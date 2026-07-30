Drag Fib MT4

Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision.
Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg.

As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol.

Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work.


Built for Traders Who Want To

  • Place Fibonacci retracements more quickly and precisely than with the standard MetaTrader tool.
  • Keep the retracement aligned as the selected trend extends.
  • Analyze the same Fibonacci structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Preserve separate placements when switching between symbols.


What Drag Fib Does

Click the chart-corner button to display the vertical drag line. Move the line across the selected trend leg and release it when the Fibonacci structure aligns with the intended move.
The tool places the retracement automatically from wick to wick and clears the drag line after release.


Key Benefits

Precise Placement in Seconds
Create accurately aligned wick-to-wick retracements without repeatedly adjusting the standard MetaTrader Fibonacci tool.

Automatic Trend Extension
When the selected move continues, the Fibonacci structure updates to include the new trend extreme.

Consistent Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Saved anchor points remain attached to the same trend leg when switching chart timeframes.

Separate Memory for Each Symbol
Each symbol retains its own Fibonacci structure, keeping multi-market analysis organized within one chart window.


Core Features

Seven Customizable Fibonacci Levels
Configure each level individually, including its ratio, line width, and line style.

Quick Chart-Corner Control
Display, reset, or remove the Fibonacci structure directly from the chart.

Wick-to-Wick Alignment
The tool uses candle extremes to create accurately positioned retracement structures.

Multi-Symbol Fibonacci Memory
Saved structures are restored automatically when returning to a previously configured symbol.


How to use

1. Attach Drag Fib to the chart.

2. Click the Fib button to display the vertical drag line.

3. Drag the line to the start of the chosen trend leg. 

4. Release it when the Fibonacci levels align with the intended move. The dragline automatically clears.

5. Clear the structure with a button click.


Notes and Limitations

Drag Fib is designed for placing Fibonacci retracements on recent price action. It is not intended for analyzing older historical trend legs.



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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
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Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
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Draggable Candle Timer MT5
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The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock. To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point. Key Features Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown Adjustable p
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Auto Fibonacci for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
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MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
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The MT4 Sessions Indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart using colored candles. It helps traders quickly identify which price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. The indicator is especially useful for volume profile, supply and demand, and other level-based traders, where the timing of a move can be as important as the price level itself. By visually separating trading sessions, it becomes easier to identify patterns, compare session behavior, an
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Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
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Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pri
Drag Pitchfork
Part-time Day Trader
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Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags. Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules. Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand. Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strateg
Stop Run Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
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Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Volume Key Levels for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
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See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels   turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Test
Candle Break Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No cons
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pr
Drag Fib
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Stop Run Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Utilities
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Candle Break Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No con
Volume Key Levels for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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