LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets.

Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise.

At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluctuations.

🔍 How It Works

Blue Line → Bullish momentum with upward pressure

Red Line → Bearish momentum with downward pressure

Glow Dots → Appear exactly at the moment of trend transition, acting as early visual triggers for potential entries and exits

The glowing effect is not just aesthetic — it enhances visibility and helps traders instantly recognize momentum shifts even in volatile conditions.

⚡ Key Advantages

Ultra-smooth trend visualization without noise

No messy repainting behavior

Instant visual recognition of trend direction

Clean and minimalist design for focused trading

Adaptive to all market conditions and timeframes

⚙️ Customization

Adjustable period for sensitivity control

Multiple smoothing methods (EMA, SMA, LWMA, Smoothed)

Flexible price source selection

This allows traders to fine-tune the indicator for:

Scalping

Intraday trading

Swing trading

📊 Trading Logic

Buy Setup:

Trend turns Blue + Glow Dot appears

Sell Setup:

Trend turns Red + Glow Dot appears

🎯 Best Use Case

M5 → Scalping (high volatility sessions)

H1 / H4 → Swing trading (best performance)

💡 Positioning

This is not just a moving average —

it’s a visual trend execution tool designed to simplify decision-making and improve timing.