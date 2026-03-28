Onyx MT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 4.9
- 更新: 20 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
此智慧交易系統由四個模組組成，每個模組分別設定不同的停損、止盈和追蹤停損。
若要測試該顧問，請務必輸入“+”“-”GMT差值參數。在模擬帳戶或真實帳戶交易時，此參數會自動決定。
建議選擇點差較低的經紀商。
此智慧交易系統由四個模組組成，每個模組分別設定不同的停損、止盈和追蹤停損。
若要測試該顧問，請務必輸入“+”“-”GMT差值參數。在模擬帳戶或真實帳戶交易時，此參數會自動決定。
建議選擇點差較低的經紀商。
作者很有责任心，我已经用到他第二款EA，第一款的EA效果相当棒，实盘已经半年，这是购买的第二款，也已经上了实盘，效果不错，非常感谢作者的耐心与付出
From my point of view, this EA Onyx is absolutely unsatisfactory. It never gives the feeling that it can realistically generate any meaningful profit. All my trades are attached in the comments. I’m uninstalling it — money wasted.
will update again after a month, dev is really helpful.
For a small amount of money you can get something similar to what others sell for much more.
GREAT ! i trust him so much Thank you for your efforts
Good Robot
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I've just started working with the EA and it's already paid for itself. I need to test it over a longer period of 3 months, then I'll provide an updated review.
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作者很有责任心，我已经用到他第二款EA，第一款的EA效果相当棒，实盘已经半年，这是购买的第二款，也已经上了实盘，效果不错，非常感谢作者的耐心与付出