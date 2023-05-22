Gold Multi Hunter

5

Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU.


DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15.   
Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart.
The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 .
Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF.
The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
Virtual profit tracking allows you to hide the behavior of the system from the broker.
The market volatility filter allows you to find the most accurate market entries.
The system is optimizing data sampling between 2018 and 2022, which is also in line with the current market operating characteristics. 


Recommendations The algorithm can be sensitive to spread and slippage.   I advise using a good RAW/Pro/ECN broker .   The system constantly reads all the indicators of the broker, it is better to use VPS 24/7 EA uses an adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on low equity accounts. Not all brokers have such tools for trading, so it is better to check your broker in MT5




Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2023.05.24 17:13 
 

The author is responsive and helps quickly with any questions I'Ea is very particular about gold and with innovative solutions Highly recommended I will keep you updated on the results in the future

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The author is responsive and helps quickly with any questions I'Ea is very particular about gold and with innovative solutions Highly recommended I will keep you updated on the results in the future

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