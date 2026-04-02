MT5 Market Profiles

TPO Market Profile displays Time Price Opportunity profiles directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Each session is divided into 30-minute brackets, helping traders identify value areas, balance zones, and key support/resistance levels. A built-in Volume mode and an on-chart control panel let you switch views with one click — no need to reopen the settings window.

Key Features:

  • Daily & Weekly profiles with up to 50 historical sessions
  • POC, Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated using standard CME method (70% rule)
  • TPO / Volume metric switch — POC and Value Area recalculate instantly, no data reload
  • Merged or Split view — pack blocks to the left, or one column per 30-minute bracket to see how the session developed
  • Initial Balance — first 60-minute range with IBH/IBL lines
  • Naked Levels — unvisited POC/VAH/VAL automatically extended to current price with price labels
  • Bracket letters (A–Z, a–z) show which 30-min period visited each price level
  • Time gradient shading — earlier brackets appear lighter, recent ones darker
  • Right Profile mode — anchors current session profile to the right edge of the chart
  • The developing session scales with elapsed time — the profile never draws into the future
  • On-chart control panel — toggle everything with one click, including hiding the whole indicator
  • Auto row sizing — optimal tick-per-row calculated from session range
  • Self-healing start — waits for history to sync and builds automatically; Refresh button forces a full recalculation

Requirements: Complete M1 history data. Recommended timeframe: M15–H1. Enable Chart Shift when using Right Profile.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart (M15–H1 recommended)
  2. Set History Count = 3–5 for intraday trading, 10–20 for swing trading
  3. Enable Extend Lines to spot Naked levels acting as potential support/resistance
  4. Use Right Profile + Chart Shift for real-time current session monitoring
  5. Increase Target Rows to 80–100 for more detail, decrease to 30–40 for overview
  6. Pair it with the Volume Profile indicator (Anchor Session Right enabled) for a classic TPO-left + volume-right session layout

Control Panel

A compact button panel sits in the top-left corner of the chart. Green = enabled, gray = disabled, blue = mode selector. To move it, set the Panel X / Panel Y inputs (pixels from the top-left corner). When running two copies or combining with Volume Profile, give each panel its own X/Y so they do not overlap.

Button Action
TPO [-] / [+] Collapse / expand the panel
Refresh Force a full recalculation of all profiles
Merged / Split Toggle merged blocks vs one column per 30-minute bracket
TPO / Volume Switch the profile metric — POC/VA recalculate instantly
VA: ON/OFF Toggle VAH/VAL lines
IB: ON/OFF Toggle Initial Balance lines
Right: ON/OFF Toggle Right Profile mode
Daily / Weekly Switch session period (rebuilds profiles)
Hide / Show Hide the entire indicator. Data keeps updating in the background, so Show restores it instantly

Input Parameters

Profile Settings

Parameter Default Description
Profile Period Daily Session period: Daily or Weekly
Profile Mode TPO Profile metric: TPO (time-based) or Volume — POC/VA follow the selected metric
Split Profile false One column per 30-minute bracket instead of merged blocks
History Count 5 Number of historical sessions to display (0–50). 0 = current session only
Width Percent 50 Profile width as % of session space on chart (5–100)
Ticks Per Row 0 (Auto) Ticks per row. 0 = auto-calculated from Target Rows
Target Rows 60 Target row count in Auto mode (20–200)
Enable Time Gradient true Gradient shading by time: early brackets lighter, late brackets darker
Show Letters in Blocks true Display bracket letters (A, B, C...) inside each block
Font Name Consolas Font for bracket letters
Right-Anchored Profile false Anchor current session profile to chart right edge. Requires Chart Shift

Lines

Parameter Default Description
Show POC Line false Display the POC line
Show VA Lines false Display VAH and VAL lines
Show IB Range Lines false Display Initial Balance IBH/IBL lines
Extend Naked Lines false Extend unvisited POC/VAH/VAL to current time
Show Price Labels false Price labels at the end of extended lines (requires Extend Naked Lines)

TPO Colors

Parameter Default Description
POC Color Purple Color for POC blocks and line
Value Area Color Teal Color for blocks inside Value Area
Outside VA Color Gray Color for blocks outside Value Area
Open Marker Color Green Color for session open marker block
Close Marker Color Crimson Color for session close marker triangle

Line Colors, Width & Style

Parameter Default Description
VAH Line Color Teal Value Area High line color
VAL Line Color Teal Value Area Low line color
IB Background Color Green Initial Balance line color
POC Line Width 2 POC line thickness (1–5 pixels)
VA Line Width 1 VA line thickness (1–5 pixels)
IB Line Width 1 IB line thickness (1–5 pixels)
POC Line Style Solid POC line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
VA Line Style Dash VA line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
IB Line Style Dash IB line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)

Control Panel

Parameter Default Description
Show Control Panel true Show / hide the on-chart button panel
Panel X 10 Panel distance from the left edge (pixels)
Panel Y 20 Panel distance from the top edge (pixels)
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This EA does not work in the Strategy Tester. It requires a live or demo account with real trading history to function. Statistics Dashboard is a visual trading analytics panel Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, helping traders monitor account performance in real time. Key Features: • 6 KPI Cards — Total Profit, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Expected Payoff, Total Trades. Each card displays the current value, trend compared to the previous period, and a sparkline chart. • Balance/Equit
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powyoung
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powyoung 2026.08.04 02:45 
 

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4587hyu854ert 2026.06.30 10:22 
 

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Anh Hung Ngo
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Reply from developer Anh Hung Ngo 2026.07.01 08:02
Thanks for taking the time to review. Glad it works well for you!
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