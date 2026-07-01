Psyche 16 Gold EA

Psyche 16 Gold EA — One Shot Strategy for XAUUSD M15

Psyche 16 Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around Smart Money Concepts — a framework of market analysis focused on institutional order flow, including order blocks, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps. The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any position-recovery technique. Every trade is independent, with a defined stop loss and take profit determined by market structure at the time of entry.

Entry Logic

The EA provides three independent entry triggers, each based on a different aspect of the Smart Money Concepts framework. Each trigger can be enabled or disabled individually, allowing the user to control trade frequency and the type of setups the system takes.

Trigger A — Order Block Retest

The EA waits for price to return to a previously confirmed M15 order block. When price enters the block within a configurable touch zone, the EA enters in the direction of the prevailing swing trend. This trigger produces fewer trades and targets higher-quality setups where price has clearly returned to a structural level.

Trigger B — Order Block Formation

When a new M15 order block is confirmed at bar close, the EA enters immediately at the formation of the block rather than waiting for a retest. This trigger is more active than Trigger A and captures early entries at newly formed institutional levels.

Trigger C — Break of Structure

When a confirmed M15 swing break of structure occurs, the EA enters in the direction of the breakout. The stop loss for these entries is placed at the extreme of the break of structure candle, providing a defined and objective invalidation point.

Built-In SMC Indicator

Psyche 16 Gold EA includes a complete Smart Money Concepts indicator compiled directly into the EA file. No separate purchase or installation is required. 

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop loss placement follows the structure of each trigger type.

For order block entries, the stop loss is placed beyond the edge of the order block with a configurable buffer. The buffer is included to reduce the effect of stop-hunting around structural levels.

For break of structure entries, the stop loss is placed at the extreme of the break of structure candle. This provides a clear and objective level at which the trade premise is considered invalid.

Take profit targets the nearest opposing order block on the H4 timeframe, identified by forward-scanning logic within the EA. A minimum risk-to-reward ratio can be configured. If the available target does not meet the defined minimum ratio, the EA does not enter the trade and waits for a level that qualifies.

Trade Management

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop engine monitors order blocks forming on a lower timeframe, set to M10 by default. As new order blocks form in the direction of the open trade, the stop loss is moved to protect accumulated profit. The monitoring timeframe and buffer distance are both configurable.

Breakeven

When price reaches a configurable profit distance from entry, the stop loss is automatically moved to the entry price. This removes the financial risk of the trade before the trailing or target logic takes over.

Pyramiding

The EA can add to winning positions when new qualifying order blocks form beyond the original entry point. All stop losses across same-direction positions are synchronized when a pyramid position is added. The maximum number of positions per direction is configurable and controls total exposure from pyramiding.

Risk Management

Risk per trade is calculated as a percentage of account balance, with lot size adjusted automatically based on account balance, leverage, and contract size. The following controls are available:

  • Percentage risk per trade, with automatic lot calculation
  • Daily loss limit, which halts new entries after a defined drawdown level is reached within the trading day
  • Session loss limit, which caps cumulative drawdown across a full session
  • Maximum consecutive losing trades per day, set to one by default, after which no further entries are opened
  • Maximum spread filter, which blocks entries when spread exceeds a defined threshold

Choppy Market Filter

The EA includes three independent layers that prevent entries during directionless or consolidating market conditions. If any active layer identifies unfavorable conditions, no new trades are opened.

Layer one uses SMC swing structure. Entries are blocked when no confirmed institutional trend structure is present on the chart.

Layer two uses the Average Directional Index on the H1 timeframe with a period of 14 by default. Entries are blocked when the ADX value falls below the configured threshold.

Layer three uses the Choppiness Index. Entries are blocked when the index indicates consolidation or ranging conditions.

Each layer can be enabled or disabled independently. Users who prefer a simpler filter can disable individual layers while keeping others active.

Setup

Step 1: Attach Psyche 16 Gold EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart.

Step 2: Set the risk percentage per trade. For live accounts, a conservative setting of 0.5 to 1 percent per trade is appropriate to start. Higher settings can be considered after observing live performance on the specific broker and account conditions.

Step 3: Enable the preferred entry triggers and allow the EA to run.

The EA manages all entries, exits, trailing stops, pyramiding, and risk controls automatically after setup.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Instrument: XAUUSD only
  • Chart timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 for conservative risk settings
  • Recommended deposit: $5,000 or above for pyramiding and flexible position sizing
  • Broker: Any broker with stable XAUUSD tick data
  • Account type: Standard, ECN, or prop firm accounts
  • Leverage: 1:100 as used in testing
  • Connection: Stable internet connection or VPS recommended for continuous operation
     GET FREE VPS: https://my.govpsfx.com/?ref=NDU0MTU6OkVO 

Prop Firm Compatibility

The daily loss limit and session loss limit settings are designed to work within standard prop firm drawdown rules. Users operating on prop firm accounts should configure the daily loss limit to match the specific rules of their firm before running the EA on a funded account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to purchase a separate indicator?

No. The full SMC indicator is compiled into the EA file. One file is attached to one chart. Nothing else is required.

Can the EA be used on other instruments?

Psyche 16 Gold EA was optimized and tested on XAUUSD M15 only. Using it on other instruments is not recommended without independent testing on those instruments.

What leverage was used during testing?

1:100. Leverage affects lot calculation directly. If your broker offers different leverage, adjust your risk percentage setting accordingly to maintain equivalent exposure.

Is it suitable for continuous 24/5 operation?

Yes. The spread filter, daily loss limit, and choppy market protection layers prevent the EA from entering trades during conditions outside its defined parameters automatically.

Support

Questions about setup, configuration, and performance can be submitted through the product comments section or through the MQL5 messaging system. All support is provided through these channels.

Risk Notice

Automated trading carries significant financial risk. The EA executes according to its programmed rules and cannot adapt to all market conditions. Results from any prior testing period do not indicate what results will occur in future periods. This product should be tested on a demo account before being attached to a live account. Only trade with capital that can be fully lost without affecting your financial situation.

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Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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