Lunar Arrow Scanner

Lunar Arrow Scanner is a high-performance market monitoring tool designed for manual traders who demand precision and efficiency. Moving beyond the limitations of fully automated bots, this scanner empowers technical analysts by monitoring 28 standard forex pairs and 10 custom symbols simultaneously in the background.

Core Technical Logic:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment: Utilizing SMC (Smart Money Concepts) to identify BOS/CHoCH structures, the scanner aligns current timeframe setups with H4 HTF trends to ensure you stay on the right side of institutional flow.

  2. Pattern Recognition: Automatically detects 0-A-B Fibonacci sequences and validates price momentum using FVG (Fair Value Gap) filters.

  3. Signal-Focused Dashboard: The "Signal-Only" UI displays only the symbols that have reached the "BC Golden Zone," effectively filtering out market noise and focus-fatigue.

  4. Interactive Charting: Switch between assets instantly with a single click on the dashboard. Upon switching, all Fibonacci zones and structure lines are drawn automatically for your final confirmation.

This is the ultimate professional companion for traders seeking to maintain discipline, save time, and execute high-probability manual setups.

Switch to 15min chart
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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