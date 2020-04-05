Asymmetric swing intelligence robot MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm
▼ Is Your Robot Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?
▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your automated trading to rigid, discrete logic.
▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos
▷The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The robot classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:
▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any order execution inside the sideways range.
▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.
▼ Capturing the True Impulse
▷ The robot triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Positions are opened precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.
▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as an flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.
▼Risk-Free Testing
▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the expert advisor in your strategy tester, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.
▼ Trading Parameters and Account Requirements
▷ Target currency pairs: The product technically works on any pairs with default settings, but is optimized for XAUUSD, XAUEUR.
▷ Timeframe flexibility: Supports operation on M15, M30, H1, H2, H4.
▷ Trading account type: Requires an account that supports hedging (Hedging). Standard Netting is technically not supported.
▷ Recommended account types: ECN/Raw for large amounts, Cent for deposits up to $10,000, or Swap-Free.
▷ Leverage: Leverage of 1:100 or higher is required.
▷ Minimum deposit: From $800-1000 on a standard account (or $10 on a cent account) per used currency pair.
▼ Risks and Diversification
▷ Ensembling effect: Capability of simultaneous independent execution on three pairs with different Magic Numbers for mutual drawdown compensation.
▷ Deposit protection: The "Risk: Enable grid depth protection" function allows hard-limiting the maximum number of orders in the grid and automatically shedding the load at a critical threshold.
▼ Algorithm and Mathematical Model
▷ Full autonomy: The product automatically scans the chart, recognizes the currency pair, and instantly starts working without manual parameter adjustments.
▷ End-to-end history audit: When changing the timeframe or losing connection, the terminal conducts a full history audit to eliminate price distortions.
▷ Virtual order accounting: If an order fails to open at the broker due to slippage or connection loss, the robot accounts for it virtually to preserve the integrity of the mathematical model — this is an architectural paradigm!
▷ Retry attempts: The system makes up to 10 attempts to open an order while the price fluctuates near the candle opening.
▷ Non-volatile memory: Upon PC shutdown and restart, the Expert Advisor instantly recalculates the model from the beginning of history based on the Magic Number of the orders.
▼ Protection Against Market Noise and the Broker
▷ Stealth mode: The virtual order algorithm hides real price levels and targets from the broker's server, eliminating stop-hunting.