.
The process of truly mastering and “owning” one forex trading setup at a time might take months or even years to accomplish.
You must put in the time and effort to learn and master it; I cannot do this for you.
You need to be realistic about this, it will to become a master at anything.
Many traders search long and hard for some “holy-grail” trading system that allows them to avoid having to develop their discretionary trading skills,
unfortunately for them, professional trading inherently involves a fine-tuned sense of being able to discern between A, B, and C grade trade setups.
Learning to master and “own” one forex trading strategy at a time will solve both of these problems because your focus will not be scattered
amongst multiple strategies and you will naturally gain confidence in each setup as you master them one by one.
What do most people that make a lot of money in this world have in common? What do Tiger Woods and Bill Gates have common?
Or how about George Soros and Venus Williams? At first you might say “nothing” besides the fact that they all make a lot of money.
But what is the fundamental reason, behind all else, that these people and others like them make so much money
People that make a lot of money focus in on one thing that they are passionate about, and they do it over and over and over until they achieve
the result they are looking for. Simply put, you cannot really make a lot of money at anything in life if you master nothing. All of the people
in the above example have literally “mastered” one thing, sure they had ups and downs along the way, but they did not let that bother them,
instead they transmuted this negative energy into motivation and pressed on because they believed in what they were doing. Had they got
involved and distracted with numerous other side-projects or interests they simply would not have achieved what they did.
Find all the information out on the setup you choose and learn everything you can about it. Once you do this you can begin implementing this
knowledge on a strategy tester, only after you master this one setup on a strategy tester should you attempt to master it on a demo trading account.
If you find you are becoming consistently profitable with this one setup on a demo trading account
and you truly feel like you “own” it, then and only then should you think about adding a this setup to your trading toolbox.
I have created a free Dragon Lite to help you have the first experience with the Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.
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