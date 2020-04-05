Fibo Matrix

FiboMatrix: The Institutional Fibonacci Confluence Engine

Imagine having a trading system engineered not just for profit, but for absolute capital preservation. If you are tired of standard retail Expert Advisors that perform well in backtests but fail during unexpected live market volatility, you will appreciate the peace of mind that FiboMatrix delivers.

By combining classical Fibonacci retracements with multi-indicator confluence and institutional-grade broker defenses, FiboMatrix transforms chaotic market movements into highly structured, high-probability trading opportunities.

The FiboMatrix Philosophy: Defense-First Algorithmic Trading

Most commercial EAs rely on aggressive mathematical models that guarantee eventual ruin. FiboMatrix is different. It is a defense-first algorithmic engine. Before any trade is placed, the system analyzes market volatility, broker execution quality, and strict margin requirements to ensure the environment is absolutely safe.

  • Trade Like an Institution: FiboMatrix automatically identifies high-probability swing highs and lows, calculating dynamic Fibonacci levels (0, 23.6, 76.4, 100). It validates entries using Multi-Timeframe trend alignment, RSI, ATR, and adaptive Bollinger Bands, ensuring you only enter when probabilities are overwhelmingly in your favor.
  • Unbreakable Broker Defenses: Feel completely secure. Our proprietary High Margin Requirement (HMR) Detector automatically pauses entries if your broker alters margin requirements before news. The Order Randomizer slightly varies lot sizes and timing to keep you off the broker's B-Book radar.
  • Volatility-Adaptive Risk Management: As market volatility spikes, FiboMatrix instinctively scales back your lot sizes. This ensures your account is never over-exposed during wild market swings.
  • The Ultimate Equity Guard: Your capital is protected by a hard-coded Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Drawdown threshold. In a black swan event, FiboMatrix locks down your account and liquidates exposure.
  • Safe Chunked Closures: To bypass volume limits on large netting accounts, FiboMatrix intelligently breaks down large position closures into safe, manageable chunks.

Advanced Execution Modules

  • Four Intelligent Entry Modes: Adapt to any market condition with Limit Follow, Limit Reverse, Stop Follow, and Stop Reverse modes.
  • Dynamic Loss Recovery Factor: A tightly controlled alternative to toxic martingale strategies, scaling risk intelligently to recover drawdowns safely.
  • Smart Exits and Partial Closures: Secure profits early with Break-Even locks. As trades move into profit, the Partial Close Engine can automatically liquidate a specific percentage of your volume.
  • Native MT5 Economic Calendar: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news events.
  • Friday Weekend Liquidation: Systematically liquidates all market exposure before the trading week ends to avoid weekend gap risks.

Comprehensive Input Parameters

Elite Settings & Strategy

  • TradingPreset: Select predefined strategy profiles.
  • AllowedSymbols: Limit trading to specific currency pairs.
  • UseAdaptiveRisk: Automatically scale down lot sizes during high ATR periods.
  • EA_Magic: A unique identifier for FiboMatrix trades.
  • TradingMode: Choose your preferred entry style.
  • FixedLots: Base lot size if dynamic money management is disabled.
  • PendingDistance: Distance (in points) to place pending orders.
  • BarsBack: Historical bars analyzed to calculate Fibonacci swings.
  • Fibo_TP_Ratio: Fibonacci extension ratio for Take Profit targets (e.g., 161.8).
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage (in points).
  • EnableGrid: Toggle the multi-entry scaling grid functionality.

Money Management & Advanced Exits

  • UseMoneyManagement: Enable dynamic lot sizing based on account equity.
  • RiskPercent: Percentage of your account balance to risk per trade.
  • ATRPeriod & ATRMultiplier: Periods and multipliers used to calculate intelligent Stop Loss distances.
  • BEActivationPoints & BELockPoints: Distance to trigger Break-Even and the profit to lock in.
  • PartialClosePoints & PartialClosePercent: Distance to trigger a partial close and the volume percentage to liquidate.
  • WeekendCloseHour: Hour on Friday (0-23) to automatically close all open positions.
  • NewsFilterEnabled & NewsImpact: Toggle the MT5 news filter and set the minimum impact level.
  • NewsPauseBeforeMins & NewsPauseAfterMins: Minutes to defensively pause trading around news releases.
 
