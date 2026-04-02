MT5 Market Profiles

TPO Market Profile displays Time Price Opportunity profiles directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Each session is divided into 30-minute brackets, helping traders identify value areas, balance zones, and key support/resistance levels. A built-in Volume mode and an on-chart control panel let you switch views with one click — no need to reopen the settings window.
Key Features:
- Daily & Weekly profiles with up to 50 historical sessions
- POC, Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated using standard CME method (70% rule)
- TPO / Volume metric switch — POC and Value Area recalculate instantly, no data reload
- Merged or Split view — pack blocks to the left, or one column per 30-minute bracket to see how the session developed
- Initial Balance — first 60-minute range with IBH/IBL lines
- Naked Levels — unvisited POC/VAH/VAL automatically extended to current price with price labels
- Bracket letters (A–Z, a–z) show which 30-min period visited each price level
- Time gradient shading — earlier brackets appear lighter, recent ones darker
- Right Profile mode — anchors current session profile to the right edge of the chart
- The developing session scales with elapsed time — the profile never draws into the future
- On-chart control panel — toggle everything with one click, including hiding the whole indicator
- Auto row sizing — optimal tick-per-row calculated from session range
- Self-healing start — waits for history to sync and builds automatically; Refresh button forces a full recalculation
Requirements: Complete M1 history data. Recommended timeframe: M15–H1. Enable Chart Shift when using Right Profile.
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to any chart (M15–H1 recommended)
- Set History Count = 3–5 for intraday trading, 10–20 for swing trading
- Enable Extend Lines to spot Naked levels acting as potential support/resistance
- Use Right Profile + Chart Shift for real-time current session monitoring
- Increase Target Rows to 80–100 for more detail, decrease to 30–40 for overview
- Pair it with the Volume Profile indicator (Anchor Session Right enabled) for a classic TPO-left + volume-right session layout
Control Panel
A compact button panel sits in the top-left corner of the chart. Green = enabled, gray = disabled, blue = mode selector. To move it, set the Panel X / Panel Y inputs (pixels from the top-left corner). When running two copies or combining with Volume Profile, give each panel its own X/Y so they do not overlap.
|Button
|Action
|TPO [-] / [+]
|Collapse / expand the panel
|Refresh
|Force a full recalculation of all profiles
|Merged / Split
|Toggle merged blocks vs one column per 30-minute bracket
|TPO / Volume
|Switch the profile metric — POC/VA recalculate instantly
|VA: ON/OFF
|Toggle VAH/VAL lines
|IB: ON/OFF
|Toggle Initial Balance lines
|Right: ON/OFF
|Toggle Right Profile mode
|Daily / Weekly
|Switch session period (rebuilds profiles)
|Hide / Show
|Hide the entire indicator. Data keeps updating in the background, so Show restores it instantly
Input Parameters
Profile Settings
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Profile Period
|Daily
|Session period: Daily or Weekly
|Profile Mode
|TPO
|Profile metric: TPO (time-based) or Volume — POC/VA follow the selected metric
|Split Profile
|false
|One column per 30-minute bracket instead of merged blocks
|History Count
|5
|Number of historical sessions to display (0–50). 0 = current session only
|Width Percent
|50
|Profile width as % of session space on chart (5–100)
|Ticks Per Row
|0 (Auto)
|Ticks per row. 0 = auto-calculated from Target Rows
|Target Rows
|60
|Target row count in Auto mode (20–200)
|Enable Time Gradient
|true
|Gradient shading by time: early brackets lighter, late brackets darker
|Show Letters in Blocks
|true
|Display bracket letters (A, B, C...) inside each block
|Font Name
|Consolas
|Font for bracket letters
|Right-Anchored Profile
|false
|Anchor current session profile to chart right edge. Requires Chart Shift
Lines
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Show POC Line
|false
|Display the POC line
|Show VA Lines
|false
|Display VAH and VAL lines
|Show IB Range Lines
|false
|Display Initial Balance IBH/IBL lines
|Extend Naked Lines
|false
|Extend unvisited POC/VAH/VAL to current time
|Show Price Labels
|false
|Price labels at the end of extended lines (requires Extend Naked Lines)
TPO Colors
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|POC Color
|Purple
|Color for POC blocks and line
|Value Area Color
|Teal
|Color for blocks inside Value Area
|Outside VA Color
|Gray
|Color for blocks outside Value Area
|Open Marker Color
|Green
|Color for session open marker block
|Close Marker Color
|Crimson
|Color for session close marker triangle
Line Colors, Width & Style
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|VAH Line Color
|Teal
|Value Area High line color
|VAL Line Color
|Teal
|Value Area Low line color
|IB Background Color
|Green
|Initial Balance line color
|POC Line Width
|2
|POC line thickness (1–5 pixels)
|VA Line Width
|1
|VA line thickness (1–5 pixels)
|IB Line Width
|1
|IB line thickness (1–5 pixels)
|POC Line Style
|Solid
|POC line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
|VA Line Style
|Dash
|VA line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
|IB Line Style
|Dash
|IB line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)
Control Panel
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Show Control Panel
|true
|Show / hide the on-chart button panel
|Panel X
|10
|Panel distance from the left edge (pixels)
|Panel Y
|20
|Panel distance from the top edge (pixels)
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