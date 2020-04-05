Klawes Guardian AI

Klawes Gold Scalper AI is a high-frequency trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe. This robot is engineered to capture small, rapid price movements with precision, making it ideal for traders who prefer active and fast-paced trading.

Key Features:

- M1 Strategy: Specialized in 1-minute scalping using advanced momentum and liquidity filters.
- Cent Account Friendly: Fully optimized to run on Cent accounts starting with as little as $50.
- High-Speed Execution: Designed for fast entry and exit of trades to minimize market exposure.
- Low Deposit Requirements: Start with a small amount and grow your account with a minimum deposit of only $50.
- Adaptive Logic: The robot adapts to market volatility, especially during peak gold trading hours.

Technical Recommendations:

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
- Account Type: Cent, Standard, or ECN (low spread strongly recommended)
- Minimum Balance: $30 (Cent) or $50 (Standard)
- Broker: Any broker with MT4/MT5 and low spreads on Gold
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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