Trend Fishing Indicator

4

The "Trend Fishing Indicator" is a powerful custom indicator designed to help traders identify potential trend reversal points and capitalize on market momentum. This indicator uses multiple moving averages of varying periods to evaluate short-term and long-term market trends. By comparing the short-term moving averages against the long-term ones, it generates clear buy and sell signals that can guide traders in making informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Multiple Moving Averages: Incorporates 12 different moving averages with customizable periods and methods (Simple, Exponential, etc.) to suit various trading strategies.

  2. Customizable Parameters: Users can adjust moving average periods and calculation methods through input parameters, allowing flexibility in adapting to different market conditions and trading preferences.

  3. Easy-to-Interpret: Uses visual aids such as filled areas between moving averages and simplifying the interpretation of trend directions.

  4. Efficient Calculation: Optimized for performance with efficient buffer handling and minimum computational load, ensuring smooth operation even on lower-specification trading platforms.

  5. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with a clean interface that integrates seamlessly into the MetaTrader 5 chart, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels.

  6. Comprehensive Documentation: Includes detailed documentation to assist users in setting up and optimizing the indicator for their trading strategies.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Trend Identification: Use TREND FISHING to identify primary trends based on the alignment of multiple moving averages.

  • Entry and Exit Points: Utilize buy and sell signals generated by the indicator when cross-over.

  • Confirmation Tool: Combine with other technical analysis tools to confirm signals and enhance trading decisions.

Compatibility:

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform.
  • Works on all timeframes and financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, etc.).

Support:

For any inquiries or assistance regarding the usage or customization of TREND FISHING, please contact us via the MQL5 Market.




Reviews 1
vinokeke
45
vinokeke 2024.11.08 05:43 
 

Very brilliant indicator. Thanks for offering it free. Do you have any user guide and can you incorporate a buy and sell arrow with buffer values?

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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vinokeke
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vinokeke 2024.11.08 05:43 
 

Very brilliant indicator. Thanks for offering it free. Do you have any user guide and can you incorporate a buy and sell arrow with buffer values?

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