EA Golden Chest

Trade Advisor
EA Golden Chest was created for trading in gold.
To earn income above the bank deposit for a long time, without the possibility of losing the deposit.
This Expert Advisor implements the experience and knowledge I have gained in manual trading over the years.
This EA does not use dangerous and toxic trading methods such as martingale, grid and pip scalping.
EA Golden Chest trading Advisor uses trading with strictly 1 order in the market.
A stop loss and take profit are immediately placed on each order.
A break-even transfer is also implemented when the price passes a certain distance. 
And a trailing stop. This allows you not only to protect your deposit, but also to maximize profits from all market movements.

This version of the advisor is a pilot. 
In the future, there are several improvements and additions in the plans that should reduce possible losses and thus make it possible to increase profitability.

The price of this ADVISOR is currently a presentation price. In the future, it will be increased in accordance with the value of this product.
This Expert Advisor, with certain settings, can be used in trading in PROP companies.

It is also planned to adapt the Expert Advisor to work on other tools in the future. For example, for Bitcoin/ US dollar.
As well as currency pairs.

However, experienced users can try to customize the Expert Advisor for their own tools. All settings in the Expert Advisor are open.

To test the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and real trading, it is enough to install it on the XAUUSD TF H1 chart.
The "default" settings are configured for gold trading with quotes of 2 decimal places. If you have three, then in the settings you need to change the parameters that are specified in pips, adding 0 to them.
Minimum deposit is 1000$
If you have any questions, write in your personal messages.
Enjoy your investment.
The ADVISER's live trading account on BTCUSD https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2379617?source=Site+Profile
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