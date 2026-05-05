Prime Confluence Engine MT4

TMoney OrderBLockWeek Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo 指标

The indicator is activated at the beginning of each week and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performance and complement it with other trend or oscillation type