Lunar Arrow Scanner is a high-performance market monitoring tool designed for manual traders who demand precision and efficiency. Moving beyond the limitations of fully automated bots, this scanner empowers technical analysts by monitoring 28 standard forex pairs and 10 custom symbols simultaneously in the background.

Core Technical Logic:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment: Utilizing SMC (Smart Money Concepts) to identify BOS/CHoCH structures, the scanner aligns current timeframe setups with H4 HTF trends to ensure you stay on the right side of institutional flow. Pattern Recognition: Automatically detects 0-A-B Fibonacci sequences and validates price momentum using FVG (Fair Value Gap) filters. Signal-Focused Dashboard: The "Signal-Only" UI displays only the symbols that have reached the "BC Golden Zone," effectively filtering out market noise and focus-fatigue. Interactive Charting: Switch between assets instantly with a single click on the dashboard. Upon switching, all Fibonacci zones and structure lines are drawn automatically for your final confirmation.

This is the ultimate professional companion for traders seeking to maintain discipline, save time, and execute high-probability manual setups.

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