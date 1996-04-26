Candle Break Alert Hub MT4

Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades.
Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart.

Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels.

No constant chart watching. No early FOMO entries. Simply get alerted when the selected confirmation occurs on the current chart or another Market Watch symbol.


Why Use Candle Break Alert Hub?

Candle Break Alert Hub turns candle-close confirmation into a structured and repeatable workflow. Alerts can be activated whenever confirmation is needed, monitored across multiple symbols, and cleared or replaced within seconds.

This helps traders wait for objective confirmation, avoid impulsive entries, and apply the same entry process more consistently across every setup.


Who Is It For?

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders seeking confirmation after a liquidity sweep or stop run
  • Reversal traders using supply and demand zones, order blocks, or volume-profile levels
  • Multi-symbol traders managing confirmation alerts from one chart
  • Part-time traders reducing constant chart watching
  • Mechanical traders building a consistent and repeatable entry process


What Candle Break Alert Hub Does

A simple two-button panel activates candle-close break monitoring directly from the chart:

  • One button activates long-side monitoring
  • One button activates short-side monitoring
  • Clicking an active button again clears the alert

After activation, the tool monitors the selected direction in the background and sends an alert when the chosen break confirmation appears. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or simply re-setting the alert.



Key Benefits

Manual Control When Alerts Are Active
Activate monitoring at planned support, resistance, or reversal areas. This keeps attention focused on relevant setups rather than every candle break detected by a fully automatic alerter.

Wait for Objective Confirmation
Candle-close conditions help filter impulsive reversal setups and reduce premature entries before momentum has been confirmed.

Review Every Alert Visually
Chart markings display the active break level, activation time, and trigger candle, making each setup easy to review and validate.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple Market Watch symbols from one central panel.


Core Features

Two-Button Chart Panel
Activate long-side or short-side break monitoring instantly from a clean on-chart panel. Clicking an active button again clears the alert.

Four Break Confirmation Types
Select one mechanical break type in the input settings for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break
  • Candle Wick Break
  • Fractal Break by Close
  • Fractal Break by Full Candle

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols from one panel, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adapt to light and dark chart backgrounds for clear visibility.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol name in the panel loads that symbol directly onto the chart.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool immediately checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.


Manual

1. Attach the Tool to the Chart: Select the preferred candle-close break type in the input settings for consistent use.
2. Wait for Price to Reach a Key Area: Monitor support, resistance, or a planned reversal area.
3. Activate the Alert: Start long-side or short-side monitoring directly from the chart.
4. Clear the Alert: Click the same button again to remove the active alert.

Triggered Alerts:
When an alert triggers, the chart markings turn gray and an arrow marks the trigger candle. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or resetting the alert.

Bullet Marker:
A bullet marker at the break-level height shows when monitoring was activated, making later validation easier.

The Multi-Symbol Panel: 
Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.
Red box: Active alert.
Gray box: Triggered alert

Changing the Chart Symbol:
Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol directly from Market Watch onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.
Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol in the panel loads it onto the chart.


Choose the Right Candle Break

Several candle-break types are available to match different entry styles. Body and wick breaks provide earlier, more aggressive signals, while fractal breaks require stronger confirmation and generally trigger later.


Body Break

Body breaks provide the earliest signals and often the most favorable entry prices, but they are also the most aggressive and can produce more false signals.

They are best suited to traders who have the patience to wait for additional market context indicating that a stronger reversal may be developing, helping reduce the risk of entering too early and being stopped out before the expected move begins.


Wick Break

Wick breaks provide stronger confirmation than body breaks while still allowing relatively early, well-positioned entries.
This balance makes the wick break a practical starting point for many strategies and the default break type in the tool.


Fractal Break by Close

A fractal break by close requires the candle to close beyond the most recent valid fractal. This provides stronger confirmation, but the signal may arrive too late for an attractive direct market entry.

Placing a deeper pending order at a more favorable entry level can help capture a short-term pullback after the fractal break. This is often the preferred entry approach for this confirmation type.
The fractal break type is suited to traders who prioritize stronger confirmation and accept that some setups may be missed.


Fractal Break by Full Candle

A full-candle fractal break requires the entire candle, including its wick, to remain beyond the fractal level without touching the break line.

This provides the strongest mechanical confirmation of the four break types. Signals occur later and may offer less favorable entry prices, but they can help filter weaker breaks and reduce the need for additional reversal confirmation.


Important Note About Fractal Breaks

Fractal break alerts monitor the most recent confirmed fractal. If that fractal has already been broken when monitoring begins, the tool does not wait for a new fractal to form. An alert can trigger at the next candle close if price produces another valid break beyond the same fractal level.

Tip: Add the Bill Williams Fractals indicator to the chart to follow the monitored levels visually. Fractals on the two most recent closed candles are skipped because they are not yet confirmed.


Notes & Limitations

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Candle Break Alert Hub can be tested in the Strategy Tester, but the multi-symbol panel is not available during testing.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.



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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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