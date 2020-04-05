Zenith Daily Buyer

Zenith Daily Buyer is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (Nasdaq) indices

The US indices have a long-term historical tendency to move upward during specific liquidity windows. Zenith Daily Buyer automates this "Daily Long" strategy, allowing you to capture intraday momentum without needing to sit in front of the charts.


The Strategy Logic

  • Precision Entry: The EA monitors the market and opens a Buy position exactly at 01:05 Server time.

  • Daily Liquidation: To avoid the high spreads, swap fees, and "gap" risks of the market rollover, the EA automatically closes the position at 22:30 Server time. You start every day with a clean slate and zero open risk.


Key Features

  • Optimized for Indices: Perfectly suited for the volatility and trend characteristics of US30 and US100.

  • Set-and-Forget Automation: Handles the entry, management, and exit entirely on its own.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Includes customizable trailing stops and break-even offsets to protect capital during mid-day reversals.

  • No Dangerous Logic: Does not use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Each trade has a clear exit plan.


Input Parameters

  • Timing: Trading Start (Daily entry time) and Trading End (Daily exit time).

  • Volume: Lot Size for fixed-position sizing.

  • Protections: Stop Loss and Take Profit ( 0 ).

  • Management: Toggleable “Auto Break-even” and “Auto Trailing stop” with granular controls for Trigger, Step, and Offset.

  • Identification: Magic Number for running on multiple instruments simultaneously.


Setup Requirements

  • Symbols: US30 (Dow Jones) & US100 (Nasdaq).

  • Timeframe: H1 or any.

  • VPS: Essential.

    • Recommended Deposit:

                 - Min: 500 $ for 0.1 Lot

                 - Recommended: 1000$  for 0.1 Lot


      How to Set Up the Zenith Daily Buyer:

            1- Open two charts: the US30 chart and the US100 chart.
            2- Drag and drop "Zenith Daily Buyer" onto the US30 chart. Set the magic number to 1 and adjust the risk according to your preferences.
            3- Drag and drop "Zenith Daily Buyer" onto the US100 chart. Set the magic number to 2 and adjust the risk according to your preferences.
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        Эксперты
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        5 (1)
        Утилиты
        Риск-менеджер по принципу «Настроил и забыл» для мультивялютной торговли ️ Никогда не оставляйте сделку без защиты. Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager) — это незаменимая фоновая утилита для трейдеров, которые ставят безопасность на первое место. В отличие от громоздких торговых панелей, этот инструмент работает незаметно, мгновенно защищая каждую открытую сделку. Открываете ли вы ордера вручную или используете другой советник (EA), этот менеджер гарантирует, что у каждой позиции сразу же появятся жес
        The Super Manager MT5
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Утилиты
        The "Smart Lot" Trading Panel for Visual Execution Stop Guessing Your Lot Size. Trade with Precision. The Super Manager (MT5 Manager)  removes the math from your trading. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes or risking too much on a volatile candle, simply define your Risk in Dollars ($) or ( account currency USD, EUR, GBP..) , drag your Stop Loss line on the chart, and let the EA calculate the exact lot size for you instantly. Perfect for traders who follow strict Risk:Reward ratios (1:2,
        Magic Keyboard MT5
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Утилиты
        Trade at the Speed of Thought – No Mouse Required The Fastest Way to Execute Trades. Magic Keyboard   (MT5 Utility)   transforms your standard keyboard into a professional trading cockpit. Stop wasting milliseconds dragging your mouse to a "Buy" button. With this utility, you can execute, secure, and close trades instantly using the arrow keys you already know. Perfect for   Scalpers   and   High-Frequency Traders   where every split-second counts. [   Get the MT4 Version Here   ] Default Hotk
        Close Partial MT5
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Утилиты
        Bank Your Profits & Secure Your Trade in One Click The Ultimate "Scale Out" Tool for Professional Traders. Close Partial  (MT5 Utility) is designed for traders who want to lock in profits without killing the trend. With a single click, you can bank a percentage of your profit instantly. New Feature (Auto-Secure): Stop wasting time dragging your Stop Loss after taking profit. This manager can now automatically move your Stop Loss to Break-Even the moment you click the "Close Partial" button. Bank
        Price Alert Line Indicator
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Индикаторы
        The "One-Click" Breakout Monitor Never Miss a Breakout Again. Price Alert Line is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, this tool places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. New Feature (Smart UI): The control buttons now automatically adapt to match your line colors. If you set your resistance li
        Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Индикаторы
        Хватит гадать. Хватит считать вручную. Начните торговать. Risk Reward Tool переносит интуитивный визуальный интерфейс TradingView прямо на ваш график MetaTrader. Профессиональный трейдинг требует точного риск-менеджмента, но расчет размера лота в Excel — это долго и опасно. Решение: Просто перетащите визуальные линии на уровни Входа, Стоп Лосса и Тейк Профита. Инструмент мгновенно рассчитывает, каким лотом нужно войти, чтобы рискнуть конкретной суммой в долларах (например, $50). [   Get the M
        ORB Automator Opening Range Breakout
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Эксперты
        If you already trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy manually , you know the daily routine: wait for the opening range to form, quickly calculate your risk, place your Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, and monitor the trade. ORB Automator is designed specifically for experienced ORB traders to completely automate this mechanical workflow. You define the times and the risk; the EA handles the execution. Instead of staring at the screen waiting for a candle to close, let the EA identify the
        AutoClose Time Manager MT5
        Nabil Oukhouma
        Утилиты
        Never worry about leaving trades open overnight or over the weekend again. AutoClose Time Manager is a lightweight, highly reliable trade management utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified server time. Whether you are an intraday trader looking to flatten your account before the daily rollover, or a prop-firm trader strictly avoiding weekend holding penalties, this tool ensures your account is clean exactly when you need it to be. [   Get t
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