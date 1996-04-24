Arrow Pointer MT5

Arrow Pointer - is a trading strategy that searches for signals at the tops and bottoms of the chart and works in any market. It displays a signal and analyzes price behavior.
If the price moves in line with the signal, support arrows are drawn; if the price moves contrary to the indicator's plan, a stop signal is triggered.
Signals can appear in the direction of the trend or against it if there are suitable price opportunities.
Thus, the signal lasts as long as there is a corresponding price movement.

The system is easy to use, and the "Factor" parameter, which regulates the signal detection algorithms, can be manually adjusted.
By changing this parameter, you can easily adapt the signals to any trading instrument and timeframe.
Recommended settings for the "Factor" parameter.

For M1 timeframes: Factor 10 - 15
For M5 timeframes: Factor 5 - 10
For M15 timeframes: Factor 3 - 8
For M30 timeframes: Factor 2 - 6
For H1 timeframes: Factor 1 - 5
For H4+ timeframes: Factor 1 - 3

For "Sell" signals - red arrows.
For "Buy" signals - blue arrows.

  1. Any timeframe can be used.
  2. "Sell" and "Buy" signals operate using independent algorithms; some signals may overlap.
  3. The indicator does not redraw its values; signals are generated on the last candle; once the candle closes, the signal will never disappear.
  4. A signal is considered valid once the candle closes.
  5. Several alert types are available.

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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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