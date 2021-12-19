Dragon Training

At first, I got my teeth into Dragon Ultra Expert Advisor.

This Lesson is “Awesome”. In fact, It’s probably one of my best trading lessons I have ever written.





It took me at least 2 days of brain power and probably 20 coffees. Please pay it forward, share it with others. Enjoy.





Bruce Lee was arguably the best martial artist of all time, and guess what? He was not born the best martial artist of all time.





He earned that title through dedication and focus…he learned to become a MASTER of his craft…





If you want to succeed in Forex you will need to do adopt the Bruce Lee mentality…





Forget everything you have learned up to this point in your trading career. One of the biggest problems that plague traders





who are trying to adopt a new approach to the Forex market is that they seem to bring a lot of preconceived notions





and failed trading concepts with them. If you really want to excel at Forex trading and adopt a fresh new trading strategy,





you need to focus on one strategy or way of thinking and stop allowing previously failed trading methods





to influence your current perspective on the market.





A sniper in the military has an edge over his or her enemy; their edge is unwavering patience, mastery of their weapon.





We can apply these same concepts to Forex trading…





Forex trading is very similar…you need a trading edge (weapon), you have to master this edge. Let’s discuss how we can learn to trade...





• Mastery of strategy “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”

― Abraham Lincoln



Learning to master one trading setup at a time will help you properly train your brain to become more objective. The process of truly mastering and “owning” one forex trading setup at a time might take months or even years to accomplish. You must put in the time and effort to learn and master it; I cannot do this for you. You need to be realistic about this, it will to become a master at anything.

• Train your Brain





Many traders search long and hard for some “holy-grail” trading system that allows them to avoid having to develop their discretionary trading skills, unfortunately for them, professional trading inherently involves a fine-tuned sense of being able to discern between A, B, and C grade trade setups.

Learning to master and “own” one forex trading strategy at a time will solve both of these problems because your focus will not be scattered amongst multiple strategies and you will naturally gain confidence in each setup as you master them one by one.

• Specialization is the Universal Key to Making Money





What do most people that make a lot of money in this world have in common? What do Tiger Woods and Bill Gates have common? Or how about George Soros and Venus Williams? At first you might say “nothing” besides the fact that they all make a lot of money. But what is the fundamental reason, behind all else, that these people and others like them make so much money

while the rest of the world struggles to get themselves out of bed in the morning? One word; specialization.





People that make a lot of money focus in on one thing that they are passionate about, and they do it over and over and over until they achieve the result they are looking for. Simply put, you cannot really make a lot of money at anything in life if you master nothing. All of the people in the above example have literally “mastered” one thing, sure they had ups and downs along the way, but they did not let that bother them, instead they transmuted this negative energy into motivation and pressed on because they believed in what they were doing. Had they got involved and distracted with numerous other side-projects or interests they simply would not have achieved what they did.

• How to Master the Setup





Find all the information out on the setup you choose and learn everything you can about it. Once you do this you can begin implementing this knowledge on a strategy tester, only after you master this one setup on a strategy tester should you attempt to master it on a demo trading account. If you find you are becoming consistently profitable with this one setup on a demo trading account