Recommended products
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
Experts
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
UScalper30
Simile Mhlanga
Experts
UScalper30 – ATR-RSI Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview UScalper30 EA uses ATR and RSI indicators to identify potential trade opportunities near support and resistance levels, providing structured entries and automated risk management tools for disciplined trading. Key Features Dual Confirmation Entries Sell when RSI is overbought and price is near resistance. Buy when RSI is oversold and price is near support. Confirms momentum using ATR. Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Sto
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Experts
Introducing onMarketsEAONE for MetaTrader5 - your gateway to automated trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines cutting-edge algorithms with user-friendly customization, allowing traders of all levels to harness the power of automated strategies. Benefit from precise entry and exit points, risk management tools and real time performance analysis.  Take full control of your strategy by filtering allowable trading months, days of the week or even trading hours. You are in full control! Take cont
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Quantum Pro Gold
Ahmed Mohammd H Alharbi
Experts
Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is your elite AI engine for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe — built to hunt only the highest‑quality moves on gold with ruthless discipline and razor‑sharp risk control. USE IT ONLY 30MIN OR 4H TIMEFRAME ON GOLD USE THE SET IN THE COMMENTS SECTION FOR BEST RESULT! Meet Quantum Pro — The Gold Specialist Hello, traders! Quantum Pro Gold Scalper is a next‑generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 4‑hour chart, designed for traders who care more abou
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
HAP Trend
Amirali Abazar
Experts
HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you w
Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor The Ultimate Institutional-Grade 13-in-1 Gold Matrix  The Emperor of XAUUSD has Arrived Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor is a sovereign algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Unlike primitive robots that rely on dangerous cost-averaging techniques, Aurelius employs a state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Multiverse Engine.  It runs 13 completely independent trading strategies simultaneously- on a single chart, giving you unparalleled diversificat
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
Gold TrendPro Mt5
Antoine Melhem
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe. It follows a structured, rule-driven approach that targets clean, high-quality setups instead of chasing the market with random entries. Every BUY/SELL decision is made based on defined conditions, helping the EA trade with consistency and discipline no emotions, no guessing, no “casino mode”. One of the main advantages of Gold Trend Pro is its adaptive trade protection and target
Black Thunder EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5. It applies a breakout scalping method on XAUUSD, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders when its entry conditions are met. The Expert Advisor does not use grid, martingale, averaging or recovery techniques. Every position is opened with a Stop Loss, and a trailing stop adjusts the stop level as price moves in the position's favor. The price increases by $50 for every 50 purchases One EA. Six trading personalities. Built
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
Experts
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
EA Valhalla
Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
4 (2)
Experts
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries? Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade? EA VALHALLA was made for you! With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries! The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management. With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4. Download and test in DEMO account right now! https://bit.ly/3fO07eA Benefits: It stric
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
More from author
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tradify is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade market analysis and execution. The system utilizes a multi-timeframe alignment strategy combined with fractal geometry and Fibonacci mathematics to identify high-probability entry zones. Core Methodology The system operates on a triple-screen framework, ensuring that trades are only executed when the short-term entry, medium-term trend, and long-term bias are fully synchronized. This approach minimizes exposure to counter-
Chinggey Untung
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Chinggey Untung is an institutional-grade multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines a neural trend engine with a quantum matrix recovery system to manage market volatility with absolute technical precision. The system utilizes a statistical 3-vector correlation matrix to monitor market imbalances and applies a capital protection circuit to safeguard equity during high-impact events. Main Strategy Features Neural Trend Analysis : Employs high-speed moving a
FREE
Tickify Hedge Recovery
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tickify EA: The Quantitative Hedging & Recovery Engine Trading the financial markets requires discipline, precision, and the ability to manage risk when conditions change unexpectedly. You understand that relying on simple stop losses often locks in unnecessary capital reduction during temporary market retracements. You need a system that adapts, recalculates, and recovers. Tickify is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5 hedging environments. Rather tha
Precious Ironclad
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Precious is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade grid management. It focuses on risk containment and adaptive execution by combining volatility-based spacing with a tiered exit strategy. The system is built for traders who require precise control over basket exposure and drawdown protection. Core Features Adaptive Volatility Grid : The system uses ATR-based calculations to adjust grid spacing dynamically. This ensures that the distance between layers expands during high
FREE
Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Wonderful is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on breakout strategies across multiple currency pairs. The system identifies potential price movements and places pending orders to capture momentum when the price breaks through calculated levels. The application includes built-in protection features to manage risk, including virtual stop levels that are not visible to the broker. It also monitors account-wide drawdown and daily trade limits to maintain disciplined
FREE
