Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix

🌐 Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain

Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style.


🛠️ The Ultimate Toolbox

Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.

1. Omni-Entry Framework
- **Mode 0: Market Execution:** Instantly enters the market with hyper-speed the millisecond a critical Support or Resistance level is broken.
- **Mode 1: Pending Stop Traps:** Calculates the future breakout zones and places stealthy Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) in advance. The safest way to trade high-impact news.

2. Aegis MagicTrail (Fractal Stop Loss)
- Standard trailing stops are easily hit by market noise.
- **MagicTrail** uses dynamic structural analysis. It automatically moves your Stop Loss and hides it securely behind the most recent Fractal Highs and Lows, ensuring you stay in massive trends while protecting your capital.

3. Dynamic Reversal TP (Profit Securer)
- Have you ever had a trade floating in massive profit, only for a sudden reversal candle to wipe it all out and hit your Stop Loss?
- **Dynamic Reversal TP solves this.** If the EA detects a sudden, violent reversal candle against your profitable position, it will instantly override your Take Profit and close the trade manually to secure the cash before the market crashes.

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🛡️ 100% Prop Firm Safe (Infinite Combinations)

Prop Firms strictly ban traders who use the same EA settings because it flags their system as "Copy Trading". 

Because Genesis is a **Framework**, you have infinite combinations of settings (Timeframes, Lookback Periods, Entry Modes). Your strategy will be completely unique. **You will never be flagged for copy trading.**

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🕹️ The Matrix Dashboard

The EA comes with a stunning Deep Matrix dashboard:
- Live status of the **Entry Framework** (Market or Pending Mode).
- Real-time tracker for **Aegis MagicTrail** and **Dynamic Reversal TP**.
- Daily Drawdown circuit breaker status.

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⚙️ Configuration Guide

Recommended Setup
- **Symbol:** Any (XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30 recommended)
- **Timeframe:** H1
- **Account:** Low spread ECN

Key Parameters
- `InpEntryMode`: Choose between 'MODE_MARKET' (Instant execution) or 'MODE_PENDING' (Safe traps).
- `InpBreakoutPeriod`: Lookback period for Support/Resistance calculation.
- `InpUseDynamicTP`: Enable the intelligent reversal profit securer.


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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix! As "The Master Brain" framework, this EA is designed to give you absolute control over your breakout strategies. This guide will walk you through every setting so you can build your own ultimate 100% Prop Firm safe trading system.

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🛠️ 1. The Master Brain Framework (Core Settings)

This section controls HOW the EA detects breakouts and enters the market.

`InpEntryMode` (Entry Strategy):**
  * `MODE_MARKET` (Market Execution): The EA will execute a Buy/Sell order the exact millisecond the price breaks your Support/Resistance level. Best for extremely volatile pairs (like US30 or Gold) where price moves too fast.
  * `MODE_PENDING` (Pending Stop Traps): The EA calculates the breakout zones and places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders in advance. This is the **Safest Mode** and highly recommended for Prop Firms and news trading to avoid slippage.
* **`InpBreakoutPeriod` (Breakout Lookback):**
  * Determines how many past H1 candles the EA looks at to find the absolute High (Resistance) and Low (Support).
  * *Default:* `24` (Looks at the past 24 hours / 1 Day).
  * *Aggressive Strategy:* Set to `8` or `12` for faster intra-day breakouts.
  * *Swing Strategy:* Set to `48` or `72` for major multi-day structural breakouts.
* **`InpRiskPercent` (Risk Management):**
  * The percentage of your total account balance to risk per trade.
  * *Prop Firm Recommendation:* `0.5%` to `1.0%`.
  * *Aggressive Personal Account:* `2.0%` to `3.0%`.

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🛡️ 2. Aegis MagicTrail & Dynamic TP (Trade Management)

This section controls how the EA manages the trade AFTER it is opened to maximize profits and minimize losses.

* **`InpUseMagicTrail` (Enable Fractal SL):**
  * `true`: Enables the intelligent trailing stop. Instead of trailing by a fixed number of pips, it trails behind the most recent "Fractal" (minor support/resistance), making it extremely hard for market noise to hit your Stop Loss.
  * `false`: Uses standard fixed Stop Loss.
* **`InpMagicTrailPeriod` (Trail Sensitivity):**
  * How many candles to look back to find the trailing Fractal.
  * *Default:* `5` (Fast, hugs the price tightly).
  * *Swing:* `10` or `15` (Leaves more breathing room for the trade).
* **`InpUseDynamicTP` (Enable Reversal Securer):**
  * `true`: Activates the "Dynamic Reversal TP". If your trade is in profit but a massive reversal candle appears, the EA will instantly close the trade to secure the profit.
* **`InpReversalPips` (Reversal Trigger Size):**
  * The size of the reversal candle (in points/pips) required to trigger the emergency Take Profit.
  * *Default:* `150` points. If a candle suddenly spikes 150 points against your profitable trade, it closes immediately.

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⚡ 3. System Setup (Safety & Aesthetics)

* **`InpMaxDrawdown` (Aegis Circuit Breaker):**
  * The maximum Daily Drawdown allowed. If your floating loss hits this percentage (e.g., `5.0%`), the EA will **Halt The System**, close all positions, and delete all pending orders to save your Prop Firm account.
* **`InpMagicNumber`:**
  * A unique ID for the EA's trades. Must be different if you run multiple Genesis EAs on the same account.
* **`InpCorner`, `InpXOffset`, `InpYOffset`:**
  * Controls the position of the Deep Matrix Dashboard on your chart.

---

💡 Top 3 Preset Strategies You Can Build:

1. **The London Breakout Sniper (Fast Intra-day)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_MARKET`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `8` (Asian Session range)
   - `InpUseMagicTrail`: `true` (`InpMagicTrailPeriod`: 3)
2. **The US30 News Trap (High Volatility)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_PENDING`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `24`
   - `InpUseDynamicTP`: `true` (`InpReversalPips`: 200)
3. **The Gold Swing Master (Long Term)**
   - `InpEntryMode`: `MODE_PENDING`
   - `InpBreakoutPeriod`: `72` (3 Days)
   - `InpUseMagicTrail`: `true` (`InpMagicTrailPeriod`: 12)

By mixing and matching these settings, you ensure that your trading pattern is 100% unique, making you completely immune to Prop Firm copy-trading rules. Enjoy the ultimate freedom with Genesis!

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Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
专家
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Amazing Traders
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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指标
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Fenrir Night Blade
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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