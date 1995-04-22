Klawes Guardian AI

Klawes Gold Scalper AI is a high-frequency trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe. This robot is engineered to capture small, rapid price movements with precision, making it ideal for traders who prefer active and fast-paced trading.





Key Features:





- M1 Strategy: Specialized in 1-minute scalping using advanced momentum and liquidity filters.

- Cent Account Friendly: Fully optimized to run on Cent accounts starting with as little as $50.

- High-Speed Execution: Designed for fast entry and exit of trades to minimize market exposure.

- Low Deposit Requirements: Start with a small amount and grow your account with a minimum deposit of only $50.

- Adaptive Logic: The robot adapts to market volatility, especially during peak gold trading hours.





Technical Recommendations:





- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

- Account Type: Cent, Standard, or ECN (low spread strongly recommended)

- Minimum Balance: $30 (Cent) or $50 (Standard)

- Broker: Any broker with MT4/MT5 and low spreads on Gold