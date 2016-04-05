# LIGHTNING PEGASUS — Product Description (English)





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## Overview





Lightning Pegasus is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for NAS100 on the M30 timeframe. It applies a liquidity-based trading strategy (Smart Money Concepts / ICT): sweep detection, confirmation through displacement and Fair Value Gap, entry on price return, with multi-layer risk management.





| | |

|---|---|

| Symbol | NAS100 (check your broker's exact suffix) |

| Timeframe | M30 |

| Account type | Netting or Hedging |





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## How the robot works





The robot follows a three-step sequence:





1. **Liquidity sweep**: a wick pierces a recent pivot level, then price closes back on the other side (reclaim).

2. **Confirmation**: a strong-bodied candle breaks structure in the direction of the reclaim, leaving an imbalance zone (Fair Value Gap / Order Block).

3. **Entry**: price returns into that zone, and the robot opens the position with a stop loss placed beyond the swept wick, adjusted to volatility (ATR).





A regime filter (moving averages) sets the allowed direction. A confluence of reversal signals (structure break, engulfing, rejection) confirms the entry. Exit occurs on a moving average cross, with an automatic circuit breaker in case of equity bleed and a halt after a streak of consecutive losses.





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## Validated configuration (reference backtest)





### Risk management

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Risk per trade (% balance) | 1.0 (adjustable, see results table) |

| SL buffer beyond wick (x ATR) | 0.13 |

| ATR period | 15 |

| Break-even | Enabled |





### Sweep detection

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Recent pivots scanned | 10 |

| Pivot left / right bars | 7 / 2 |

| Search depth | 110 |

| Equal highs/lows tolerance (x ATR) | 0.5 |

| Minimum wick (x ATR) | 0.1 |

| Minimum reclaim candle body | 0.5 |





### Displacement / entry

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Minimum displacement body (x ATR) | 0.7 |

| Invalidation buffer (x ATR) | 2.0 |

| Max bars before reset | 6 |

| Order Block entry accepted | Yes |





### Regime gate

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Regime filter | Enabled |

| Fast / slow MA | 11 / 15 |





### Exit

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Mode | MA crossover |

| Exit MA fast / slow | 4 / 6 |

| Exit timeframe | H1 |





### Circuit breaker

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Pause if equity drops by | 5.4% from peak |

| Resume MA | 93 |





### Reversal confirmation

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| CHoCH | Active |

| Rejection candle (pin bar >= 5x body) | Active |

| Engulfing | Active |

| Signal combination | OR (one is enough) |

| Applies to | Sells confirmed, buys unrestricted |





### Same-level re-entry lock

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| "Same level" distance | 10x ATR |

| Lock release distance | 2x ATR |





### Consecutive loss halt

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Trigger | 5 consecutive losses |

| Pause duration | 195 M30 bars |





### Post-loss risk adjustment

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Trigger | 10 consecutive losses |

| Applied factor | 2.3 |

| Return to normal risk | After 6 consecutive wins |





### CHoCH age limit

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Bias lifetime | 201 bars |





### Extreme trend veto

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Reference MA | 20 periods |

| Max distance before veto | 2.9x ATR |





### Moving average stability filter (anti-whipsaw)

| Parameter | Value |

|---|---|

| Active | Yes |

| Analysis window | 8 bars |

| Max tolerated crossovers | 2 |

| Required persistence | 1 bar |





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## Advanced tools available (disabled by default)





Beyond the validated configuration above, the robot includes a library of optional tools you can activate and optimize yourself to adapt it to another instrument, another timeframe, or to further refine your own results. Each has its own independent switch and its own parameters, sweepable in the MetaTrader optimizer:





- **Hour filter**: 10 independent time windows to block trading during specific hours.

- **Cooldown after loss**: delay before retrying a trade in the same direction after a loss.

- **Hard structural gate**: makes market structure take priority over the regime filter.

- **Allowed direction**: restrict the robot to buys only, sells only, or keep both.

- **Velocity/acceleration score**: momentum filter based on recent price dynamics.

- **Premium/discount zone**: only allows entries from the extremes of an H1/H4 range, with detection of consolidation followed by a clean breakaway.

- **Market regime**: classifies the market (clear trend or ambiguous zone) via volatility, candle indecision, and multi-timeframe vote.

- **Moving average spread**: opening and closing windows based on the gap between fast/slow moving averages.

- **Spread projection**: short-term extrapolation of moving average dynamics.

- **Adaptive pivot tolerance**: alternative method for grouping liquidity levels.

- **Multi-swing structure**: requires a chain of several aligned pivots before validating an entry.

- **Diagnostic logging**: CSV export of indicator states at each trade, for your own analysis.

- **Prop firm guardrails**: daily loss limit, total drawdown limit, and profit target, designed for challenge accounts.





This flexibility lets each user explore their own combinations through the Strategy Tester and calibrate the robot to their instrument, their risk management style, or their account requirements.





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## Backtest results by risk per trade





| Risk per trade | Net profit | Trades | Drawdown |

|---|---|---|---|

| 1.0% | 2,213,133 | 441 | 7.15% |

| 0.9% | 1,661,648 | 442 | 7.82% |

| 0.8% | 1,254,770 | 439 | 7.43% |

| 0.7% | 1,082,686 | 447 | 9.53% |

| 0.6% | 686,574 | 437 | 9.69% |

| 0.5% | 524,894 | 448 | 8.22% |

| 0.4% | 352,731 | 448 | 6.28% |

| 0.3% | 233,494 | 447 | 5.57% |

| 0.2% | 132,804 | 447 | 3.94% |





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## Detailed statistics (1.0% risk)





| Statistic | Value |

|---|---|

| Net profit | 2,213,133.36 |

| Gross profit / Gross loss | 4,123,468.21 / -1,910,334.85 |

| Maximum equity drawdown | 182,059.69 (7.15%) |

| Profit Factor | 2.16 |

| Recovery Factor | 12.16 |

| Sharpe Ratio | 6.72 |

| Total trades | 441 |

| Largest win / Largest loss | 325,249.14 / -24,826.69 |

| Max consecutive losses | 13 (-25,009.52) |





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## Disclaimer





The results shown come from a backtest on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account before live use, and only invest capital you can afford to lose.



