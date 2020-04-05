Fibo Matrix

FiboMatrix: The Institutional Fibonacci Confluence Engine

Imagine having a trading system engineered not just for profit, but for absolute capital preservation. If you are tired of standard retail Expert Advisors that perform well in backtests but fail during unexpected live market volatility, you will appreciate the peace of mind that FiboMatrix delivers.

By combining classical Fibonacci retracements with multi-indicator confluence and institutional-grade broker defenses, FiboMatrix transforms chaotic market movements into highly structured, high-probability trading opportunities.

The FiboMatrix Philosophy: Defense-First Algorithmic Trading

Most commercial EAs rely on aggressive mathematical models that guarantee eventual ruin. FiboMatrix is different. It is a defense-first algorithmic engine. Before any trade is placed, the system analyzes market volatility, broker execution quality, and strict margin requirements to ensure the environment is absolutely safe.

Trade Like an Institution: FiboMatrix automatically identifies high-probability swing highs and lows, calculating dynamic Fibonacci levels (0, 23.6, 76.4, 100). It validates entries using Multi-Timeframe trend alignment, RSI, ATR, and adaptive Bollinger Bands, ensuring you only enter when probabilities are overwhelmingly in your favor.

Unbreakable Broker Defenses: Feel completely secure. Our proprietary High Margin Requirement (HMR) Detector automatically pauses entries if your broker alters margin requirements before news. The Order Randomizer slightly varies lot sizes and timing to keep you off the broker's B-Book radar.

Volatility-Adaptive Risk Management: As market volatility spikes, FiboMatrix instinctively scales back your lot sizes. This ensures your account is never over-exposed during wild market swings.

The Ultimate Equity Guard: Your capital is protected by a hard-coded Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Drawdown threshold. In a black swan event, FiboMatrix locks down your account and liquidates exposure.

Safe Chunked Closures: To bypass volume limits on large netting accounts, FiboMatrix intelligently breaks down large position closures into safe, manageable chunks.

Advanced Execution Modules

Four Intelligent Entry Modes: Adapt to any market condition with Limit Follow, Limit Reverse, Stop Follow, and Stop Reverse modes.

Dynamic Loss Recovery Factor: A tightly controlled alternative to toxic martingale strategies, scaling risk intelligently to recover drawdowns safely.

Smart Exits and Partial Closures: Secure profits early with Break-Even locks. As trades move into profit, the Partial Close Engine can automatically liquidate a specific percentage of your volume.

Native MT5 Economic Calendar: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news events.

Friday Weekend Liquidation: Systematically liquidates all market exposure before the trading week ends to avoid weekend gap risks.

Comprehensive Input Parameters

Elite Settings & Strategy

TradingPreset: Select predefined strategy profiles.

AllowedSymbols: Limit trading to specific currency pairs.

UseAdaptiveRisk: Automatically scale down lot sizes during high ATR periods.

EA_Magic: A unique identifier for FiboMatrix trades.

TradingMode: Choose your preferred entry style.

FixedLots: Base lot size if dynamic money management is disabled.

PendingDistance: Distance (in points) to place pending orders.

BarsBack: Historical bars analyzed to calculate Fibonacci swings.

Fibo_TP_Ratio: Fibonacci extension ratio for Take Profit targets (e.g., 161.8).

Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage (in points).

EnableGrid: Toggle the multi-entry scaling grid functionality.

Money Management & Advanced Exits