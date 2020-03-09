Connix Multi Timeframe Smc Trading Dashboard

Connix Multi-Timeframe SMC Dashboard by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts scanner for MetaTrader 4. Order blocks, fair value gaps, BOS, CHoCH, VWAP, and premium-discount range across 29+ pairs from one chart.





Monitor market structure on your full watchlist without flipping charts — the Connix dashboard shows OB, FVG, structure breaks, VWAP status, and range position per symbol and timeframe while drawing the same zones on the active chart.





Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades automatically.





What the dashboard shows





Monitors up to 29 or more symbols (forex, metals, indices, crypto — fully configurable). Timeframe columns from M1 through MN1. Per symbol and timeframe: break of structure and change of character, order block presence and direction, fair value gap status, range percentage within the premium–discount zone, engulfing candle signal, and VWAP touch or cross. Daily range and average daily range columns. Colour-coded cells for directional bias. Minimise or maximise the panel; drag to reposition; layout can persist across sessions.





On-chart tools





Order blocks (bullish and bearish) on the active chart. Fair value gap zones. Break of structure and change of character labels and lines. Session-anchored VWAP (daily, weekly, monthly, yearly anchors). ZigZag swing structure with premium, discount, and equilibrium reference lines. Optional Asian session range box, Fibonacci levels, fractal support and resistance, and high or low swing markers.





Alerts





Pop-up, push, and email alerts. Alert types include order block touch, fair value gap touch, engulfing patterns, break of structure and change of character, and higher-timeframe plus lower-timeframe confluence. One alert per bar deduplication to reduce repeated notifications. Per-timeframe alert toggles from the toolbar.





Toolbar





Toggle VWAP, ZigZag, fair value gaps, order blocks, structure labels, Asian box, Fibonacci, highs and lows, and support or resistance on or off. Timeframe-specific structure display toggles. Toggle states can persist across chart closes and timeframe changes.





Quick start





Attach to any chart. Add symbols to Market Watch with names matching your broker exactly (including suffixes). Configure timeframe columns and symbol lists in inputs. Use the toolbar to control overlays and alerts.





Requirements





MetaTrader 4. Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto where your broker provides data. Analysis tool only — does not open or manage trades. Past behaviour does not predict future results. Trading involves risk; all decisions remain yours.





Related products





For the MetaTrader 5 version, see Connix MT5 on the same seller profile. For full BTMM cycle logic and peak formation scanning, see G-Labs BTMM State Engine Pro. For chart-only SMC mapping, see Smart Market Structure Toolkit.





Keywords





Connix, SMC, smart money concepts, ICT, order blocks, fair value gap, FVG, break of structure, BOS, change of character, CHoCH, VWAP, multi-pair scanner, multi-timeframe, premium discount, MetaTrader 4 indicator, G-Labs