Drag Fib MT4

Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision.
Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg.

As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol.

Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work.


Built for Traders Who Want To

  • Place Fibonacci retracements more quickly and precisely than with the standard MetaTrader tool.
  • Keep the retracement aligned as the selected trend extends.
  • Analyze the same Fibonacci structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Preserve separate placements when switching between symbols.


What Drag Fib Does

Click the chart-corner button to display the vertical drag line. Move the line across the selected trend leg and release it when the Fibonacci structure aligns with the intended move.
The tool places the retracement automatically from wick to wick and clears the drag line after release.


Key Benefits

Precise Placement in Seconds
Create accurately aligned wick-to-wick retracements without repeatedly adjusting the standard MetaTrader Fibonacci tool.

Automatic Trend Extension
When the selected move continues, the Fibonacci structure updates to include the new trend extreme.

Consistent Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Saved anchor points remain attached to the same trend leg when switching chart timeframes.

Separate Memory for Each Symbol
Each symbol retains its own Fibonacci structure, keeping multi-market analysis organized within one chart window.


Core Features

Seven Customizable Fibonacci Levels
Configure each level individually, including its ratio, line width, and line style.

Quick Chart-Corner Control
Display, reset, or remove the Fibonacci structure directly from the chart.

Wick-to-Wick Alignment
The tool uses candle extremes to create accurately positioned retracement structures.

Multi-Symbol Fibonacci Memory
Saved structures are restored automatically when returning to a previously configured symbol.


How to use

1. Attach Drag Fib to the chart.

2. Click the Fib button to display the vertical drag line.

3. Drag the line to the start of the chosen trend leg. 

4. Release it when the Fibonacci levels align with the intended move. The dragline automatically clears.

5. Clear the structure with a button click.


Notes and Limitations

Drag Fib is designed for placing Fibonacci retracements on recent price action. It is not intended for analyzing older historical trend legs.



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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Zoryk Gold mt4
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Currency Strength Wizard
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Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
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5 (9)
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Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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