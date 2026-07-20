Super Analyzer Pro EA

🚨 Limited-Time Special Offer & Early Adopter Program 🚨

Promotion Period:** May 24, 2026 — June 6, 2026 **Special Offer Price:** **150 USD** (The price will return to the standard retail price of **800 USD** once the promotion ends.)



In the highly volatile XAUUSD market, success requires more than just intuition—it demands clinical logic. Super Analyzer Pro is a professional-grade execution tool meticulously optimized for the 5-minute (M5) timeframe, designed to capture institutional-grade imbalances.

🎯 Core Advantages:

Path of Least Resistance: Our proprietary spatial analysis algorithm automatically scans for market congestion. By avoiding "heavy" historical price zones and focusing on high-liquidity "vacuums," the system ensures trades can accelerate towards targets with minimal friction.

Multi-TF Resonance: Every signal is cross-verified against high-timeframe trends and real-time capital flow (CVD). This rigorous filtering process effectively neutralizes market noise and intraday fake-outs.

Adaptive Risk Engine: Move beyond static stop-losses. The system features a "breathing" risk management loop that adjusts to real-time volatility, coupled with "Profit Gears" to lock in gains step-by-step as the trade progresses.

Stop guessing. Start executing. Super Analyzer Pro empowers you to trade based on market structure and data, ensuring you are always positioned on the path of least resistance.