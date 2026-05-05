Prime Confluence Engine MT4
- 指标
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Artem KoliadaMQL4/MQL5 Developer 💻 | Turning trading strategies into profitable code. Expert Advisors (EA) & Custom Indicators for MT4/MT5. Let's automate your trading
- 版本: 1.21
- 更新: 18 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
Prime Confluence Engine (PCE) 是一款专业级指标，采用三层信号过滤架构。PCE 不依赖单一算法，而是结合了市场状态检测 (Renko)、动态水平 (SuperTrend) 以及高级数学分析（马尔可夫链和分形维数），以识别高概率的入场点。
只有当三个独立层面的方向完全一致时，才会生成交易信号。该指标严格在收盘的 K 线上运行，绝不重绘 (No Repaint)。
三层架构：
第 1 层：自适应 Renko (市场状态) 与标准方法不同，我们的 Renko 引擎直接内置于指标逻辑中，无需创建离线图表。砖块大小基于 ATR 动态计算，使系统能够自动适应当前的市场波动。该层有效过滤市场噪音，揭示潜在趋势。
第 2 层：Prime Trend (方向与水平) 基于中位数价格和 ATR 的高级算法（改进的 SuperTrend 概念）。它计算动态支撑线（用于做多）和阻力线（用于做空），充当系统的主要方向指南针。
第 3 层：Markov & Time Exponent (信号质量) 专为概率评估设计的独特数学模块：
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时间指数 (TE)：分析价格走势的分形维数。它过滤掉死寂的盘整市场和不可预测的混乱市场，确保您只在清晰的趋势阶段进行交易。
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马尔可夫链：基于过去 100 根 K 线的状态转换，计算当前市场状态持续的统计概率。
主要特点：
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100% 不重绘：所有计算、K 线颜色和警报均在 K 线收盘时锁定。
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交互式面板：图表上整洁的面板实时显示每个过滤器的状态。您始终清楚信号有效或被忽略的原因。
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自定义颜色 K 线：指标用自身的视觉逻辑覆盖标准图表。灰色 K 线表示不确定（等待）。彩色 K 线（蓝色或红色）表示所有入场条件完全汇聚 (Confluence)。
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全面的警报系统：支持弹出窗口、声音、发送至手机终端的推送通知以及电子邮件警报。
如何交易：
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做多 (BUY)：K 线收盘为蓝色。面板上所有组件（Prime Trend、Renko、Markov、Time Exponent）均显示向上信号和 OK 状态。支撑线变为蓝色。
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做空 (SELL)：K 线收盘为红色。面板上所有组件均显示向下信号和 OK 状态。阻力线变为红色。
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等待 (WAIT)：K 线为中性（灰色）。面板显示 WAITING 状态。避免入场。 专业提示：使用动态 Prime Trend 线（蓝色/红色）作为设置止损的可靠追踪参考。
主要输入参数：
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ATR Period & Multiplier：调整基础趋势（第 2 层）的灵敏度和通道宽度。
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Use Renko Filter：启用/禁用 Renko 模块（包括最小确认砖块数和 ATR 大小乘数的输入）。
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Use Markov Filter：启用概率过滤并设置最低可接受阈值（默认值为 0.52 / 52%）。
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Use Time Exponent：启用分形维数过滤器（包括最小和最大混乱阈值）。
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Visuals & Alerts：完全自定义颜色、面板 X/Y 坐标，并开启/关闭特定的通知方法。
I have been using it for about two months. I like the ingenuity behind combining Renko Chart with Supertrend and Markov Chain to get the probability for the State Transition Matrix.
The indicator's User Interface is clean, intuitive and coded well. Further, the author seems to be very quick in updating the indicator when there is a problem. He is receptive to new idea, polite and keen in getting thing done. A professional developer. It would be great if there is a technical description (or reference) on Markov & Time Exponent (Signal Quality). I am sure many common traders never heard about Markov Chain (as it is more Finance Academic type of literature).