LumiTrend Edge
- 指标
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Sami Eid Fahid AlmashaqbehVIP Trader | Financial Markets Specialist
- 版本: 1.10
- 激活: 5
LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets.
Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise.
At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluctuations.
🔍 How It Works
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Blue Line → Bullish momentum with upward pressure
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Red Line → Bearish momentum with downward pressure
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Glow Dots → Appear exactly at the moment of trend transition, acting as early visual triggers for potential entries and exits
The glowing effect is not just aesthetic — it enhances visibility and helps traders instantly recognize momentum shifts even in volatile conditions.
⚡ Key Advantages
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Ultra-smooth trend visualization without noise
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No messy repainting behavior
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Instant visual recognition of trend direction
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Clean and minimalist design for focused trading
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Adaptive to all market conditions and timeframes
⚙️ Customization
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Adjustable period for sensitivity control
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Multiple smoothing methods (EMA, SMA, LWMA, Smoothed)
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Flexible price source selection
This allows traders to fine-tune the indicator for:
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Scalping
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Intraday trading
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Swing trading
📊 Trading Logic
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Buy Setup:
Trend turns Blue + Glow Dot appears
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Sell Setup:
Trend turns Red + Glow Dot appears
🎯 Best Use Case
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M5 → Scalping (high volatility sessions)
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H1 / H4 → Swing trading (best performance)
💡 Positioning
This is not just a moving average —
it’s a visual trend execution tool designed to simplify decision-making and improve timing.