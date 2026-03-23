Neural Adaptive Macd mt5
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 12 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Neural Adaptive MACD MT5 is an enhanced MACD-style momentum indicator designed to adapt to changing market conditions. Instead of using completely fixed MACD settings, it adjusts its sensitivity according to volatility and market regime.
It displays:
- 🟢 Strong Bullish — stronger upward momentum/trend conditions
- 🟩 Bullish — normal positive momentum
- 🔴 Strong Bearish — stronger downward momentum/trend conditions
- 🟥 Bearish — normal negative momentum
- A MACD line and signal line for additional confirmation
The indicator also includes optional market-regime detection, volatility scaling, momentum confirmation and alerts.
How to use
1. Look at the histogram
- Green/Lime bars → bullish conditions
- Red/Tomato bars → bearish conditions
- Lime/Tomato → stronger conditions
- Green/FireBrick → normal conditions
2. Watch for momentum changes
A change from bearish bars to bullish bars can indicate that upward momentum is developing. Likewise, a change from bullish to bearish can indicate weakening or downward momentum.
3. Use the strong signals as confirmation
Strong bullish or bearish bars can be used as confirmation rather than treating every histogram change as an entry signal.
4. Combine with price action
For example:
- Price above a major trend level + Strong Bullish histogram = stronger bullish setup
- Price below a major trend level + Strong Bearish histogram = stronger bearish setup
This can help avoid taking signals that go against the broader market direction.
Suggested starting settings
The default 12 / 26 / 9 MACD settings are a good starting point. You can leave the adaptive method on Volatility-Based and experiment with the other adaptive modes to see which suits your market and timeframe best.
Important: The indicator is a momentum and market-condition tool, not a standalone trading system. False signals can occur, particularly during sideways markets, sudden reversals, and low-liquidity periods. Always confirm signals with price action and appropriate risk management.