Emegencyrify Sovereign
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Emegencyrify is a trend-following trading system designed for systematic execution. It combines trend components with volatility filters to identify and manage market movements. The system focuses on entry alignment and risk management to maintain stability across various market conditions. Features Trend Identification : Uses specific trend components and volume-weighted average price filters to align trades with market direction. Volatility-Based Management : Trade exits and adjustments are c
FREE
XAUtify Gold Correlation
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
XAUtify is an advanced quantitative trading system engineered specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike conventional retail Expert Advisors that rely on lagging directional indicators such as moving averages, RSI, or MACD, XAUtify is built on a multi-proxy correlation and statistical arbitrage framework. It actively monitors the mathematical relationship between Gold and a predefined basket of correlated assets—including major currency pairs and the US Dollar Index—to identify structural
Gold Epic Fury
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Epic Fury is a professional trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). The Expert Advisor utilizes a combination of Parabolic SAR, MACD, and RSI indicators to identify market momentum and entry points. It features an advanced execution engine with a transactional state machine to ensure reliability during periods of high market volatility. The system incorporates a multi-timeframe trend filter to align trades with the dominant market direction. It also includes a dynamic vol
Goldenify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Goldenify Goldenify is a professional quantitative workstation designed for precision trading on Gold and other major symbols. It utilizes an ensemble decision manifold that combines classical technical analysis with pattern recognition and advanced risk management protocols. The system focuses on capital preservation and execution quality, featuring institutional-grade modules for dynamic position sizing and stealth order management. Key Features Goldenify operates using a multi-layered approac
Fibonify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Fibonify is an advanced automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an institutional Fibonacci confluence engine to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system combines classical Fibonacci levels with multiple technical indicators to provide a robust framework for professional trading. Core Features The Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layered analysis engine that ensures every trade meets specific confluence criteria. Fibonacci Confluence
Recoverify Advanced Zone Recovery
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Recoverify is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to manage trading positions using a mathematical zone recovery mechanism. The system focuses on recovering losing trades by establishing a recovery zone and using a structured hedging approach to reach a collective take profit level. The application is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to position management, whether through manual entries or automated signals. Core Features Zone Recovery Engine : A mathe
Detandorify Institutional Grid
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Detandorify is a professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes a grid-based approach to manage market positions. The system focuses on institutional-grade execution and comprehensive risk management to handle various market conditions. The engine operates by placing a series of orders at specific intervals, allowing it to benefit from market volatility. It includes multiple filters to refine entries and several exit strategies to secure profits or limit exposure. Key Featur
Gold Harvester Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Harvester Pro is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. The system is designed to operate on the M5 and M15 timeframes. It identifies potential market entries by analyzing volume spikes and identifying liquidity zones. The program includes multiple risk management algorithms to adjust position sizes based on market volatility and previous performance. Trading Logic The program monitors the market for areas where significant volume indicates increased activity. I
Honkify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Honkify is a professional trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It uses a modular architecture to combine advanced mathematical filtering with robust risk management. The system identifies market conditions using a combination of linear regression channels and Kalman filtering, allowing it to adapt to both trending and ranging price movements. Key Features Dual Filter Engine : Uses linear regression channels and Kalman filters to determine market direction and volatility levels
Brainify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Brainify is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes a multi-strategy framework to identify and execute trades across multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart. The system integrates various execution protocols, ranging from scalping to trend-following, managed through a centralized intelligence matrix. Main Features The system employs several independent modules that can be customized to suit different trading styles: Multi-Symbol Managem
Martingify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Martingify is a professional expert advisor designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It uses a structured mathematical approach to trade management, combining native machine learning logic with advanced safety features to handle various market conditions. The system analyzes market momentum and volatility using a built-in Kalman Filter and Linear Regression engine to identify entry points and dynamically adapt grid distances. Once a position is opened, the advisor manages the
Wyckoffy Smart Wyckoff VSA Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Wyckoffy is a trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that uses Wyckoff theory and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) to identify institutional market movements. The program analyzes market structure and volume dynamics to detect phases of accumulation and distribution. Main Advantages The system focuses on market logic by identifying the activities of large market participants. It combines structural analysis with volume patterns to confirm price movements. The program includes several layers of pr
Area Breaker Elit Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Area Breaker Elit Pro Area Breaker Elit Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a density-based spatial clustering algorithm (DBSCAN) to identify high-volume liquidity nodes and supply/demand zones with extreme precision. The system is engineered to trade both standard currency pairs and precious metals (Gold and Silver) using an advanced "Metal Beast" intelligence module that filters for institutional displacement and volume surges.
