Drag Fib MT4

Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision.

Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg.

As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol.

Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work.





Built for Traders Who Want To

Place Fibonacci retracements more quickly and precisely than with the standard MetaTrader tool.

Keep the retracement aligned as the selected trend extends.

Analyze the same Fibonacci structure across multiple timeframes.

Preserve separate placements when switching between symbols.



What Drag Fib Does

Click the chart-corner button to display the vertical drag line. Move the line across the selected trend leg and release it when the Fibonacci structure aligns with the intended move.

The tool places the retracement automatically from wick to wick and clears the drag line after release.





Key Benefits

Precise Placement in Seconds

Create accurately aligned wick-to-wick retracements without repeatedly adjusting the standard MetaTrader Fibonacci tool.

Automatic Trend Extension

When the selected move continues, the Fibonacci structure updates to include the new trend extreme.

Consistent Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Saved anchor points remain attached to the same trend leg when switching chart timeframes.

Separate Memory for Each Symbol

Each symbol retains its own Fibonacci structure, keeping multi-market analysis organized within one chart window.





Core Features

Seven Customizable Fibonacci Levels

Configure each level individually, including its ratio, line width, and line style.

Quick Chart-Corner Control

Display, reset, or remove the Fibonacci structure directly from the chart.

Wick-to-Wick Alignment

The tool uses candle extremes to create accurately positioned retracement structures.

Multi-Symbol Fibonacci Memory

Saved structures are restored automatically when returning to a previously configured symbol.





How to use

1. Attach Drag Fib to the chart.

2. Click the Fib button to display the vertical drag line.

3. Drag the line to the start of the chosen trend leg.

4. Release it when the Fibonacci levels align with the intended move. The dragline automatically clears.

5. Clear the structure with a button click.





Notes and Limitations

Drag Fib is designed for placing Fibonacci retracements on recent price action. It is not intended for analyzing older historical trend legs.