Klawes Guardian AI

Klawes Gold Scalper AI is a high-frequency trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe. This robot is engineered to capture small, rapid price movements with precision, making it ideal for traders who prefer active and fast-paced trading.

Key Features:

- M1 Strategy: Specialized in 1-minute scalping using advanced momentum and liquidity filters.
- Cent Account Friendly: Fully optimized to run on Cent accounts starting with as little as $50.
- High-Speed Execution: Designed for fast entry and exit of trades to minimize market exposure.
- Low Deposit Requirements: Start with a small amount and grow your account with a minimum deposit of only $50.
- Adaptive Logic: The robot adapts to market volatility, especially during peak gold trading hours.

Technical Recommendations:

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
- Account Type: Cent, Standard, or ECN (low spread strongly recommended)
- Minimum Balance: $30 (Cent) or $50 (Standard)
- Broker: Any broker with MT4/MT5 and low spreads on Gold
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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