Armani Pro Quantitative
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Armani Pro is a multi-timeframe trading system for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes institutional market structure on H4, H1, and M15 charts. The system uses a scoring mechanism to evaluate trade conditions and only triggers trades when the predefined criteria are met across all timeframes. Main Strategy Logic The strategy is based on institutional alignment. It identifies the primary trend on the H4 timeframe. Once a trend is established, the system looks for confirmation on the H1 chart. The M15 time
Awang Quant Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Awang Quant Bot is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management modules to identify and manage trading opportunities. The system utilizes a modular approach, allowing for flexible configurations ranging from trend-following to mean-reversion strategies. Main Features Triple-Lock Execution: The system uses a combination of Stochastic RSI, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR to time entries during periods
Hftify Institutional Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
HFTify is an Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading styles in the modern market environment. It utilizes advanced execution logic to identify and act upon short-term price movements and inefficiencies. The system is built with a focus on institutional-grade risk management and execution precision. The core logic of HFTify involves the use of shadow pending zones and stealth execution to minimize market impact. It includes a suite of safety protocols designed to protect the trading ac
Bollingerify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Bollingerify is a professional mean-reversion trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system combines Bollinger Bands analysis with institutional trading concepts to identify reversal points in the market. It is built on a modular framework to ensure stability and efficiency across different market conditions. Key Features Institutional Logic: The system incorporates concepts such as Orderblocks and Fair Value Gaps to refine entry signals. Market Filtering: Integrated efficien
Kutip wang
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Kutip Wang is a synthetic matrix arbitrage system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The engine constructs a multi-asset synthetic matrix to identify and exploit directional imbalances across a wide range of symbols. It utilizes an institutional-grade architecture to manage complex asset correlations and execution logic. The system focuses on a synthetic asset universe including XAU, XAG, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY, and SGD. By analyzing the relationships between these assets, K
Harmonicify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Harmonicify is a high-performance pattern detection engine designed for professional traders who require geometric precision combined with statistical verification. Unlike standard harmonic tools, this system utilizes institutional-grade quantitative filters to audit every signal before it is executed. Main Features Advanced Pattern Detection : Supports Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Shark, Cypher, 5-0, and Three Drives. Quantitative Logic : Uses the Hurst Exponent to measure market persistence
XAU Hedgify Portfolio Guardian
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
XAU Hedgify Portfolio Guardian is a professional risk management suite designed for traders who require institutional-grade protection for their MetaTrader 5 accounts. Unlike standard protectors, this system utilizes quantitative volatility models and a multi-layer trigger matrix to secure your portfolio against market anomalies, news spikes, and execution failures. The system acts as a "Financial Sentinel," monitoring every aspect of your account health—from floating P&L and equity snapshots to
Gold Markovify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold Markovify is a quantitative trading system designed to identify and exploit structural market regimes using Hidden Markov Models (HMM). Unlike traditional indicators that rely on linear moving averages, this engine utilizes a probabilistic approach to determine the hidden states of price action. It is specifically developed for instruments with high volatility and non-linear distribution, such as Gold and Silver. Quantitative Core The system operates by training a Baum-Welch HMM engine on h
Regressify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
System Overview For traders seeking mathematical discipline, Regressify provides an automated framework based on statistical linear regression. By calculating price deviations and standard deviation bands in real time, the algorithm executes trades at statistical extremes. Key Features - Linear Regression: Recalculates channel boundaries continuously. - Regime Filter: Adapts trading logic for trending or ranging conditions. - Modular Strategy: Combines Grid, Recovery, and Scalping modules. - R
Scalpium X
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
You already know how challenging the financial markets can be. You have likely experienced the frustration of watching a sudden market spike trigger a stop-loss, or the stress of a single bad day erasing weeks of steady profits. It is a common cycle for retail traders, especially when trading with funded prop-firm capital. Imagine deploying an automated system that does not just seek out high-probability entries, but actively defends your equity as fiercely as a professional risk manager. When y
Fx AsFookify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Have you ever watched a promising trading system slowly drain your account because it simply couldn't handle a sudden, unexpected market shift? Most automated systems excel in calm waters but fail entirely when the market turns volatile, lacking the safety mechanisms to protect your capital when you need it most. Fx AsFookify was engineered to address this exact frustration. Rather than relying on a single, rigid entry logic, Fx AsFookify utilizes a dynamic, tri-core mean-reversion algorithm. It
Gold AsFookify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Gold AsFookify combines three independent trading strategies into a single, fully automated expert advisor. It is built for experienced traders who understand martingale grid systems and want precise control over entry logic, position sizing, and risk management. This EA uses multiple timeframe consensus, volume filtering, and market regime detection to generate higher‑quality signals. It can adapt its grid spacing and lot sizing based on volatility, and includes a comprehensive Account Protecto
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review