MT5 Market Profiles

TPO Market Profile displays Time Price Opportunity profiles directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Each session is divided into 30-minute brackets, helping traders identify value areas, balance zones, and key support/resistance levels. A built-in Volume mode and an on-chart control panel let you switch views with one click — no need to reopen the settings window.

Key Features:

Daily & Weekly profiles with up to 50 historical sessions

POC, Value Area (VAH/VAL) calculated using standard CME method (70% rule)

TPO / Volume metric switch — POC and Value Area recalculate instantly, no data reload

Merged or Split view — pack blocks to the left, or one column per 30-minute bracket to see how the session developed

Initial Balance — first 60-minute range with IBH/IBL lines

Naked Levels — unvisited POC/VAH/VAL automatically extended to current price with price labels

Bracket letters (A–Z, a–z) show which 30-min period visited each price level

Time gradient shading — earlier brackets appear lighter, recent ones darker

Right Profile mode — anchors current session profile to the right edge of the chart

The developing session scales with elapsed time — the profile never draws into the future

On-chart control panel — toggle everything with one click, including hiding the whole indicator

Auto row sizing — optimal tick-per-row calculated from session range

Self-healing start — waits for history to sync and builds automatically; Refresh button forces a full recalculation

Requirements: Complete M1 history data. Recommended timeframe: M15–H1. Enable Chart Shift when using Right Profile.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart (M15–H1 recommended) Set History Count = 3–5 for intraday trading, 10–20 for swing trading Enable Extend Lines to spot Naked levels acting as potential support/resistance Use Right Profile + Chart Shift for real-time current session monitoring Increase Target Rows to 80–100 for more detail, decrease to 30–40 for overview Pair it with the Volume Profile indicator (Anchor Session Right enabled) for a classic TPO-left + volume-right session layout

Control Panel

A compact button panel sits in the top-left corner of the chart. Green = enabled, gray = disabled, blue = mode selector. To move it, set the Panel X / Panel Y inputs (pixels from the top-left corner). When running two copies or combining with Volume Profile, give each panel its own X/Y so they do not overlap.

Button Action TPO [-] / [+] Collapse / expand the panel Refresh Force a full recalculation of all profiles Merged / Split Toggle merged blocks vs one column per 30-minute bracket TPO / Volume Switch the profile metric — POC/VA recalculate instantly VA: ON/OFF Toggle VAH/VAL lines IB: ON/OFF Toggle Initial Balance lines Right: ON/OFF Toggle Right Profile mode Daily / Weekly Switch session period (rebuilds profiles) Hide / Show Hide the entire indicator. Data keeps updating in the background, so Show restores it instantly

Input Parameters

Profile Settings

Parameter Default Description Profile Period Daily Session period: Daily or Weekly Profile Mode TPO Profile metric: TPO (time-based) or Volume — POC/VA follow the selected metric Split Profile false One column per 30-minute bracket instead of merged blocks History Count 5 Number of historical sessions to display (0–50). 0 = current session only Width Percent 50 Profile width as % of session space on chart (5–100) Ticks Per Row 0 (Auto) Ticks per row. 0 = auto-calculated from Target Rows Target Rows 60 Target row count in Auto mode (20–200) Enable Time Gradient true Gradient shading by time: early brackets lighter, late brackets darker Show Letters in Blocks true Display bracket letters (A, B, C...) inside each block Font Name Consolas Font for bracket letters Right-Anchored Profile false Anchor current session profile to chart right edge. Requires Chart Shift

Lines

Parameter Default Description Show POC Line false Display the POC line Show VA Lines false Display VAH and VAL lines Show IB Range Lines false Display Initial Balance IBH/IBL lines Extend Naked Lines false Extend unvisited POC/VAH/VAL to current time Show Price Labels false Price labels at the end of extended lines (requires Extend Naked Lines)

TPO Colors

Parameter Default Description POC Color Purple Color for POC blocks and line Value Area Color Teal Color for blocks inside Value Area Outside VA Color Gray Color for blocks outside Value Area Open Marker Color Green Color for session open marker block Close Marker Color Crimson Color for session close marker triangle

Line Colors, Width & Style

Parameter Default Description VAH Line Color Teal Value Area High line color VAL Line Color Teal Value Area Low line color IB Background Color Green Initial Balance line color POC Line Width 2 POC line thickness (1–5 pixels) VA Line Width 1 VA line thickness (1–5 pixels) IB Line Width 1 IB line thickness (1–5 pixels) POC Line Style Solid POC line style (Solid / Dash / Dot) VA Line Style Dash VA line style (Solid / Dash / Dot) IB Line Style Dash IB line style (Solid / Dash / Dot)

Control Panel