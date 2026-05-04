NEW YORK BREAKER - SETUP GUIDE

🗽 New York Breaker — Quick Setup Guide

Opening Range Breakout EA for US100 / NAS100 during the New York session.

This guide walks you through setting up the EA in under 5 minutes. Pure ORB strategy with hard stop loss on every trade. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

🚀 Step 1: Attach the EA

ONE CHART SETUP!

After purchase, the EA appears automatically in your Navigator under Expert Advisors / Market . Drag it onto a chart of US100 / NAS100 / USTEC — the EA works on M15 timeframe.

You only need ONE chart to run the strategy.

⚙️ Step 2: Enable Algo Trading

In the EA window → Common tab → enable Allow Algo Trading.

Then click the AutoTrading button in the top toolbar to activate live trading.

🔁 Step 3: Check Symbol Names

Make sure the US100 symbol matches your broker exactly.

Examples of broker variants:

US100 → on some brokers

USTEC → ICMarkets, Pepperstone

NAS100 → other brokers

NDX100 , USTECm , US100.cash → broker-specific variants

Make sure the symbol is added to your Market Watch.

⚠️ Wrong or missing symbol = the EA cannot operate

🕐 Step 4: Adjust the NY Session Time

The default opening hour is 16:15 (broker server time), which works for most ECN brokers (GMT+2/+3).

If your broker uses a different timezone, adjust the InpSessionStartHour and InpSessionStartMinute inputs to match the actual New York open (15:30 New York time).

Common broker times:

ICMarkets / Pepperstone (GMT+3 in winter): 16:15

GMT+2 brokers: 15:15

GMT+0 brokers: 13:15

⚠️ Verify the session time matches your broker — wrong time means no trades.

⚖️ Step 5: Set Risk Per Trade

Configure your risk through the InpRiskPercent input:

Risk profiles:

Conservative → 0.25% per trade

Recommended → 0.5% per trade (default)

Moderate → 1.0% per trade

Aggressive → 2.0% per trade (not recommended)

Maximum 2 trades per day (the second only opens after the first hits stop loss).

🎯 Step 6: Configure Trade Management

The EA includes professional trade management features:

Stop Loss → fixed at the opposite side of the range

Take Profit → at multiples of risk (default R:R = 1:10)

Break-Even → SL moves to entry after a configurable R-multiple

Tighten SL → SL tightens after a deeper R-multiple

Trailing Stop → activates after price moves 200% of range size

All these features are configurable via inputs and can be turned off independently.

📅 Step 7: Trading Days Filter

Toggle individual weekdays on/off using the day filter inputs. Useful for:

Prop firm accounts that disallow Friday trading

Skipping holidays

Avoiding specific market conditions

By default, all weekdays are enabled.

📊 Step 8: Verify the On-Chart Panel

Once attached, an on-chart panel appears showing:

Status — building range / waiting breakout / in trade / closed

Range levels — current high and low of the NY opening range

Today's trade — direction, entry price, SL, current P&L

Stats — total trades, win rate, today's P&L

Account info — balance, equity, free margin

Visual range box drawn on the chart shows the High and Low of the first 30 minutes.

🏦 Account & Broker Recommendations

Minimum recommended deposit: €1,000 / $1,000 for stable lot sizing.

Broker requirements:

Low spreads on US100 (1-2 points typical)

Fast execution during NY open

ECN-style pricing preferred

Avoid market makers with widening spreads at NY open

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 reliability.

📈 The Strategy in 5 Lines

Range building — observe the first 30 minutes of NY session, mark High and Low Pending orders — BuyStop above range high, SellStop below range low (OCO logic) Hard stop loss — fixed at the opposite side of the range High R:R — Take Profit at 5–10× the risk for asymmetric returns End-of-day cleanup — pending orders cancelled at 18:00, all positions closed at 23:00

📊 Why It Works

The first 30 minutes of the New York session are when institutional traders, market makers and large funds enter their positions for the day.

The opening range becomes a battlefield between buyers and sellers. The breakout reveals which side won — and the move that follows is often strong and directional.

By entering on the breakout with a fixed stop loss and high R:R, the EA captures these institutional moves without exposure to mean-reversion or news noise.

📚 Documentation

A complete User Manual (PDF) is available in English and Portuguese, covering:

Detailed installation

Strategy explanation

Every input documented

Backtest analysis

Troubleshooting & FAQ

Disclaimers

📥 The manual is available in the comments section of the product page on the MQL5 Marketplace.

⚠️ Disclaimers

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always demo test for at least 2–3 weeks before going live.

👉 Get New York Breaker

Available now on the MQL5 Marketplace.

Questions? Drop a comment below or on the product page — I respond to every message.

Happy trading! 🚀