Neural Adaptive MACD (MT5) is an advanced evolution of the classic MACD, enhanced with adaptive logic and a lightweight neural learning mechanism. Instead of fixed EMA periods, it dynamically adjusts to market volatility, making it more responsive during fast conditions and smoother in ranging markets. The built-in neural component continuously learns from recent price behavior, subtly refining MACD signals and filtering out weaker moves.

The indicator displays the MACD line, signal line, and a color-coded histogram showing bullish (green) and bearish (red) momentum strength. Optional adaptive EMA lines provide deeper insight into trend structure.

How to use:

Focus on MACD crossovers for entries—bullish crosses for buys, bearish for sells. Stronger histogram expansion confirms momentum. Signals with higher “confidence” (strong histogram + clean crossover) are more reliable. Use in trending markets for best results, and combine with price action or support/resistance for precision. Adjust sensitivity via volatility and neural settings to match your trading style.