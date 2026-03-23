Neural Adaptive MACD MT5 is an enhanced MACD-style momentum indicator designed to adapt to changing market conditions. Instead of using completely fixed MACD settings, it adjusts its sensitivity according to volatility and market regime.

It displays:

🟢 Strong Bullish — stronger upward momentum/trend conditions

— stronger upward momentum/trend conditions 🟩 Bullish — normal positive momentum

— normal positive momentum 🔴 Strong Bearish — stronger downward momentum/trend conditions

— stronger downward momentum/trend conditions 🟥 Bearish — normal negative momentum

— normal negative momentum A MACD line and signal line for additional confirmation

The indicator also includes optional market-regime detection, volatility scaling, momentum confirmation and alerts.

How to use

1. Look at the histogram

Green/Lime bars → bullish conditions

→ bullish conditions Red/Tomato bars → bearish conditions

→ bearish conditions Lime/Tomato → stronger conditions

→ stronger conditions Green/FireBrick → normal conditions

2. Watch for momentum changes

A change from bearish bars to bullish bars can indicate that upward momentum is developing. Likewise, a change from bullish to bearish can indicate weakening or downward momentum.

3. Use the strong signals as confirmation

Strong bullish or bearish bars can be used as confirmation rather than treating every histogram change as an entry signal.

4. Combine with price action

For example:

Price above a major trend level + Strong Bullish histogram = stronger bullish setup

Price below a major trend level + Strong Bearish histogram = stronger bearish setup

This can help avoid taking signals that go against the broader market direction.

Suggested starting settings

The default 12 / 26 / 9 MACD settings are a good starting point. You can leave the adaptive method on Volatility-Based and experiment with the other adaptive modes to see which suits your market and timeframe best.

Important: The indicator is a momentum and market-condition tool, not a standalone trading system. False signals can occur, particularly during sideways markets, sudden reversals, and low-liquidity periods. Always confirm signals with price action and appropriate risk management.