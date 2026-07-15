**Lunar Arrow: The Institutional Sniper for Gold**





Lunar Arrow is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for the gold market. It combines **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)** with **Fibonacci Retracement** to identify high-probability institutional entry points.





**Strategy Logic:**

1. **Trend Filtering:** Uses real-time market structure (BOS/CHoCH) to align trades with the dominant institutional trend.

2. **Sniper Entry:** Automatically identifies 0-A-B sequences and executes trades within the Fibonacci BC Zone.

3. **Risk Management:** Features a built-in "Risk-Free" engine. Automatically executes **50% Scale-out** at TP1 and moves the Stop Loss to **Break-Even**.





**Recommended Setup:**

* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

* **Timeframe:** M15

* **Account:** Raw Spread/ECN account recommended.