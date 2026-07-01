Psyche 16 Gold EA — One Shot Strategy for XAUUSD M15

Psyche 16 Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around Smart Money Concepts — a framework of market analysis focused on institutional order flow, including order blocks, breaks of structure, and fair value gaps. The system does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or any position-recovery technique. Every trade is independent, with a defined stop loss and take profit determined by market structure at the time of entry.

Entry Logic

The EA provides three independent entry triggers, each based on a different aspect of the Smart Money Concepts framework. Each trigger can be enabled or disabled individually, allowing the user to control trade frequency and the type of setups the system takes.

Trigger A — Order Block Retest

The EA waits for price to return to a previously confirmed M15 order block. When price enters the block within a configurable touch zone, the EA enters in the direction of the prevailing swing trend. This trigger produces fewer trades and targets higher-quality setups where price has clearly returned to a structural level.

Trigger B — Order Block Formation

When a new M15 order block is confirmed at bar close, the EA enters immediately at the formation of the block rather than waiting for a retest. This trigger is more active than Trigger A and captures early entries at newly formed institutional levels.

Trigger C — Break of Structure

When a confirmed M15 swing break of structure occurs, the EA enters in the direction of the breakout. The stop loss for these entries is placed at the extreme of the break of structure candle, providing a defined and objective invalidation point.

Built-In SMC Indicator

Psyche 16 Gold EA includes a complete Smart Money Concepts indicator compiled directly into the EA file. No separate purchase or installation is required.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop loss placement follows the structure of each trigger type.

For order block entries, the stop loss is placed beyond the edge of the order block with a configurable buffer. The buffer is included to reduce the effect of stop-hunting around structural levels.

For break of structure entries, the stop loss is placed at the extreme of the break of structure candle. This provides a clear and objective level at which the trade premise is considered invalid.

Take profit targets the nearest opposing order block on the H4 timeframe, identified by forward-scanning logic within the EA. A minimum risk-to-reward ratio can be configured. If the available target does not meet the defined minimum ratio, the EA does not enter the trade and waits for a level that qualifies.

Trade Management

Trailing Stop

The trailing stop engine monitors order blocks forming on a lower timeframe, set to M10 by default. As new order blocks form in the direction of the open trade, the stop loss is moved to protect accumulated profit. The monitoring timeframe and buffer distance are both configurable.

Breakeven

When price reaches a configurable profit distance from entry, the stop loss is automatically moved to the entry price. This removes the financial risk of the trade before the trailing or target logic takes over.

Pyramiding

The EA can add to winning positions when new qualifying order blocks form beyond the original entry point. All stop losses across same-direction positions are synchronized when a pyramid position is added. The maximum number of positions per direction is configurable and controls total exposure from pyramiding.

Risk Management

Risk per trade is calculated as a percentage of account balance, with lot size adjusted automatically based on account balance, leverage, and contract size. The following controls are available:

Percentage risk per trade, with automatic lot calculation

Daily loss limit, which halts new entries after a defined drawdown level is reached within the trading day

Session loss limit, which caps cumulative drawdown across a full session

Maximum consecutive losing trades per day, set to one by default, after which no further entries are opened

Maximum spread filter, which blocks entries when spread exceeds a defined threshold

Choppy Market Filter

The EA includes three independent layers that prevent entries during directionless or consolidating market conditions. If any active layer identifies unfavorable conditions, no new trades are opened.

Layer one uses SMC swing structure. Entries are blocked when no confirmed institutional trend structure is present on the chart.

Layer two uses the Average Directional Index on the H1 timeframe with a period of 14 by default. Entries are blocked when the ADX value falls below the configured threshold.

Layer three uses the Choppiness Index. Entries are blocked when the index indicates consolidation or ranging conditions.

Each layer can be enabled or disabled independently. Users who prefer a simpler filter can disable individual layers while keeping others active.

Setup

Step 1: Attach Psyche 16 Gold EA to an XAUUSD M15 chart.

Step 2: Set the risk percentage per trade. For live accounts, a conservative setting of 0.5 to 1 percent per trade is appropriate to start. Higher settings can be considered after observing live performance on the specific broker and account conditions.

Step 3: Enable the preferred entry triggers and allow the EA to run.

The EA manages all entries, exits, trailing stops, pyramiding, and risk controls automatically after setup.

Requirements and Recommendations

Instrument: XAUUSD only

Chart timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit: $1,000 for conservative risk settings

Recommended deposit: $5,000 or above for pyramiding and flexible position sizing

Broker: Any broker with stable XAUUSD tick data

Account type: Standard, ECN, or prop firm accounts

Leverage: 1:100 as used in testing



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Connection: Stable internet connection or VPS recommended for continuous operation

Prop Firm Compatibility

The daily loss limit and session loss limit settings are designed to work within standard prop firm drawdown rules. Users operating on prop firm accounts should configure the daily loss limit to match the specific rules of their firm before running the EA on a funded account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to purchase a separate indicator?

No. The full SMC indicator is compiled into the EA file. One file is attached to one chart. Nothing else is required.

Can the EA be used on other instruments?

Psyche 16 Gold EA was optimized and tested on XAUUSD M15 only. Using it on other instruments is not recommended without independent testing on those instruments.

What leverage was used during testing?

1:100. Leverage affects lot calculation directly. If your broker offers different leverage, adjust your risk percentage setting accordingly to maintain equivalent exposure.

Is it suitable for continuous 24/5 operation?

Yes. The spread filter, daily loss limit, and choppy market protection layers prevent the EA from entering trades during conditions outside its defined parameters automatically.

Support

Questions about setup, configuration, and performance can be submitted through the product comments section or through the MQL5 messaging system. All support is provided through these channels.

Risk Notice

Automated trading carries significant financial risk. The EA executes according to its programmed rules and cannot adapt to all market conditions. Results from any prior testing period do not indicate what results will occur in future periods. This product should be tested on a demo account before being attached to a live account. Only trade with capital that can be fully lost without affecting your financial situation.